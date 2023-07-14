CA Sen. Scott Wiener thinks it's SUPER-AWESOME Gavin Newsom wants to force kids to read about a pedophile

Memo received! MSNBC keeps vouching for Biden's mental sharpness
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on July 14, 2023
Twitter/@Scott_Wiener

Gavin Newsom is running.

Or he sure thinks he is. 

What's really awful about what he's doing in regard to this school board is grossly overreaching and authoritarian ... and he's bragging about it. The people of Temecula elected the members of their School Board to make the best decisions for their school district, and the board rejected a textbook because it mentioned Harvey Milk.

Now, Newsom would like everyone to think the school board are the bad guys, but gosh, we think the governor forcing the kids to read about a known pedophile is the real villain.

Call us crazy.

Watch.

Look at that, 'extremist.' If you don't want to do what the government says, you're an extremist.

If you don't want your small children reading about a gay man who took advantage of young boys (one of whom killed themselves), you're an extremist.

State Senator Scott Wiener seems super happy about what Newsom is doing here:

Yes, the same Wiener who proposed legislation that would stop child rape from being designated as a felony.

Can't EVEN make this crap up.

Jack Lira was the unfortunate young man who took his own life.

How quickly Democrats want us to forget what they did 'to protect us.'

This. ^

And there it is. Democrats once again remind parents they don't give a damn what they want for their own children. Note, this cost them several elections and will likely cost them more ...

But hey, it's super bada*s or something.

***

Tags: GAVIN NEWSOM SCOTT WIENER

