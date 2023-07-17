GOP Senators Grill Radical Trans Activist
WOW! Rebekah Jones is employed by Ron DeSantis ... just not THAT Rebekah...
Community Notes is 'doing the job [CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale] no longer does'...
WATCH: Dan Bongino says Secret Service Agents know who WH cocaine belongs to...
Self-proclaimed 'mama bear' BRAGGING about fighting for her 'kiddo's' they/them pronouns g...
HELLO! Comfortably Smug asks the whereabouts of Pete Buttigieg in wake of ANOTHER...
Sam Brinton had the opportunity to steal people's luggage thanks to your generosity...
Is this Adam Schiff's way of condemning Dem Rep's anti-Semitic comments about Israel?
Tucker Carlson pulls ZERO punches calling Chris Christie OUT for being a 'blustery...
Brian Krassenstein calls out Taylor Lorenz for Twitter payout LIES
BUSTED! Bloomberg writer TRASHING 'Sound of Freedom' as a QAnon film connected to...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal DRAGGED for lame statement trying to take back shockingly anti-Semiti...
Meme perfectly captures the effect of minimum wage laws that liberals never talk...
You know those ‘fake’ Snow White set photos? It turns out they are...

Woman describes what her 'feminist therapist' has done to her during sessions and just YIKES

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:24 PM on July 17, 2023
Twitchy

Ok, so we're not sure who would ever deliberately choose a feminist therapist, especially after reading this from Chandler Remington. To be fair, Remington may not have known the therapist in question was a crazy feminist when she chose her but yeah ...

This is so nutty.

Creepy and horrible even.

Take a look.

- blamed “the patriarchy” for problems in my life that stemmed completely from women.

Yeah, that's the one that really jumps out to this editor because it totally reads with third-wave feminism. Imagine thinking this way and pretending YOU'RE the one who should be providing mental care to anyone else. 

Insane-o.

Therapy can be very challenging - the last thing you want is for a therapist to use your sessions as a way to push their own political/cultural ideology. 

Recommended

Self-proclaimed 'mama bear' BRAGGING about fighting for her 'kiddo's' they/them pronouns goes SO wrong
Sam J.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Sadly, this is all too true.

Not in the least.

We hardly blame her for looking for a male therapist now.

***

Related:

Dan Bongino's DAMNING take on Secret Service KNOWING who WH coke belongs to is straight-fire (watch)

Self-proclaimed 'mama bear' BRAGGING about fighting for her 'kiddo's' they/them pronouns goes SO wrong

Tucker Carlson takes 'blustery coward' Chris Christie to the shed for chickening out and it's EPIC

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Self-proclaimed 'mama bear' BRAGGING about fighting for her 'kiddo's' they/them pronouns goes SO wrong
Sam J.
Community Notes is 'doing the job [CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale] no longer does' on another big Biden lie
Sarah D
WATCH: Dan Bongino says Secret Service Agents know who WH cocaine belongs to and DAMN
Sam J.
WOW! Rebekah Jones is employed by Ron DeSantis ... just not THAT Rebekah Jones
justmindy
BUSTED! Bloomberg writer TRASHING 'Sound of Freedom' as a QAnon film connected to pedo group
Sam J.
Tucker Carlson pulls ZERO punches calling Chris Christie OUT for being a 'blustery coward' and DAMN
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Self-proclaimed 'mama bear' BRAGGING about fighting for her 'kiddo's' they/them pronouns goes SO wrong Sam J.