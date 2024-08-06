Forbes Digs Tim Walz Out of His Red States Are 'Mostly Rocks and Cows' Comment

As we reported Monday, CNN's Manu Raju was still ambushing Republicans in the halls of the Capitol to get their take on J.D. Vance's "childless cat ladies" quip he made three years ago to Tucker Carlson but resurfaced after he was named the vice presidential nominee at the Republican National Convention.

When it was announced that President Joe Biden had been forced out of the race (there's no way he quit on his own), there was a treasure trove of old videos of Kamala Harris and the positions she held as a senator and as a presidential candidate in 2020. Now that Harris has named Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz her running mate, the videos of "folksy" Walz are beginning to surface. He's folksy in that he wants the state to take custody of children to give them "gender-affirming care," declared George Floyd Remembrance Day, ordered tampon dispensers installed in boys' restrooms, and likened socialism to being "neighborly."

RNC Research has dug up a video of Walz describing those red states that send us all into a depression as "mostly rocks and cows."

Tim Walz thinks rural America is "mostly rocks and cows."



Walz doesn't care about you unless you're a deranged leftist or an illegal alien.



Just like Kamala. pic.twitter.com/Lz00LCQ5bg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 6, 2024

We have trees too pic.twitter.com/Qz8giVmWyD — Chief Diversity Expert 🇺🇸 (@VTOL_Penguin) August 6, 2024

So rural voters are just rocks and cows. That’s nice. Not weird at all. — BoomBoomJenkins (@JenkinsBoom) August 6, 2024

Rocks and cows? And wheat, corn, trees, oil, energy, and all the other things that the cesspool dwellers in the big cities consume. Without us, you would cease to exist. Rural America is REAL America. — Gizzard Gary (@GizzardGary) August 6, 2024

Lefties are all completely narcissistic. They don’t want you to exist. They don’t have the tools necessary to deal with you on any level other than denial. — GalacticSurfer (@Relativistic108) August 6, 2024

Here come the Rocks & Cows. Minnesota is in play. pic.twitter.com/HgHjm3lors — Ever Earnest Mann (@ever_e_mann) August 6, 2024

That was quick work!

As the rest of the media was so quick to push the narrative of Walz's "folksy demeanor," Forbes was coming to his defense over the "rocks and cows" comment. In context, Walz was talking about the need for outreach to rural voters:

The Harris campaign, when asked about the criticism, pointed to Walz’s extensive personal and professional connections to rural America—he was born in small-town Nebraska and spent his summers working on his family’s farm.

That's where he learned all his values, we're sure.

Forbes had that story pushed out before 4 p.m. the day Walz was announced. The media is ready for Walz-mania.

Tim's "deplorables" moment. This is great ad fodder. — Noah Daniels (@noahdaniels65) August 6, 2024





