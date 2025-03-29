Harry Sisson Shocker! The Social Media Influencer Admits the Democrat Party Brand is...
‘Burn a Tesla, Save Democracy’: Radical Mobs Promote Terrorism in Organized Pushback on...
VIP
Starbucks Employee Breaks Down in Tears Over Eight-Hour Shift
Three Yale Professors Depart for Canada Because of Trump
Losing Their Grift: Ilhan Omar Wants Us to Know Ending USAID Is Causing...
Here's More 'Disgusting Behavior' From 'The Worst VP in Modern History'
CRINGE Alert! Here's a Pic of Tesla Dealership Protesters' Chant-Tastic Cheat Sheet
Orwell Would Tell the U.K. to Tap the Brakes: SIX OFFICERS Arrest Parents...
WHCA 'Nerd Prom' Dinner Too Important This Year to Feature a Comedian
When They Tell Us Who They Are, BELIEVE THEM: Leftist Protest Org Straight...
Ron Filipkowski Triggered by Vice President J.D. Vance's Cap
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn Subway Hat Stealing Woman Is Absolutely AWFL...
VIP
Tim Walz Advocates Undermining American Democracy to Tell His Version of the Truth
WSJ: Pete Hegseth Brought His Wife to ‘Sensitive’ Meetings

WSJ: MAGA Republicans See Europe as Full of Latte-Sipping Progressives

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on March 29, 2025
Twitter

As we reported earlier, The Wall Street Journal is trying to get another "scandal" going about Pete Hegseth after his wife attended "sensitive" meetings with foreign leaders to which members were able to bring guests, and nothing classified was discussed. A lot of people in the replies asked what has happened to The Wall Street Journal?

Advertisement

What indeed? Now the Journal has published an essay, "What does MAGA have against Europe"? Vice President J.D. Vance already told Europe to their faces what we have against Europe in his address to the Munich Security Conference, in which he blasted the erosion of free speech and unfettered migration.

David Luhnow and Marcus Walker write:

Europeans, even those who thought they were prepared for a second Trump presidency, have been stunned by the speed of events. In its first two months, the administration has targeted the EU with tariffs as part of a global trade war, adopted Russia’s talking points about its invasion of Ukraine, bypassed Europe while negotiating with Moscow about how to end the war and watered down commitments to defend European allies against attack. “If they don’t pay, I’m not going to defend them,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office in early March. “Think of it—we’re paying 100% of their military, and they’re screwing us on trade,” he added.

Just in case Europe isn’t getting the memo, Trump also wants Denmark to hand over Greenland to the U.S. 

Perhaps even more than the tectonic policy shifts, it’s the tone of open contempt that has shocked Europeans, as well as many Americans who support the longstanding trans-Atlantic alliance. The verbal barrage began in February, when Vance spoke at a security conference in Munich that was meant to focus on the threat of Russian expansionism. Instead, the vice president delivered a culture-war broadside against European governments, accusing them of suppressing free speech, particularly by conservative opponents of immigration and abortion.

Recommended

Here's More 'Disgusting Behavior' From 'The Worst VP in Modern History'
Brett T.
Advertisement

They are suppressing free speech. In Scotland, it's a hate crime to "criticize migrants." The U.K. will arrest and jail you for having anti-illegal immigrant memes on your iPhone.

And yes, they love high taxes and open borders. They always brag about the superiority of the healthcare and other human services paid for by high taxes, and they've had their borders open to masses of migrants from Muslim countries with no intention of assimilating. Then the cry when President Trump demands they pay their share into NATO.

What does MAGA have against Europe? All of this.

Advertisement

This isn't directly related, but this editor found it astounding:


***

Tags: EUROPE OPEN BORDERS TAXES WALL STREET JOURNAL MAGA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's More 'Disgusting Behavior' From 'The Worst VP in Modern History'
Brett T.
Three Yale Professors Depart for Canada Because of Trump
Brett T.
Brother’s Big Dress Reveal Steals Sister’s Wedding Thunder, Calls Her Transphobic for Noticing
justmindy
‘Burn a Tesla, Save Democracy’: Radical Mobs Promote Terrorism in Organized Pushback on Musk and DOGE
Warren Squire
Starbucks Employee Breaks Down in Tears Over Eight-Hour Shift
Brett T.
Losing Their Grift: Ilhan Omar Wants Us to Know Ending USAID Is Causing a Worldwide Global(ist) Crisis
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's More 'Disgusting Behavior' From 'The Worst VP in Modern History' Brett T.
Advertisement