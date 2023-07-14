CA Sen. Scott Wiener thinks it's SUPER-AWESOME Gavin Newsom wants to force kids to read about a pedophile

Gavin Newsom is running.

Or he sure thinks he is.

What's really awful about what he's doing in regard to this school board is grossly overreaching and authoritarian ... and he's bragging about it. The people of Temecula elected the members of their School Board to make the best decisions for their school district, and the board rejected a textbook because it mentioned Harvey Milk.

Now, Newsom would like everyone to think the school board are the bad guys, but gosh, we think the governor forcing the kids to read about a known pedophile is the real villain.

Call us crazy.

Watch.

A school board in Temecula decided to reject a textbook because it mentioned Harvey Milk.



CA is stepping in.



We’re going to purchase the book for these students—the same one that hundreds of thousands of kids are already using.



If these extremist school board members won’t do… pic.twitter.com/r2iirL8b5v — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2023

Look at that, 'extremist.' If you don't want to do what the government says, you're an extremist.

If you don't want your small children reading about a gay man who took advantage of young boys (one of whom killed themselves), you're an extremist.

State Senator Scott Wiener seems super happy about what Newsom is doing here:

I love it when our Governor is a badass fighting back against attacks on LGBTQ people. https://t.co/MeQUMr9eok — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) July 13, 2023

Yes, the same Wiener who proposed legislation that would stop child rape from being designated as a felony.

Can't EVEN make this crap up.

Jack Lira was the unfortunate young man who took his own life.

Wasn’t Milk a sexual predator?

A pedophile?

Multiple accusers?

Color me not stunned in the fucking least that you’re on board with him.



Get. New. Heroes. — ᴵ ˢᵃʸ ᴰᵘᵈᵉ ᴬ ᴸᵒᵗ (@DudeBro2020) July 13, 2023

Before or after he locked school buildings for almost two year and sent his kids to private school? — Buildbackcommonsense (@nomandates23) July 14, 2023

How quickly Democrats want us to forget what they did 'to protect us.'

Way to protect the children over in CA. pic.twitter.com/llFAYusAP1 — Chester Tam (@islantstudio) July 14, 2023

You spelled "acts like a dictator" wrong. — ✞ Gabriel ✞ (@gabrielhaynes) July 14, 2023

This. ^

I love it when this State Senator is a “badass” at taking parents’ rights away. — Max Bonilla (@outragedteen_) July 13, 2023

And there it is. Democrats once again remind parents they don't give a damn what they want for their own children. Note, this cost them several elections and will likely cost them more ...

But hey, it's super bada*s or something.

