WATCH: Molly Jong-Fast, MSNBC Host Smear JD Vance As Racist Who Only Wants White American Kids

You don't despise the media enough. They are vile partisans and propagandists for the Democratic Party.

Molly Jong-Fast, MSNBC contributor, went on television and said JD Vance only wants American children to be white.

Watch:

🚨 UNHINGED: MSDNC contributor @MollyJongFast says JD Vance only wants "white children" in America — as @politico White House chief @JonLemire sits by and refuses to correct her.



JD Vance is the father of three biracial children with his Indian-American wife. pic.twitter.com/pR0UeeiPeP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2024

Jon Lemire didn't say anything.

No follow up questions, no challenge.

JD Vance has three biracial children and an Indian-American wife.

Molly Jong-Fast is awful.

MSNBC is no better.

Same woman that probably joined the white women for Kamala Zoom call. — Allen (@AllenIn2112) July 30, 2024

Absolutely.

Because that was (D)ifferent.

Aw. I'm kinda sad I can't troll her. pic.twitter.com/5Qy9v5kW9y — Beth Baumann (@eb454) July 30, 2024

This writer is blocked, too.

Oh well.

Don't stop her, she's on a roll 🤣



Why is it the media gives a voice to the dumbest people in our country. Must be some kind of equity program. 🤣 — Rae A (@xrae) July 30, 2024

Because she says the right things.

Racist, awful, lies. But the right things that MSNBC wants to hear.

Ask Molly who supports planned parenthood, why they are predominantly in poor black neighborhoods, and the impact the disproportionate number of abortions has had on the black community. — Ted E. Bear (@TedEBear607) July 30, 2024

She'd probably argue abortion bans are racist, too.

Shes an idiot. JD Vance has beautiful bi-racial children.



It's about population growth. Like it or not creepy people, children are our future. — Alaskagirl (@Alaskacryptogi1) July 30, 2024

When you think -- as the Left does -- the United States is racist, bigoted and awful, why would you want a future?

They hate this country, and they hate themselves, so not having kids makes sense.

It must be so confusing for her 10 listeners for when they Google JD Vance children that they see that have a nice mocha latte skin tone. What is the brand of self tanner they must ask themselves — Surf Scoter (@SurfScoter2) July 30, 2024

We're not even sure Fast is aware of who Vance is married to.

VANCE’S KIDS ARE BIRACIAL, you demented, race-obsessed weirdos https://t.co/2Ef2ZbnCf6 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 30, 2024

But Vance is weird. Or something.

Fast is truly one of the most prejudiced people around.



Progressives can't see it.



But she is saying this about a man who has three beautiful biracial children. https://t.co/20oOlJ4TZS — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) July 30, 2024

Because Fast advances the narrative.

They’ve completely dropped any pretense of journalism.



We’re the most propagandized country in the world right now and will only get worse until November. https://t.co/7wCpRFEjrS — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 30, 2024

It'll get so much worse between now and November.

The Democrats are literally holding whites-only calls that are being praised by Richard Spencer, and MSNBC is busy insisting that a Dad of three mixed-race children wants only white kids in America. https://t.co/P1AB1tD5Ay — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 30, 2024

This is who they are.

If this is the best the Left can come up with against him, then he was a good choice for VP.