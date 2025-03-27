Vice President J.D. Vance Addresses Marines at Quantico, Blasts DEI and Quotas

We told you on Wednesday about Vice President J.D. Vance getting in some range time with a machine gun at Quantico. It was quite the contrast with would-be Vice President Tim Walz trying to load a shotgun.

Vance also spoke to the young Marines and told them that DEI is dead in the military and you will be judged by merit.

Vice President JD Vance to young Marines at Quantico:



"We don't care who you are, where you came from. We don't care what skin color you are. We care about excellence, and we care about patriotism. And if you are awesome and you are a patriotic young Marine, then we are going to… pic.twitter.com/Qs6kkkDzKf — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 26, 2025

… to do everything that we can to make you the most lethal fighting force the world has ever seen."

And fortunately, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is on the same page — making the military the most lethal fighting force the world has ever seen. That's the goal.

Here's the vice president sitting down with the Marines for lunch.

You cannot fake authenticity.

JD Vance has it. pic.twitter.com/dIqGqm3BQz — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) March 27, 2025

Imagine Kamala Harris doing that.

This is what we've missed 🇺🇸🫡 — Alpha-Bravo (@aburk203) March 26, 2025

Merit and honor. That's my military! — The Actual Bruno (@theactualbruno) March 26, 2025

Somewhere at the Pentagon, a PowerPoint slide titled “Gender Identity in Combat Zones” just caught fire. — UnCommonSenseHQ (@uncommonsenseHQ) March 26, 2025

This man is the kind of man this country needs. — 🐝SueBee 🐝 (@SMB466) March 26, 2025

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

