Molly Jong-Fast Locks Down Her X Account, Blocks Everybody

Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on July 30, 2024
Meme

That was fast.

A clip of MSNBC contributor Molly Jong-Fast went viral Tuesday as she told POLITICO White House Chief Jon Lemire that Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance only wants "white children" in America. That's one more weird thing about Vance, as his wife is Indian-American and they have three biracial children. (Of course, there was no pushback from Lemire.)

It seems the clip has gone a little bit too viral, as Jong-Fast has locked down her X account and untagged herself from the post.

Judging from the replies, before she protected her account she blocked everyone else on X.

Locking down is easier, but it doesn't do anything to address the problem.



