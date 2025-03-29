WSJ: MAGA Republicans See Europe as Full of Latte-Sipping Progressives

As we reported earlier, The Wall Street Journal is trying to get another "scandal" going about Pete Hegseth after his wife attended "sensitive" meetings with foreign leaders to which members were able to bring guests, and nothing classified was discussed. A lot of people in the replies asked what has happened to The Wall Street Journal?

What indeed? Now the Journal has published an essay, "What does MAGA have against Europe"? Vice President J.D. Vance already told Europe to their faces what we have against Europe in his address to the Munich Security Conference, in which he blasted the erosion of free speech and unfettered migration.

"MAGA Republicans see Europe as an extension of blue-state America, full of latte-sipping progressives who love high taxes and open borders."https://t.co/mN0KiW3HWC — Jason Willick (@jawillick) March 29, 2025

David Luhnow and Marcus Walker write:

Europeans, even those who thought they were prepared for a second Trump presidency, have been stunned by the speed of events. In its first two months, the administration has targeted the EU with tariffs as part of a global trade war, adopted Russia’s talking points about its invasion of Ukraine, bypassed Europe while negotiating with Moscow about how to end the war and watered down commitments to defend European allies against attack. “If they don’t pay, I’m not going to defend them,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office in early March. “Think of it—we’re paying 100% of their military, and they’re screwing us on trade,” he added. Just in case Europe isn’t getting the memo, Trump also wants Denmark to hand over Greenland to the U.S. Perhaps even more than the tectonic policy shifts, it’s the tone of open contempt that has shocked Europeans, as well as many Americans who support the longstanding trans-Atlantic alliance. The verbal barrage began in February, when Vance spoke at a security conference in Munich that was meant to focus on the threat of Russian expansionism. Instead, the vice president delivered a culture-war broadside against European governments, accusing them of suppressing free speech, particularly by conservative opponents of immigration and abortion.

They are suppressing free speech. In Scotland, it's a hate crime to "criticize migrants." The U.K. will arrest and jail you for having anti-illegal immigrant memes on your iPhone.

And yes, they love high taxes and open borders. They always brag about the superiority of the healthcare and other human services paid for by high taxes, and they've had their borders open to masses of migrants from Muslim countries with no intention of assimilating. Then the cry when President Trump demands they pay their share into NATO.

What does MAGA have against Europe? All of this.

So we see them for what they are? — BigJuicyBootay (@BootayJuicy) March 29, 2025

Is any of that untrue? — blankalltheclowns (@blankallclowns) March 29, 2025

You forgot lazy and elitist — Rogue 198 (@198Rogue) March 29, 2025

Well, prove them wrong. From where I sit living over here, they're 100% accurate. — NormFF (@NormFF) March 29, 2025

Where is the lie though? They do love those things — Ragnar+ (@RagnarDanneskj1) March 29, 2025

A lot of the people are great but their leftist wing are exactly like the American left. Clinging to power in the shadiest ways possible and the minute they lose control they will turn to violence just like they did here. https://t.co/dZW5KzMhW7 — Joe (@joestlbh) March 29, 2025

Oh, don't be ridiculous.



We see blue-state America as a bunch of wannabe Europeans. France doesn't suck because it's like California, France sucks because it's what California is trying to be. https://t.co/P5uPePpyuy — Observant JC (@JcObservant) March 29, 2025

Britain sends people to jail for tweets. We’ll be sanctioning them in five years. Then watch what happens. https://t.co/GNMWPkMB38 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 29, 2025

This isn't directly related, but this editor found it astounding:

25% of Britain is now ‘disabled’.



If true, the British state in the last decade has created more disabled people than two world wars did, combined. https://t.co/MyQTAvIpH8 pic.twitter.com/cJWUqeCez1 — max tempers (@maxtempers) March 28, 2025

Something really significant has happened in just the past 2-3 decades with concepts of healthcare, education, disability, asylum. These all absolutely exploded in scope, with lots of overlap, with no brakes https://t.co/NYfBD0UAuf — Simon Sarris (@simonsarris) March 29, 2025





***