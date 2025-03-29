Ron Filipkowski Triggered by Vice President J.D. Vance's Cap

Orwell Would Tell the U.K. to Tap the Brakes: SIX OFFICERS Arrest Parents...
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on March 29, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

No, this isn't a piece like the one on the extremely liberal "luxury-brand specialist" who got into an altercation with a teen on the New York subway over his MAGA hat and tried (unsuccessfully) to steal it. Instead, she face-planted on the subway platform.

This is much more serious. As we reported earlier this week, Vice President J.D. Vance visited the Marines at Quantico and gave a speech tearing down DEI, laid down some heavy fire at the range, and had lunch with the troops.

As you can see, Vance was wearing not a red MAGA cap but a "Once a Marine, Always a Marine" cap. This triggered Ron Filipkowski, as wearing a hat at the dinner table is not regulation.

"Corporal correspondent." Cute.

Vance is a civilian and was a guest at the table. We don't see him being court martialed over wearing a baseball cap or having a beard. Plus, he's the vice president.

***

