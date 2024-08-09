Democrats Hate Jews: Tim Walz HOSTED and FUNDED Muslim Cleric Who Celebrated October 7, Hitler FIVE TIMES

This is absolutely inexcusable, but the media will ignore it, because they're all in the bag for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

The Washington Examiner is reporting Walz hosted, on at least five occasions, a radical Muslim cleric who celebrated the October 7 Hamas terror attacks in Israel and promoted a pro-Hitler film.

He also gave this cleric's group over $100,000 in state funds.

SCOOP: As Minnesota's governor, Tim Walz — on at least 5 occasions — hosted a Muslim cleric who celebrated Hamas' Oct. 7 attack and promoted a pro-Hitler film popular among Neo-Nazis

The cleric's Islamist group received $100K+ in state funding from Walz



The cleric’s Islamist group received $100K+ in state funding from Walzhttps://t.co/T3Nmn79icA — Gabe Kaminsky (@gekaminsky) August 9, 2024

Here's more details:

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, on at least five occasions as governor of Minnesota, hosted a Muslim cleric who celebrated Hamas‘s Oct. 7 attack last year on Israel and promoted a film popular among Neo-Nazis that glorifies Adolf Hitler, the Washington Examiner found. The imam, Asad Zaman of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota, joined other Muslim leaders in May 2023 for a meeting about mosque security with Walz’s gubernatorial office in Minnesota. Zaman also spoke at a May 2020 event to call for peaceful protests with the governor during the riots in Minnesota sparked after George Floyd’s death. In April 2019, the cleric delivered an invocation before Walz’s state address — just months after Zaman called for an end to a government shutdown at a press conference with Walz in January 2019.

This should also be disqualifying.

In a statement to @dcexaminer, the Anti-Defamation League said the imam, Asad Zaman, “has a troubling history of playing into classic anti-Jewish themes and justifying violence against Israel.”



“He also has justified violence against Israel, including from terror groups,” the… pic.twitter.com/24RLKQyiLg — Gabe Kaminsky (@gekaminsky) August 9, 2024

“He also has justified violence against Israel, including from terror groups,” the ADL spokesperson said. “Given his hurtful remarks post-Oct. 7, and absent any recognition of the pain he has caused the Jewish community, we urge all public officials and leaders to avoid meeting with him in the future. Those who have met with Imam Zaman should clarify that they don’t agree with his toxic views about Jews and the Jewish state.”

This is a weak statement. Avoid meeting with him in the future? 'Clarify' they don't agree with his views?

If this were a Republican, it would be headline news and 'proof' the GOP are Nazis. But because it's Walz, he'll issue a weak non-apology, and then the media will sweep it under the rug.

The party that calls everyone Hitler has a massive antisemitism problem. Imagine that. — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) August 9, 2024

morally righteous “journalists” will be all over this & demand Tim Walz explain himself & hold Harris/Walz ticket accountable for blatant antisemitism & terrorist supporting Nazis in their party@mkraju scurrying thru the corridors of Congress mic in hand right? pic.twitter.com/0ymBJmzJN9 — Abri (@abriNotMe77) August 9, 2024

"JD Vance is a horrible choice for VP"

Kamala: "Hold my beer" — Allen (@AllenIn2112) August 9, 2024

She had one job -- her first big policy decision as candidate -- and she screwed it up.

Now you know why the @DNC picked Walz over Shapiro. — DriveBy Geek (@DriveByGeek) August 9, 2024

bUt tRumPs hITleR!! 🤡🤡🤡 — Dumbass Photoshop (@DumbassPhotoshp) August 9, 2024

This should be a surprise, but alas, no it isn't. Siding with anyone sympathic to Hamas and what happened on Oct 7 should be disqualifying. It will take our vote to make sure Chicken-mala/TamponTim get nowhere near the WH. — Brad R Deploring As We Speak (@toucanbrad) August 9, 2024

Yes, harboring a terrorist. That certainly sounds like him. — Biff Gruffly (@BitingNews) August 9, 2024

Man the condemnations from @HeathMayo and @secupp and the rest will be brutal today. I can already hear @jaketapper warming up his righteous condemnation….



of Republicans noticing this. https://t.co/BoOisqR3kx — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 9, 2024

The 'Republicans pounce' headlines are being written as we speak.

Did they do any vetting at all?

Don’t let go of the five occasions. Sometimes politicians have people at events who are unsavory for various reasons. Five is too much familiarity. https://t.co/pfqeKA9pmN — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) August 9, 2024

Walz is a nightmare VP candidate, Jesus



I’m sure he’ll be grilled over this by the same people who bring up that one time Fuentes showed up uninvited to dinner with Trump constantly right? https://t.co/12lcKwbIcZ — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 9, 2024

Hope the Very Principled™ Never Trump contingent enjoys voting for the Hamas ticket in November. https://t.co/bxAcqsTCuy — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) August 9, 2024

'The Conservative Case for Voting for Terrorists.'

It’s part of his “folksy demeanor” that he hangs out with Hamas sympathizing Neo-Nazis. https://t.co/RxCi4GmpEY — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) August 9, 2024

They chose this guy over Josh Shapiro for a reason https://t.co/3dMkQCvMi3 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 9, 2024

I know it won't matter but this is very bad. https://t.co/li8qOEfZkO — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) August 9, 2024

