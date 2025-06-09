Eric Swalwell So BADLY Wants to Be Trump That He's Stealing His Old...
Sen. Ted Cruz Re-Writes Gov. Newsom's Request to Trump and Now It's MUCH More Accurate

Doug P. | 1:40 PM on June 09, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Dems have pivoted big time since this post from Joe Biden's X account (perhaps the autopen wrote it):  

The Community Note that remains on that is a doozy.

Fast forward about one year and we now no where things stand: No one is above the law unless a Democrat deems them to be. And some of those people are illegal aliens. 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is among Dems angry that the Trump administration is enforcing federal immigration laws: 

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz posted a much more accurate version of Newsom's letter to Trump: 

That's a much more realistic version.

There are mobs in Los Angeles throwing brick at police and ICE from highway overpasses but Trump's the problem as far as Newsom's concerned? The old saying is "don't negotiate with terrorists" but California has a governor determined to appease them while trying to blame Trump. 

