How 'Neighborly': Video Shows Police Pelting Minnesotans With Paintballs for Sitting on a Porch

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on August 14, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It feels like Tim Walz has been Kamala Harris's running mate for about 900 torturous years. It's almost shocking to look back and realize that the selection happened just over a week ago. Maybe the reason for that has been that, in that week, we have been subjected to an onslaught of relentless propaganda about Walz from the legacy media. He 'reads moderate,' he's 'neighborly,' he's 'folksy,' he wears flannel shirts, and -- this is the really creepy one -- he's like Democrats' 'daddy.'

Advertisement

All nonsense. All lies. He is one of the farthest-left politicians in America, as far left as Harris, and just as creepy. 

But maybe another reason it feels like it's been an eternity is that, in this same week, roughly 8,749 (approximate number) scandals surrounding Walz have surfaced, each more damning than the last. The COVID snitch line, the arson during the George Floyd riots, the creepy legislation around children and pedophiles, and of course, that one time Walz ran away from his National Guard unit before they deployed to Iraq and then lied about his service for two decades.

Welp. Guess what? The deep well of who Governor Walz really is has not even begun to run dry. 

Yesterday on Twitter, a 2020 video re-emerged from Minneapolis during the COVID lockdown period and the 'Summer of Love' about what a 'neighborly' guy Walz actually is.

Check out how neighborly Walz was to Minneapolis residents who were just sitting on their own porches.  

For some context around this video, there was a curfew in place in Minneapolis during the George Floyd riots, as well as lockdown orders for COVID, both of which were being enforced here, but the primary focus was the riots. 

Instead of sending these officers to disperse rioters who were burning down police stations and businesses, they were sent to quiet Minneapolis streets where people were just sitting at home. Back in 2020, USA Today provided some context around this video

Advertisement

A video shared on social media appears to show Minneapolis law enforcement shooting marking rounds at people standing on their front porch this weekend.

During the video, which was shared by Minneapolis resident Tanya Kerssen on Saturday evening, a Humvee and an officer dressed in riot gear can be seen passing by her home to enforce curfew.

'Look at this,' one unidentified woman says in the video clip. 'They just keep coming.'

A group of around 15 to 20 police officers and National Guardsmen then approach the front of the house, shouting 'go inside!' five or six times and 'get in your house now!' After around 10 seconds of commands, one officer yells, 'light 'em up,' and starts shooting green paint bullets at Kerssen and other unidentified people, according to the video. 

The group on the porch runs inside. One person was hit with a bullet to their thigh, the video shows. 

We need to say this part again because we're having a hard time believing it happened in America. These people were simply sitting on their porch

Maybe those roving Stasi-like patrols and paintball guns would have been more useful in downtown Minneapolis than on this quiet residential street.

What a 'moderate' guy, right? 

Remember that this is the same man who has been screaming at Republicans, 'Mind your own business!' for the past week. 

Advertisement

Maybe what he meant was, 'I will mind your business, damn you.'

There aren't many other rational ways to read this and the related events happening in Minneapolis at the same time. 

They are telling us who they are, showing us who they are. We had best believe them and keep Harris and Walz far away from the White House or having authority over the military, DOJ, and FBI. 

And let's not excuse the police or Guardsmen here under the rationalization of 'just following orders.' Immoral, illegal orders should not be followed.

We saw this happen far too often throughout COVID. 

Advertisement

The complete last sentence of the tweet above reads, 'I am neither serf nor slave, and my government will not do this to me.'

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey is also to blame, but only the governor can call out the National Guard. 

WAY worse. 

Remember when Walz told the 'White Dudes for Harris' that 'one person's socialism is another person's neighborliness'

That statement rings rather ominous in light of this video, doesn't it? 

Not to mention in light of the grandmother Walz sent to jail for wanting to keep her coffee bistro open. 

Advertisement

How 'folksy' of him, right? How 'moderate.'

Walz may have run away from battle himself, but he had no problem sending soldiers to terrorize his citizens while they were sitting in their own homes. 

He and Kamala Harris can call J.D. Vance 'weird' all they want. We'll take that over this nightmare scenario from Walz's Minnesota every day of the week and twice on Sunday. 

