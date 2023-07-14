CA Sen. Scott Wiener thinks it's SUPER-AWESOME Gavin Newsom wants to force kids...
Memo received! MSNBC keeps vouching for Biden's mental sharpness
Let the DRAGGING begin! Eric Swalwell's dig at Republicans over Ukraine maybe his...
Little girl rightly looks terrified as Joe Biden leans in for his 'creepiest...
CBS News reports 'Disney World's crowds are thinning' and ALMOST gets there (but...
Reporter Gets Owned by Freedom Caucus on Transgender Surgeries in the Military
Taylor Lorenz just can't stop OWNING herself in leaked DM convo with Libs...
Hunter Biden's legal team sends a cease-and-desist letter to Donald Trump
Trump advisor Peter Navarro challenges Chris Christie to a wrestling match ... yes,...
People are wondering what this Biden order of military reserves to Europe is...
Hot take: Protesters don't like that they have to block traffic either
Here's more of President Biden looking awkward on the world stage
Oops! Trump campaign account lets an expletive FLY in testy spat with DeSantis...
Lawrence O'Donnell praises Biden's 'strong, sharp delivery' of clear answers in Finland

Coronavirus Subcommittee drops BOMBSHELL email showing Fauci lied, lied again, then lied some MORE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on July 14, 2023
Shawn Thew/Pool via AP

The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic dropped a pretty big BOMBSHELL email about Fauci:

Oh no! They're demanding answers?! SAY IT AIN'T SO.

C'mon, you guys.

Bingo.

AG Hamilton put together a short thread illustrating just how damaging this bombshell really is not only to Fauci but to public health and the government in general.

Take a look:

He knew.

He was involved.

And he deliberately lied about it.

No wonder the angry little COVID gnome retired.

Intentional dishonesty. Remember when he claimed he was the science?

So many people lied.

And for what?

Rand Paul should have a heyday with this.

Recommended

Taylor Lorenz just can't stop OWNING herself in leaked DM convo with Libs of TikTok and LOL (screenshots)
Sam J.

To be fair, they did this to everyone and anyone who dared question the narrative.

We are owed more than answers ... 

***

Related:

Taylor Lorenz just can't stop OWNING herself in leaked DM convo with Libs of TikTok and LOL (screenshots)

Dearest TROLLS, If you harass Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik she will END YOU (and tell your MOM-LOL)

SCOOP on Eric Swalwell/Fang Fang shows FBI brass played politics with investigation (sex bombshell?!)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: VIRUS WUHAN FAUCI COVID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Taylor Lorenz just can't stop OWNING herself in leaked DM convo with Libs of TikTok and LOL (screenshots)
Sam J.
Little girl rightly looks terrified as Joe Biden leans in for his 'creepiest moment yet with a child'
Sarah D
CA Sen. Scott Wiener thinks it's SUPER-AWESOME Gavin Newsom wants to force kids to read about a pedophile
Sam J.
Let the DRAGGING begin! Eric Swalwell's dig at Republicans over Ukraine maybe his dumbest YET
Sam J.
Reporter Gets Owned by Freedom Caucus on Transgender Surgeries in the Military
Twitchy Staff
Memo received! MSNBC keeps vouching for Biden's mental sharpness
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Taylor Lorenz just can't stop OWNING herself in leaked DM convo with Libs of TikTok and LOL (screenshots) Sam J.