Vice President J.D. Vance Addresses Marines at Quantico, Blasts DEI and Quotas

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on March 27, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

We told you on Wednesday about Vice President J.D. Vance getting in some range time with a machine gun at Quantico. It was quite the contrast with would-be Vice President Tim Walz trying to load a shotgun.

Vance also spoke to the young Marines and told them that DEI is dead in the military and you will be judged by merit.

… to do everything that we can to make you the most lethal fighting force the world has ever seen."

And fortunately, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is on the same page — making the military the most lethal fighting force the world has ever seen. That's the goal.

Here's the vice president sitting down with the Marines for lunch.

Imagine Kamala Harris doing that.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

