CNN Tracks Down Republicans to React to J.D. Vance's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Dig

It was back in 2021 when Senate candidate J.D. Vance made an offhand remark to Tucker Carlson about "childless cat ladies" running the country. Any conservative knows who Vance was talking about. Molly Jong-Fast locked down her account after an MSNBC appearance saying that Vance only wants "white children" in America, despite the fact that Vance has three biracial children with his Indian-American wife Usha.

On Monday, the stock market crashed, with the Dow losing more than 1,000 points, and Iran is gearing up to attack Israel. With that in mind, CNN's chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju thought it was a good idea to post a video of him ambushing members of Congress and get their takes on Vance's "controversial" cat lady comments for CNN's "Inside Politics Sunday."

GOP reacting to JD Vance’s cat lady comments and him being on ticket.

Murkowski: “It was offensive to me as a woman.



Thune: “I think most people understand what he was trying to say. And that is that Republicans support policies that are good for families.”



Q: Was he the… pic.twitter.com/SjipZJn5sg — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 5, 2024

Q: Was he the right choice? Tillis: “I’m not going to opine on that.”

In an interview that aired on Fox News Monday, Usha Vance wrote it off as her husband making a quip related to serious issues and wished that people "would spend a lot less time just sort of going through this three-word phrase or that three-word phrase."

The economy is losing trillions of dollars, the last factories making generic drugs in the U.S. are closing, unemployment is ticking up, dozens of possible terrorists were just apprehended at the border…



And you’re still asking about a three year old video from two weeks ago. https://t.co/wFVvE3t6AC — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 5, 2024

Hey @mkraju you don’t have to contribute to people’s distrust in the media. You can talk about things that are relevant — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 5, 2024

Thank goodness we got Sen. Lisa Murkowski sharing her offense at the line. We were all wondering.

This is CNN — John T Richards (@taddeo_5) August 5, 2024

He’s merely performing his role as a functionary within the regime’s messaging network. — Mister Blue (@reactionaryrock) August 5, 2024

Kamala is hiding after Biden was forced to step down and this little guy is asking about cats. Stock market crashing and WW3 and this dude is asking about cats — Brandon S (@BSaarX) August 5, 2024

Ask them about Menendez and why he was allowed to remain in the Senate during a criminal trial for taking bribes from Egypt, you propagandist lowlife. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 5, 2024

The market is burning down, Iran is about to attack Israel, and this is what CNN is concerned about?



We don't hate you enough! pic.twitter.com/iWWHBqSeg9 — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) August 5, 2024

Any questions for Democrat members of Congress regarding their new handpicked nominee who's taken zero questions in 15 days while the stock market tanks and the Middle East is on fire, Manu? — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) August 5, 2024

How cute. You are the only one that hasn’t moved on despite the country being in free fall today. Embarrassed for you. — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) August 5, 2024

It's a three-year-old video clip that resurfaced two weeks ago after the Republican National Convention and CNN is on it.

@mkraju anything else going on in the world today? — Boaty McBoatface (@srqstockpicker) August 5, 2024

It’s been 16 days and we haven’t seen you try to interview Kamala Harris. Ask her some tough questions. Why not? — Patty Anne (@PattySchmutzler) August 5, 2024

Does this help me afford food this month? — Airborne Heel (@abnheel) August 5, 2024

Wow. I was concerned about rising unemployment, sky-high prices, open borders, and foreign wars. But thanks for letting me know what’s truly important — Socratic Badger (@socratic_badger) August 5, 2024

There's not a true conservative out there who doesn't know that childless cat ladies are the bane of our country. They're not necessarily childless nor owners of multiple cats, but they did appear en masse for the White Women for Kamala Zoom call.

This is a real screenshot from a real CNN segment about how "cat ladies" don't exist. pic.twitter.com/0JBPbbn9ip — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) August 5, 2024





***