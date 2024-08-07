JUST HOOK IT TO OUR VEINS: Based Trump Promises YUGE Educational Reforms When...
WHY DO THEY SUCK AT THIS? Harris and Emhoff Stage Fake Phone Calls...
BBC Jouno Says England Needs to Think Seriously About Responding to Elon Musk
And Then There Were Two: Cori Bush Loses Primary, Joins Jamaal Bowman on...
Algeria Blames ‘Zionist Lobby’ for Imane Kelif Backlash
Forbes Digs Tim Walz Out of His Red States Are 'Mostly Rocks and...
Flashback: Here’s Gov. Tim Walz ‘Fixing’ Minnesota’s Flag
Tim Walz Is Kamala Harris' First Big Policy Decision, and It's a BAD...
British Prosecutor Suggests Extraditing Anti-Migrant Social Media Influencers
WATCH: British Police Make Arrests Over 'Offensive' Facebook Posts
Biden Admin Temporarily Pauses Migrant ‘Parole Flights’ After Fraud Findings
AOC Attempts a Dunk on J.D. Vance, but Twitter Came with ALL the...
You Mad, Bro? Editor of the Financial Times Says Elon Musk Is a...
In a Terrible Omen, Democrats Compare Kamala's Campaign to Jimmy Carter's 'Beautiful Mosai...

Tim Walz's 'Mind Your Own Damn Business' Golden Rule Collapses Under the Weight of Its Own BS

Doug P.  |  9:15 AM on August 07, 2024
meme

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz is a presidential ticket so far to the Left that at times they make Bernie Sanders seem like a moderate. The Democrat nominee's campaign is now trying to appear "authentic," which of course includes lying about what they really stand for and trying to cover up their radical positions. The media is of course happy to help

Advertisement

At a rally yesterday, Walz came out of the gate by immediately making people laugh by talking about a "golden rule" he adheres to. This doozy comes with a beverage warning:

The Dems are really just going to try and pretend nobody cares about reality, aren't they? They tried that approach with Joe Biden and it wasn't sustainable. The reality when it comes to Walz is much different than "mind your own business":

Recommended

JUST HOOK IT TO OUR VEINS: Based Trump Promises YUGE Educational Reforms When Elected
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Walz's Orwellian Big Government slogan is actually "mind everybody else's business." 

This was the polar opposite of "mind your own damn business": 

When the coronavirus was first spreading, Walz was an enthusiastic promoter of social distancing rules. He described the crowds in public, outdoor spaces as "a little too big." He even defended Minnesota's ridiculous hotline for COVID-19 snitches. That's right: Walz's government maintained a method for people to report their neighbors for failing to abide by social distancing rules. Walz insisted in a recent interview that "one person's socialism is another person's neighborliness"; denouncing one's neighbors as insufficiently loyal to government policies is a fundamental aspect of socialism, however.

And it isn't just the Covid stitch line that makes Walz's professed "golden rule" laughable:

Advertisement

A liberal Democrat crowd cheering "mind your own damn business" is a lack of self-awareness not seen in quite a while. 

***

Related:

Forbes Digs Tim Walz Out of His Red States Are 'Mostly Rocks and Cows' Comment

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JUST HOOK IT TO OUR VEINS: Based Trump Promises YUGE Educational Reforms When Elected
Grateful Calvin
AOC Attempts a Dunk on J.D. Vance, but Twitter Came with ALL the Embarrassing Receipts
justmindy
WHY DO THEY SUCK AT THIS? Harris and Emhoff Stage Fake Phone Calls to Welcome Tim and Gwen Walz
Grateful Calvin
Forbes Digs Tim Walz Out of His Red States Are 'Mostly Rocks and Cows' Comment
Brett T.
Flashback: Here’s Gov. Tim Walz ‘Fixing’ Minnesota’s Flag
Brett T.
And Then There Were Two: Cori Bush Loses Primary, Joins Jamaal Bowman on the Unemployment Line
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
JUST HOOK IT TO OUR VEINS: Based Trump Promises YUGE Educational Reforms When Elected Grateful Calvin
Advertisement