Politico Story About What Dems are 'Reclaiming' Makes It Clear Recent Optics Have Been Backfiring

Doug P. | 1:10 PM on June 13, 2025
Politico has served up a rather easy way to tell all the Mexican and Palestinian flag imagery on U.S. streets recently has been backfiring horribly. Additionally there have been many videos of American flags being burned during leftist rioting that the Dems either defend outright or lie about being "peaceful."

With public perception going against them, the Dems are making a pivot, according to Politico:. 

First of all, the flag isn't theirs to reclaim. 

Secondly:

If the Dems do "reclaim" the flag they should keep it away from their voter base so it doesn't get torched.

Via Politico:

Democrats’ newest approach to win back voters is a fresh embrace of the nation’s oldest symbol.

Two days ahead of Flag Day, when President Donald Trump’s military parade will run through the streets of WashingtonDemocratic Reps. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.) and Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.) fanned out Thursday afternoon to give a gift to their colleagues to unite them.

Meanwhile, on Flag Day, the Dems will join their supporters at protests and possibly riots in many U.S. cities and we'll be absolutely stunned if more American flags aren't burned while Mexican flags are proudly displayed. 

Dems are hoping nobody remembers that. They really have painted themselves into quite a corner. 

The sub headline for that Politico nonsense is this: "Ambitious Democrats are leaning on their credentials as veterans to draw a contrast with Republicans."

The Democrats highlighted Tim Walz's veteran status in the 2024 campaign and now he's openly hoping the 250th anniversary parade to honor the U.S. Army gets rained out, so he's doing "reclaiming the flag" wrong. 

Come for Politico's ridiculous headline, stay for all the corrections:

Whoops!

