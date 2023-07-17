Woman describes what her 'feminist therapist' has done to her during sessions and just YIKES

Ok, so we're not sure who would ever deliberately choose a feminist therapist, especially after reading this from Chandler Remington. To be fair, Remington may not have known the therapist in question was a crazy feminist when she chose her but yeah ...
This is so nutty.
Creepy and horrible even.
Take a look.
Things my feminist therapist has done in session with me..— Chandler Remington (@Remy_Legal) July 15, 2023
- described a man I had been in a relationship with as predatory, when all our interactions had been consensual
- blamed “the patriarchy” for problems in my life which stemmed completely from women
- made general…
- blamed “the patriarchy” for problems in my life that stemmed completely from women.
Yeah, that's the one that really jumps out to this editor because it totally reads with third-wave feminism. Imagine thinking this way and pretending YOU'RE the one who should be providing mental care to anyone else.
Insane-o.
This thread is absolutely horrifying. I’m don’t hold any degrees in medicine, but I’m very happy.— Philip Bergen (@philipbergen) July 16, 2023
Here’s how I arrived at happiness, perhaps this will help you:
1. Gratitude. Every day on this earth is a gift. Enjoy. Rejoice. Out with the bad, in with the good.
2. Move. If…
Therapy can be very challenging - the last thing you want is for a therapist to use your sessions as a way to push their own political/cultural ideology.
Umm given the time and difficulty it took me to be a fair counselor and listener, this is familiar🤷🏻♂️— Michael (Schmoopie) Freeman (@cveridis) July 16, 2023
Great acid test for a bad therapist: My listening is not about me; it’s about you.
Opinions aren’t therapy. Human, but not therapy.
Look at women and men therapists. #Imho
Recommended
Winner winner chicken dinner.
Yeah, most female therapists are no better than a drug dealer selling the addict more crack.— Law of Self Defense (@LawSelfDefense) July 15, 2023
Sadly, this is all too true.
This therapy doesn't sound very evidence-based.— Alexander (@datepsych) July 15, 2023
Not in the least.
We hardly blame her for looking for a male therapist now.
***
***
