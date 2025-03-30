Harry Sisson Shocker! The Social Media Influencer Admits the Democrat Party Brand is Toxic

We live in strange times. Democrat Party social media influencer Harry Sisson told the truth on Saturday. He agreed with TV host Bill Maher that the Democrat Party’s brand is totally toxic. It’s a miracle! It’s funny how reality has a way of bringing the truth out of people.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

HARRY SISSON: "The Democratic Party's brand is toxic. It's toxic, right? [Bill Maher] is right, unfortunately. A poll came out recently... that the Democratic Party had a 29% approval rating. 29, right? That's obviously not good. That's really bad."pic.twitter.com/2Kp9P3gsBz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 29, 2025

The first truthful thing he’s ever said. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) March 29, 2025

Actually it’s 26% but who’s counting lol — CHICK ON THE RIGHT (@chick_right) March 29, 2025

I think their approval rating is 26% now. Probably lower after you exclude the illegal aliens being deported — Angry Elephant (@Craptocracy) March 29, 2025

Yep, Sisson was off by three points.

Posters were quick to remind Sisson that he played a big role in making the Dem Party toxic.

Harry has contributed to the toxicity. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 29, 2025

Harry Sisson is literally one of the main people that made the Democrat brand toxic — Trump World (@Louaye1980) March 29, 2025

He’s one of the biggest reasons. — The Right Post (@The_Right_Post) March 29, 2025

Sisson’s embroiled in a SnapChat scandal where he solicited nude pics of young women. We’ve covered it here and here.

Commenters were laughing at how the Dem Party’s own paid shills don’t want to be associated with the party,

Democrats’ brand is so toxic, even their own supporters can’t stand them anymore! — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) March 29, 2025

Even their own shills admit it Dems are crashing hard.That’s what failure looks like. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) March 29, 2025

Huh kinda funny he’s saying this after his USAID paycheck got cut off — … (@MuskyBawls69) March 29, 202

The Dems must've cut off his funding. — LegioInvictus (@LegioInvictus24) March 29, 2025

Sounds like someone’s check is late. — Jeff ₿ Pasquino (@JeffPasquino) March 29, 2025

We’ve been wondering if Sisson’s still getting paychecks since Kamala lost the presidential election.

If he’s not getting paid what does the future hold?

So what's he going to do now? — Jeri Lynn Simpson (@DreamerJeri) March 29, 2025

He'll go wherever the money is. — LegioInvictus (@LegioInvictus24) March 29, 2025

Prediction: Harry Sisson moves to the middle and abandons the extremists — P (@Payton1pay) March 29, 2025

Lolol. So now the word is - pretend to be less toxic. Got it- more acting lessons — Lynn (@Lynnrx52) March 29, 2025

It will be interesting to see what Sisson does. The Democrats as a party can’t seem to pick a path. We’ve got Gavin Newsom pretending to be a moderate but we have other Dems like AOC moving further to the left. Neither path erases the party’s toxicity, though.