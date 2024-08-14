How 'Neighborly': Video Shows Police Pelting Minnesotans With Paintballs for Sitting on a Porch

It feels like Tim Walz has been Kamala Harris's running mate for about 900 torturous years. It's almost shocking to look back and realize that the selection happened just over a week ago. Maybe the reason for that has been that, in that week, we have been subjected to an onslaught of relentless propaganda about Walz from the legacy media. He 'reads moderate,' he's 'neighborly,' he's 'folksy,' he wears flannel shirts, and -- this is the really creepy one -- he's like Democrats' 'daddy.'

All nonsense. All lies. He is one of the farthest-left politicians in America, as far left as Harris, and just as creepy.

But maybe another reason it feels like it's been an eternity is that, in this same week, roughly 8,749 (approximate number) scandals surrounding Walz have surfaced, each more damning than the last. The COVID snitch line, the arson during the George Floyd riots, the creepy legislation around children and pedophiles, and of course, that one time Walz ran away from his National Guard unit before they deployed to Iraq and then lied about his service for two decades.

Welp. Guess what? The deep well of who Governor Walz really is has not even begun to run dry.

Yesterday on Twitter, a 2020 video re-emerged from Minneapolis during the COVID lockdown period and the 'Summer of Love' about what a 'neighborly' guy Walz actually is.

Check out how neighborly Walz was to Minneapolis residents who were just sitting on their own porches.

Here is a clean downloadable video of Tim Walz enforcing his 2020 Covid lockdowns by having police shoot civilians with paintball guns… pic.twitter.com/5aOmCPYi5P — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 13, 2024

For some context around this video, there was a curfew in place in Minneapolis during the George Floyd riots, as well as lockdown orders for COVID, both of which were being enforced here, but the primary focus was the riots.

Instead of sending these officers to disperse rioters who were burning down police stations and businesses, they were sent to quiet Minneapolis streets where people were just sitting at home. Back in 2020, USA Today provided some context around this video:

A video shared on social media appears to show Minneapolis law enforcement shooting marking rounds at people standing on their front porch this weekend. During the video, which was shared by Minneapolis resident Tanya Kerssen on Saturday evening, a Humvee and an officer dressed in riot gear can be seen passing by her home to enforce curfew. 'Look at this,' one unidentified woman says in the video clip. 'They just keep coming.' A group of around 15 to 20 police officers and National Guardsmen then approach the front of the house, shouting 'go inside!' five or six times and 'get in your house now!' After around 10 seconds of commands, one officer yells, 'light 'em up,' and starts shooting green paint bullets at Kerssen and other unidentified people, according to the video.



The group on the porch runs inside. One person was hit with a bullet to their thigh, the video shows.

We need to say this part again because we're having a hard time believing it happened in America. These people were simply sitting on their porch.

Maybe those roving Stasi-like patrols and paintball guns would have been more useful in downtown Minneapolis than on this quiet residential street.

Walz sent the National Guard to prevent citizens from sitting on their porches during COVID, but allowed violent rioters to burn down American cities. https://t.co/AuD7NEzIT7 — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 13, 2024

What a 'moderate' guy, right?



Remember that this is the same man who has been screaming at Republicans, 'Mind your own business!' for the past week.

Lollll Mr. “mind your own damn business”



Also: if you leave your house my troops will shoot you https://t.co/YlUEjKInQf — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) August 13, 2024

Maybe what he meant was, 'I will mind your business, damn you.'

Tim Walz used cops to shoot at people on the porch of their own home but let rioters burn Minneapolis. https://t.co/3FizyQf9tI — Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) August 13, 2024

There aren't many other rational ways to read this and the related events happening in Minneapolis at the same time.

This is who Democrats are. https://t.co/dW5p5MDVBB — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) August 14, 2024

They are telling us who they are, showing us who they are. We had best believe them and keep Harris and Walz far away from the White House or having authority over the military, DOJ, and FBI.

And let's not excuse the police or Guardsmen here under the rationalization of 'just following orders.' Immoral, illegal orders should not be followed.

Cops should have resigned before obeying that order. — ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΛΑTTE (@balr0g59) August 13, 2024

We saw this happen far too often throughout COVID.

At what point did these police officers decide that this is a good idea? At what point did they say, “This is a tyranny against a civilian population, and I will not participate”? At what point did the civilians say, “I am neither serf nor slave, and my government will not do… https://t.co/cVSklOkwV9 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 13, 2024

The complete last sentence of the tweet above reads, 'I am neither serf nor slave, and my government will not do this to me.'

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey is also to blame, but only the governor can call out the National Guard.

This actually happened during the Walz BLM terrorist riots.

The police shot paint at people on their porches, didn’t arrest the terrorists, and Kamala bailed out the terrorists.

I know this for a fact because I witnessed it. https://t.co/yEhj7g4kzA — Dr. Interracial 🇺🇸 (@billysandytodd) August 13, 2024

Tim Walz arrested grandmas for breaking COVID protocol and sent goon squads with paintball guns to shoot people who came out of their homes.



But "mind your own business," am I right? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 13, 2024

This is that rare community note that contextualizes the video with important information but does not at all vindicate the intended target



It actually makes Walz look worse pic.twitter.com/MjHe8frQpM — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) August 13, 2024

WAY worse.

Remember when Walz told the 'White Dudes for Harris' that 'one person's socialism is another person's neighborliness'?

That statement rings rather ominous in light of this video, doesn't it?

Not to mention in light of the grandmother Walz sent to jail for wanting to keep her coffee bistro open.

Lisa Hanson was incarcerated for re-opening her coffee bistro after authoritarian Gov Walz shut her business down for months… while chain stores and liquor stores were wide open. https://t.co/4TCfwnGzQK — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) August 13, 2024

How 'folksy' of him, right? How 'moderate.'

Stolen valor watched one too much apocalypse movies. This is what it’s like being governed by a Marxist moron. https://t.co/xL5A6ApXMr — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) August 13, 2024

Walz may have run away from battle himself, but he had no problem sending soldiers to terrorize his citizens while they were sitting in their own homes.

He and Kamala Harris can call J.D. Vance 'weird' all they want. We'll take that over this nightmare scenario from Walz's Minnesota every day of the week and twice on Sunday.