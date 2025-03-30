Harry Sisson Shocker! The Social Media Influencer Admits the Democrat Party Brand is Toxic

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on March 30, 2025
Twitter

We live in strange times. Democrat Party social media influencer Harry Sisson told the truth on Saturday. He agreed with TV host Bill Maher that the Democrat Party’s brand is totally toxic. It’s a miracle! It’s funny how reality has a way of bringing the truth out of people.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Yep, Sisson was off by three points. 

Posters were quick to remind Sisson that he played a big role in making the Dem Party toxic.

Sisson’s embroiled in a SnapChat scandal where he solicited nude pics of young women. We’ve covered it here and here.

Commenters were laughing at how the Dem Party’s own paid shills don’t want to be associated with the party,

Here's More 'Disgusting Behavior' From 'The Worst VP in Modern History'
Brett T.
We’ve been wondering if Sisson’s still getting paychecks since Kamala lost the presidential election.

If he’s not getting paid what does the future hold?

It will be interesting to see what Sisson does. The Democrats as a party can’t seem to pick a path. We’ve got Gavin Newsom pretending to be a moderate but we have other Dems like AOC moving further to the left. Neither path erases the party’s toxicity, though.

