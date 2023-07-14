Coronavirus Subcommittee drops BOMBSHELL email showing Fauci lied, lied again, then lied some MORE

The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic dropped a pretty big BOMBSHELL email about Fauci:

🚨BREAKING🚨



New emails reveal that Dr. Fauci was aware of risky gain-of-function research occurring in Wuhan, China prior to the emergence of COVID-19.



Why didn’t he tell the American people?@COVIDSelect is demanding answers👇 pic.twitter.com/pvxtaCRB5s — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) July 13, 2023

Oh no! They're demanding answers?! SAY IT AIN'T SO.

C'mon, you guys.

Cool Facts: You can do more than "demand answers." — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) July 13, 2023

Bingo.

AG Hamilton put together a short thread illustrating just how damaging this bombshell really is not only to Fauci but to public health and the government in general.

Take a look:

Wow. This email is devastating to Fauci's credibility.



On Feb 1, he was privately acknowledging scientist concerns about Covid having mutations that did not seem natural and gain-of-function of function research in China that would encourage such mutations. https://t.co/8Br55hkLTb — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 14, 2023

He knew.

He was involved.

And he deliberately lied about it.

No wonder the angry little COVID gnome retired.

Fauci would consistently diminish the possibility of a lab leak publicly after this: https://t.co/kOoVQWgYyg



If you look at many of his comments in April and later on Covid origins relative to this email, hard to see it as anything other than intentional dishonesty. — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 14, 2023

Intentional dishonesty. Remember when he claimed he was the science?

So many people lied.

And for what?

Rand Paul should have a heyday with this.

The entire mainstream press spent most of February 2020 accusing Senator Cotton of being a conspiracy theorist for raising the very same concerns/questions that Fauci was privately acknowledging were coming from other scientists back on February 1st: https://t.co/FELtSuVKDT — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 14, 2023

To be fair, they did this to everyone and anyone who dared question the narrative.

We are owed more than answers ...

***

***

