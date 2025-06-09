Sen. Ted Cruz Re-Writes Gov. Newsom's Request to Trump and Now It's MUCH More Accurate

The Dems have pivoted big time since this post from Joe Biden's X account (perhaps the autopen wrote it):

No one is above the law. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 31, 2024

The Community Note that remains on that is a doozy.

Fast forward about one year and we now no where things stand: No one is above the law unless a Democrat deems them to be. And some of those people are illegal aliens.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is among Dems angry that the Trump administration is enforcing federal immigration laws:

I have formally requested the Trump Administration rescind their unlawful deployment of troops in Los Angeles county and return them to my command.



We didn’t have a problem until Trump got involved. This is a serious breach of state sovereignty — inflaming tensions while… pic.twitter.com/SYIy81SZdH — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 8, 2025

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz posted a much more accurate version of Newsom's letter to Trump:

Translation:



I have formally requested the President stop enforcing federal law in CA.



In the Golden State, we embrace lawlessness. We welcome rioters & looters, & we want even MORE illegal aliens & gang members. We handcuff our police & celebrate our criminals.



And we hate 🇺🇸 https://t.co/cErPFF8fhK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 9, 2025

That's a much more realistic version.

There are mobs in Los Angeles throwing brick at police and ICE from highway overpasses but Trump's the problem as far as Newsom's concerned? The old saying is "don't negotiate with terrorists" but California has a governor determined to appease them while trying to blame Trump.