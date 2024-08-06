And Then There Were Two: Cori Bush Loses Primary, Joins Jamaal Bowman on...
Algeria Blames ‘Zionist Lobby’ for Imane Kelif Backlash
Flashback: Here’s Gov. Tim Walz ‘Fixing’ Minnesota’s Flag
Tim Walz Is Kamala Harris' First Big Policy Decision, and It's a BAD...
British Prosecutor Suggests Extraditing Anti-Migrant Social Media Influencers
WATCH: British Police Make Arrests Over 'Offensive' Facebook Posts
Biden Admin Temporarily Pauses Migrant ‘Parole Flights’ After Fraud Findings
AOC Attempts a Dunk on J.D. Vance, but Twitter Came with ALL the...
You Mad, Bro? Editor of the Financial Times Says Elon Musk Is a...
In a Terrible Omen, Democrats Compare Kamala's Campaign to Jimmy Carter's 'Beautiful Mosai...
Under Walz, Minnesota Rationed COVID Drugs Bases on BIPOC Status
LET THEM EAT CAKE! Our Economy's Tanking, but Doug Emhoff Wants You to...
Lincoln Project Looks Forward to JD Vance Debating ‘America’s Dad’
Mainstream Media Scrambled to Craft Walz as the 'Folksy' Man Next Door

Forbes Digs Tim Walz Out of His Red States Are 'Mostly Rocks and Cows' Comment

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on August 06, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Baker

As we reported Monday, CNN's Manu Raju was still ambushing Republicans in the halls of the Capitol to get their take on J.D. Vance's "childless cat ladies" quip he made three years ago to Tucker Carlson but resurfaced after he was named the vice presidential nominee at the Republican National Convention.

Advertisement

When it was announced that President Joe Biden had been forced out of the race (there's no way he quit on his own), there was a treasure trove of old videos of Kamala Harris and the positions she held as a senator and as a presidential candidate in 2020. Now that Harris has named Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz her running mate, the videos of "folksy" Walz are beginning to surface. He's folksy in that he wants the state to take custody of children to give them "gender-affirming care," declared George Floyd Remembrance Day, ordered tampon dispensers installed in boys' restrooms, and likened socialism to being "neighborly."

RNC Research has dug up a video of Walz describing those red states that send us all into a depression as "mostly rocks and cows."

Recommended

And Then There Were Two: Cori Bush Loses Primary, Joins Jamaal Bowman on the Unemployment Line
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That was quick work!

As the rest of the media was so quick to push the narrative of Walz's "folksy demeanor," Forbes was coming to his defense over the "rocks and cows" comment. In context, Walz was talking about the need for outreach to rural voters:

The Harris campaign, when asked about the criticism, pointed to Walz’s extensive personal and professional connections to rural America—he was born in small-town Nebraska and spent his summers working on his family’s farm.

That's where he learned all his values, we're sure.

Forbes had that story pushed out before 4 p.m. the day Walz was announced. The media is ready for Walz-mania.


***

Tags: RED STATES RNC RESEARCH TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And Then There Were Two: Cori Bush Loses Primary, Joins Jamaal Bowman on the Unemployment Line
Amy Curtis
AOC Attempts a Dunk on J.D. Vance, but Twitter Came with ALL the Embarrassing Receipts
justmindy
Flashback: Here’s Gov. Tim Walz ‘Fixing’ Minnesota’s Flag
Brett T.
Algeria Blames ‘Zionist Lobby’ for Imane Kelif Backlash
Brett T.
British Prosecutor Suggests Extraditing Anti-Migrant Social Media Influencers
Brett T.
WATCH: British Police Make Arrests Over 'Offensive' Facebook Posts
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
And Then There Were Two: Cori Bush Loses Primary, Joins Jamaal Bowman on the Unemployment Line Amy Curtis
Advertisement