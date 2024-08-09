Kamala Harris Visited Jerusalem School That Celebrated Terrorist Who Killed American Citiz...
Joey Jones DROPS Stephen King with 1 Perfect Pic-Tweet for Pushing UGLY Lie...
INGSOC is Real: UK Government Tweets Horrifying Warning to People Posting on Social...
The Gretchen Whitmer and Tim Walz Love Fest is a Reminder of the...
FINALLY: CBS News Does a Fact-Check on Those Stolen Valor Claims
There It Is: Cenk Uygur Says Whoever Cuts Funding to Israel Wins Michigan
THE GLOVES ARE OFF: Jordan Peterson Vows to Fight After Canada's Supreme Court...
CNN's Jake Tapper Asks How Much Nancy Pelosi Blames Trump for Attack on...
PULITZER INCOMING: Politico Does Hard Journalisming About ... Tim Walz's Dress Code (No,...
The New York Post Is Running With Scissors on the First Amendment
Walz Campaign Press Kit Says He 'Just Returned From Fighting the War on...
WATCH: New Footage From Trump Assassination Attempt Raises a LOT of Questions
CNN's Jake Tapper Says JD Vance's Claim of Stolen Valor is 'Crazy'
Kamala Harris Hopes to Schedule an Interview Before the End of August

Democrats Hate Jews: Tim Walz HOSTED and FUNDED Muslim Cleric Who Celebrated October 7, Hitler FIVE TIMES

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:45 AM on August 09, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

This is absolutely inexcusable, but the media will ignore it, because they're all in the bag for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

The Washington Examiner is reporting Walz hosted, on at least five occasions, a radical Muslim cleric who celebrated the October 7 Hamas terror attacks in Israel and promoted a pro-Hitler film.

Advertisement

He also gave this cleric's group over $100,000 in state funds.

Wow.

Here's more details:

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, on at least five occasions as governor of Minnesota, hosted a Muslim cleric who celebrated Hamas‘s Oct. 7 attack last year on Israel and promoted a film popular among Neo-Nazis that glorifies Adolf Hitler, the Washington Examiner found.

The imam, Asad Zaman of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota, joined other Muslim leaders in May 2023 for a meeting about mosque security with Walz’s gubernatorial office in Minnesota. Zaman also spoke at a May 2020 event to call for peaceful protests with the governor during the riots in Minnesota sparked after George Floyd’s death. In April 2019, the cleric delivered an invocation before Walz’s state address — just months after Zaman called for an end to a government shutdown at a press conference with Walz in January 2019.

This should also be disqualifying.

Recommended

Joey Jones DROPS Stephen King with 1 Perfect Pic-Tweet for Pushing UGLY Lie About Trump and Amputee Vets
Sam J.
Advertisement

The post continues:

“He also has justified violence against Israel, including from terror groups,” the ADL spokesperson said. “Given his hurtful remarks post-Oct. 7, and absent any recognition of the pain he has caused the Jewish community, we urge all public officials and leaders to avoid meeting with him in the future. Those who have met with Imam Zaman should clarify that they don’t agree with his toxic views about Jews and the Jewish state.”

This is a weak statement. Avoid meeting with him in the future? 'Clarify' they don't agree with his views?

If this were a Republican, it would be headline news and 'proof' the GOP are Nazis. But because it's Walz, he'll issue a weak non-apology, and then the media will sweep it under the rug.

Totally not shocking.

Yeah, don't hold your breath waiting for this to happen.

She had one job -- her first big policy decision as candidate -- and she screwed it up.

Advertisement

YUP.

They'll keep telling us that.

They shouldn't be anywhere near power.

And giving him $100,000 (or more) in state funds.

The 'Republicans pounce' headlines are being written as we speak.

Did they do any vetting at all?

Yes it is.

Advertisement

Suuuuuure they will.

'The Conservative Case for Voting for Terrorists.'

Just a regular Midwest guy, y'all.

Yes, they did.

Very, very bad.

But it won't matter. Sadly.

Tags: 2024 HITLER ISRAEL KAMALA HARRIS MUSLIM NEO-NAZIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joey Jones DROPS Stephen King with 1 Perfect Pic-Tweet for Pushing UGLY Lie About Trump and Amputee Vets
Sam J.
INGSOC is Real: UK Government Tweets Horrifying Warning to People Posting on Social Media
Grateful Calvin
Kamala Harris Visited Jerusalem School That Celebrated Terrorist Who Killed American Citizen
Amy Curtis
THE GLOVES ARE OFF: Jordan Peterson Vows to Fight After Canada's Supreme Court Rejects Reeducation Appeal
Amy Curtis
Alyssa Farah Griffin Shares a 'Very Cool Fact' About Tim Walz and His Rank
Brett T.
PULITZER INCOMING: Politico Does Hard Journalisming About ... Tim Walz's Dress Code (No, Really)
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Joey Jones DROPS Stephen King with 1 Perfect Pic-Tweet for Pushing UGLY Lie About Trump and Amputee Vets Sam J.
Advertisement