Tim Walz's 'Mind Your Own Damn Business' Golden Rule Collapses Under the Weight of Its Own BS

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz is a presidential ticket so far to the Left that at times they make Bernie Sanders seem like a moderate. The Democrat nominee's campaign is now trying to appear "authentic," which of course includes lying about what they really stand for and trying to cover up their radical positions. The media is of course happy to help.

At a rally yesterday, Walz came out of the gate by immediately making people laugh by talking about a "golden rule" he adheres to. This doozy comes with a beverage warning:

Walz: In Minnesota we respect our neighbors and their personal choices that they make. Even if we wouldn't make the same choice for ourselves, there's a golden rule, mind your own damn business. pic.twitter.com/TRQNlbySlE — Acyn (@Acyn) August 6, 2024

The Dems are really just going to try and pretend nobody cares about reality, aren't they? They tried that approach with Joe Biden and it wasn't sustainable. The reality when it comes to Walz is much different than "mind your own business":

He literally set up a snitch line….. pic.twitter.com/8DC392dEYJ — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 7, 2024

Is there a thing that exists that could more directly refute this claim than “started a snitch line for people to report their neighbor’s gatherings and church groups to the government for Covid restriction violations,” bc that’s what he did. https://t.co/Hd9HfdUsDo — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 7, 2024

Walz set up Covid snitch service👇during Covid medical tyranny so neighbors could rat each other out for having dinner parties, but sure “mind your own damn business.”



This guy is a disaster. pic.twitter.com/IwIuvXlztz — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 6, 2024

Walz's Orwellian Big Government slogan is actually "mind everybody else's business."

Oh sure, Tim Walz, the dude who set up a Covid-19 hotline to snitch on fellow Minnesotans for failing to abide by social distancing rules “respects” his neighbors. 🙄https://t.co/5nN6XSli5q — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) August 7, 2024

This was the polar opposite of "mind your own damn business":

When the coronavirus was first spreading, Walz was an enthusiastic promoter of social distancing rules. He described the crowds in public, outdoor spaces as "a little too big." He even defended Minnesota's ridiculous hotline for COVID-19 snitches. That's right: Walz's government maintained a method for people to report their neighbors for failing to abide by social distancing rules. Walz insisted in a recent interview that "one person's socialism is another person's neighborliness"; denouncing one's neighbors as insufficiently loyal to government policies is a fundamental aspect of socialism, however.

And it isn't just the Covid stitch line that makes Walz's professed "golden rule" laughable:

“Mind your own damn business” except when mostly peaceful rioters are literally burning it down.



“Mind your own damn business” but here’s a covid snitch line to report on your neighbors.



“Mind your own damn business” but we’re going to trans your kids without your consent. https://t.co/Pmw0iBsPZL — John Carney (@carney) August 7, 2024

A liberal Democrat crowd cheering "mind your own damn business" is a lack of self-awareness not seen in quite a while.

***

