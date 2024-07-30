PATRIARCHY! Riley Gaines BLASTS Olympics for Glorifying Mentally Ill Men PUNCHING Women in...
JUSTICE? Activists in Jackson, MS Decide Solution to Neighborhood's Crime Is to Punish...
BEAST MODE: Ted Cruz ENDS Career of Secret Service Director Who 'Snaps, Begins...
RUN AWAY: Roy Cooper Removes Himself From Consideration As Harris Running Mate
Trump Goes All in on Kamala: I'm Ready to Debate Her!
SUS AF! Mike Lee LAYS Into Secret Service After Learning NEW Details About...
JUST IN: Gab Founder Document Dump Says FBI LIED About Trump Assassin's Social...
So MUCH Enthusiasm! Desperate Kamala Harris Campaign BUSTED Offering to Pay People for...
YIKES! George Takei Reminded Why He's the LAST Person Who Should Call JD...
I Sat Through the White Dudes for Kamala YouTube Stream and ALL I...
Democrats Do NOT Want You Seeing This Lefty's Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread About Who...
Gonna Leave a MARK! Black Woman DECIMATES 'Vote for Kamala Because She's Black'...
NICE Man Bun: Here Are the Best (Worst) Takeaways From EMBARRASSING White Dudes...
You Wanna' Talk Weird? Check Out What a Kamala SUPPORTER Says About How...

WATCH: Molly Jong-Fast, MSNBC Host Smear JD Vance As Racist Who Only Wants White American Kids

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on July 30, 2024
Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk

You don't despise the media enough. They are vile partisans and propagandists for the Democratic Party.

Molly Jong-Fast, MSNBC contributor, went on television and said JD Vance only wants American children to be white. 

Advertisement

Watch:

Jon Lemire didn't say anything.

No follow up questions, no challenge.

JD Vance has three biracial children and an Indian-American wife.

Molly Jong-Fast is awful.

MSNBC is no better.

Absolutely.

Because that was (D)ifferent.

This writer is blocked, too.

Oh well.

Because she says the right things.

Racist, awful, lies. But the right things that MSNBC wants to hear.

Recommended

BEAST MODE: Ted Cruz ENDS Career of Secret Service Director Who 'Snaps, Begins Screaming' (WATCH)
Sam J.
Advertisement

She'd probably argue abortion bans are racist, too.

When you think -- as the Left does -- the United States is racist, bigoted and awful, why would you want a future?

They hate this country, and they hate themselves, so not having kids makes sense.

We're not even sure Fast is aware of who Vance is married to.

But Vance is weird. Or something.

Advertisement

Because Fast advances the narrative.

It'll get so much worse between now and November.

This is who they are.

JD Vance has three biracial children.

If this is the best the Left can come up with against him, then he was a good choice for VP.

Tags: 2024 MEDIA BIAS MSNBC RACISM RACIST TRUMP CAMPAIGN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BEAST MODE: Ted Cruz ENDS Career of Secret Service Director Who 'Snaps, Begins Screaming' (WATCH)
Sam J.
SUS AF! Mike Lee LAYS Into Secret Service After Learning NEW Details About Attempted Trump Assassination
Sam J.
PATRIARCHY! Riley Gaines BLASTS Olympics for Glorifying Mentally Ill Men PUNCHING Women in the Face
Sam J.
JUSTICE? Activists in Jackson, MS Decide Solution to Neighborhood's Crime Is to Punish Gas Station Owner
Amy Curtis
Democrats Do NOT Want You Seeing This Lefty's Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread About Who Kamala REALLY Is
Sam J.
JUST IN: Gab Founder Document Dump Says FBI LIED About Trump Assassin's Social Media Account
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BEAST MODE: Ted Cruz ENDS Career of Secret Service Director Who 'Snaps, Begins Screaming' (WATCH) Sam J.
Advertisement