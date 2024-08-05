The Atlantic Writes About Kamala Harris’ ‘Oddball Charms’
Women: Never, Ever Apologize
As Rumors Swirl He Might Be Kamala's Running Mate, a Flashback to Gov....
The Economist Says America's 'Far-Right' Is 'Emboldened' and 'Ready for Violence' If Trump...
Education Secretary Says Defending Public Education is Part of 'Brat Summer'
BuzzFeed Lists 11 'Major Wins' Attributed to Vice President Kamala Harris
UK Secretary of State Says Citizens Mad About Migrant Violence Will 'Pay the...
Kamala Harris Says Like Everybody Has to Stay Woke, Then Cackles
WORD SALAD: As Our Savings Crash, at Least Twitter Had Some Fun With...
How Are YOU Doing? Amid Stock Market Crash, Remember What Chuck Schumer Said...
Oh-So-Tolerant Leftist Sends NASTY Hate Message to Riley Gaines
Kamala Harris Backed Reparations Bill That 'Eliminates' Laws Which Negatively Affect Afric...
Let's Highlight Kamala Harris Glorifying Wokeness to Show What 'Makes Her Look Deranged'
2022 Kamala Harris Book Shows Exactly What the BIDEN Team Thought of Her...

CNN Tracks Down Republicans to React to J.D. Vance's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Dig

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on August 05, 2024
Twitchy

It was back in 2021 when Senate candidate J.D. Vance made an offhand remark to Tucker Carlson about "childless cat ladies" running the country. Any conservative knows who Vance was talking about. Molly Jong-Fast locked down her account after an MSNBC appearance saying that Vance only wants "white children" in America, despite the fact that Vance has three biracial children with his Indian-American wife Usha.

Advertisement

On Monday, the stock market crashed, with the Dow losing more than 1,000 points, and Iran is gearing up to attack Israel. With that in mind, CNN's chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju thought it was a good idea to post a video of him ambushing members of Congress and get their takes on Vance's "controversial" cat lady comments for CNN's "Inside Politics Sunday."

Q: Was he the right choice? 

Tillis: “I’m not going to opine on that.”

In an interview that aired on Fox News Monday, Usha Vance wrote it off as her husband making a quip related to serious issues and wished that people "would spend a lot less time just sort of going through this three-word phrase or that three-word phrase."

Recommended

WORD SALAD: As Our Savings Crash, at Least Twitter Had Some Fun With #KamalaExplainsTheStockMarket
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Thank goodness we got Sen. Lisa Murkowski sharing her offense at the line. We were all wondering.

It's a three-year-old video clip that resurfaced two weeks ago after the Republican National Convention and CNN is on it.

Advertisement

There's not a true conservative out there who doesn't know that childless cat ladies are the bane of our country. They're not necessarily childless nor owners of multiple cats, but they did appear en masse for the White Women for Kamala Zoom call.


***

Tags: CNN MANU RAJU J.D. VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WORD SALAD: As Our Savings Crash, at Least Twitter Had Some Fun With #KamalaExplainsTheStockMarket
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
As Rumors Swirl He Might Be Kamala's Running Mate, a Flashback to Gov. Walz and His No Good Choices
justmindy
Oh-So-Tolerant Leftist Sends NASTY Hate Message to Riley Gaines
Amy Curtis
The Economist Says America's 'Far-Right' Is 'Emboldened' and 'Ready for Violence' If Trump Reelected
Amy Curtis
UK Secretary of State Says Citizens Mad About Migrant Violence Will 'Pay the Price' for Speaking Out
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WORD SALAD: As Our Savings Crash, at Least Twitter Had Some Fun With #KamalaExplainsTheStockMarket Grateful Calvin
Advertisement