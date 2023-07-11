BOOM: GA Democrat Mesha Mainor switches parties after Dems demonize her for supporting school choice

Democrats demonized a Black female Democrat for supporting school choice because she knew having a choice would ultimately help poverty-stricken and minority neighborhoods. Hey, nobody has ever accused Democrats of actually giving a damn about educating kids, they just care about the unions and how they fund their campaigns and line their pockets.

Former Georgia Democrat Mesha Mainor, who represents a deep blue district in Atlanta, is done with them.

BREAKING: Georgia Democrat State Rep. @MeshaMainor, who represents a deep blue district in Atlanta, announces that she is switching her party registration to Republican, saying her Dem colleagues "crucified her" over support for school choice.https://t.co/GvlenK6GQl — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 11, 2023

From Fox News:

A Peach State lawmaker who angered her Democratic colleagues in the Georgia state House of Representatives over her support for a recent school choice bill has announced she is officially switching parties. Mesha Mainor – a Democrat who has represented District 56 in the Georgia state House since January 2021 – announced the decision shortly before noon Tuesday that she will switch her party registration to Republican. "When I decided to stand up on behalf of disadvantaged children in support of school choice, my Democrat colleagues didn’t stand by me," Mainor explained of her decision in a statement to Fox News Digital. "They crucified me. When I decided to stand up in support of safe communities and refused to support efforts to defund the police, they didn’t back me. They abandoned me."





They always do. Republicans have really and truly become the party of education while Democrats have become the party of teacher's unions. We've always known this but now with the school choice debate going on, it's out in the open.

It's simple. When parents and students have a choice, they win. And unions lose. This means Democrats lose ... and they can't have that.

School choice should be supported by every adult. Force schools to compete for the honor of educating our children! — Mindwalker 🍊 (@JustMe05791813) July 11, 2023

Especially when students are still so far behind after teacher's unions worked with the CDC to keep them out of the classroom, some for YEARS.

It should be fairly obvious by now that there is zero desire to do the actual work required to catch kids up. Instead, our institutions are focused on watering down standards so parents don't even know how far behind their kids are.https://t.co/0lK2buLREg — Daniela (@daniela127) July 11, 2023

The work starts with choice.

And ending teacher's unions.

