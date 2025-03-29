Ron Filipkowski Triggered by Vice President J.D. Vance's Cap

No, this isn't a piece like the one on the extremely liberal "luxury-brand specialist" who got into an altercation with a teen on the New York subway over his MAGA hat and tried (unsuccessfully) to steal it. Instead, she face-planted on the subway platform.

This is much more serious. As we reported earlier this week, Vice President J.D. Vance visited the Marines at Quantico and gave a speech tearing down DEI, laid down some heavy fire at the range, and had lunch with the troops.

JD Vance eats food at Marine Corps Base Quantico mess hall ... pic.twitter.com/V9QOKVkKnu — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) March 26, 2025

As you can see, Vance was wearing not a red MAGA cap but a "Once a Marine, Always a Marine" cap. This triggered Ron Filipkowski, as wearing a hat at the dinner table is not regulation.

Marines learn on Day 1 to never wear their cover inside and damn sure never to eat with it on. Maybe Corporal Correspondent went to a different boot camp than I did. pic.twitter.com/7UbmzI6wzx — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 28, 2025

"Corporal correspondent." Cute.

Holy shit, you're really fucking stupid. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 29, 2025

He’s not in uniform, nor still in the Corps — TheodoreTHEStudite (@TStudite826) March 29, 2025

The civilian? — Johnny Carthief 🇺🇸🥩 (@JohnnyCarthief) March 29, 2025

Do you still wear your uniform and follow all rules pertaining to attire, Ron?



Because that's what your suggesting Vance should be doing as a civilian. Surely, you aren't that stupid, right? https://t.co/ea6SezFo9Z — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 29, 2025

Yeah man it turns out this crazy thing happens when you get out of the military, which is that the regulations surrounding headgear stop applying to you https://t.co/MUHBornJFQ — Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) March 29, 2025

US Marine here.



Vance is not in uniform. While he still is and will always be a Marine, he is no longer on active duty and thus is not bound to the uniform regulations.



Thus, he is not required to remove his cover while indoors.



I hope this helps, Ronnie. https://t.co/b85CzfEtfn — Robb Allen (@ItsRobbAllen) March 28, 2025

I’m not sure if anyone informed Private Ron Bootcamp, but Vance is a civilian now, and you don’t need to abide by Marine grooming and clothing standards when you are no longer actively in the Marine Corps. Otherwise, Ron needs to report to MCRD to get NJP’d for being overweight. https://t.co/5Ol6R3BiV7 — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) March 28, 2025

Vance is a civilian and was a guest at the table. We don't see him being court martialed over wearing a baseball cap or having a beard. Plus, he's the vice president.

