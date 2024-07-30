Molly Jong-Fast Locks Down Her X Account, Blocks Everybody

That was fast.

A clip of MSNBC contributor Molly Jong-Fast went viral Tuesday as she told POLITICO White House Chief Jon Lemire that Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance only wants "white children" in America. That's one more weird thing about Vance, as his wife is Indian-American and they have three biracial children. (Of course, there was no pushback from Lemire.)

It seems the clip has gone a little bit too viral, as Jong-Fast has locked down her X account and untagged herself from the post.

Lmaoooo@MollyJongFast untagged herself from the tweet and locked her account https://t.co/jKYhetNBGf — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 30, 2024

When you're racist and you know it lock account 👏 https://t.co/6dOL4hnphS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 30, 2024

She will do anything except what she really should do: Log off. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 30, 2024

1M followers and locks her account? Her followers wont stick up for her? — You Missed. (@Rabidcow1) July 30, 2024

Judging from the replies, before she protected her account she blocked everyone else on X.

So brave. — TMCD (@T_LoPurple) July 30, 2024

An apology and correction is easier — W. Logan Caldwell (@WLoganCaldwell1) July 30, 2024

Locking down is easier, but it doesn't do anything to address the problem.

To be fair they are assuming that no one is watching their shows, because usually no one is. So when they make totally outlandish statements like this its rare that anyone actually hears them. — Jeff Creedon (@JeffCreedon) July 30, 2024

@MSNBC has a lot of racists on their payroll. It’s a choice. — commonsense (@commonsense258) July 30, 2024

Seriously, they do.

Crazy to 11. — ShawnP 67 (@shawnp_67) July 30, 2024

She’s so weird — Jes (@galexy70) July 30, 2024

I'm blocked. I guess it's because I liked and reposted. Not that I care, though. 🤣 — Happy Camper 1822 (@happycamper1822) July 30, 2024

What is with those demonically controlled hand gestures — MAGApaulogies (@myapaulogies) July 30, 2024





Why are the white women liberals always the most racist? — Staci (@ATexanFirst) July 30, 2024

Her voice was hacked. — Beefy Nachos (@BNachos86) July 30, 2024

That's it … it was an AI deepfake.

When you put yourself in time-out, how long do you stay there? Until you think everyone's forgotten what you said?

