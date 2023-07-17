Woman describes what her 'feminist therapist' has done to her during sessions and just YIKES

Ok, so we're not sure who would ever deliberately choose a feminist therapist, especially after reading this from Chandler Remington. To be fair, Remington may not have known the therapist in question was a crazy feminist when she chose her but yeah ...

This is so nutty.

Creepy and horrible even.

Take a look.

Things my feminist therapist has done in session with me..



- described a man I had been in a relationship with as predatory, when all our interactions had been consensual

- blamed “the patriarchy” for problems in my life which stemmed completely from women

- made general… — Chandler Remington (@Remy_Legal) July 15, 2023

- blamed “the patriarchy” for problems in my life that stemmed completely from women.

Yeah, that's the one that really jumps out to this editor because it totally reads with third-wave feminism. Imagine thinking this way and pretending YOU'RE the one who should be providing mental care to anyone else.

Insane-o.

This thread is absolutely horrifying. I’m don’t hold any degrees in medicine, but I’m very happy.



Here’s how I arrived at happiness, perhaps this will help you:



1. Gratitude. Every day on this earth is a gift. Enjoy. Rejoice. Out with the bad, in with the good.



2. Move. If… — Philip Bergen (@philipbergen) July 16, 2023

Therapy can be very challenging - the last thing you want is for a therapist to use your sessions as a way to push their own political/cultural ideology.

Umm given the time and difficulty it took me to be a fair counselor and listener, this is familiar🤷🏻‍♂️

Great acid test for a bad therapist: My listening is not about me; it’s about you.

Opinions aren’t therapy. Human, but not therapy.

Look at women and men therapists. #Imho — Michael (Schmoopie) Freeman (@cveridis) July 16, 2023

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Yeah, most female therapists are no better than a drug dealer selling the addict more crack. — Law of Self Defense (@LawSelfDefense) July 15, 2023

Sadly, this is all too true.

This therapy doesn't sound very evidence-based. — Alexander (@datepsych) July 15, 2023

Not in the least.

We hardly blame her for looking for a male therapist now.

***

Related:

Dan Bongino's DAMNING take on Secret Service KNOWING who WH coke belongs to is straight-fire (watch)

Self-proclaimed 'mama bear' BRAGGING about fighting for her 'kiddo's' they/them pronouns goes SO wrong

Tucker Carlson takes 'blustery coward' Chris Christie to the shed for chickening out and it's EPIC

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !