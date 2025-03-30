In Fraud He Trusts: Hakeem Jeffries Lies About DOGE and Social Security, X Users Suggest Way to Push Back

Asphalt Assault: Anti-Tesla Protesters Unleash Their Scariest Weapon Yet - Nazi-Infused Li...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:10 AM on March 30, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is doing what he does best - lying, of course. On Saturday, he recorded a video where he accused President Donald Trump’s administration of referring to Social Security recipients as ‘fraudsters.’ 

Check it out. (WATCH)

Posters are correct. All the Democrat Party has to offer now is lies. They have no solutions but do know how to attack Republicans in profanity-laced videos and online posts. Commenters say they’re good for nothing.

Elon Musk and DOGE have put Democrats in a strange predicament. They can’t agree with Trump and fight government waste. Instead, they’ve taken the unpopular position of defending government fraud and the waste of taxpayer money.

Commenters say it’s brought out the crazy in the Dem Party. That means their lies are more absurd than ever.

Elon Musk and members of DOGE went on Fox News recently and went in-depth on the fraud and waste they’ve discovered. We covered it here. We agree that regular interviews and press conferences by DOGE members would help counter the lies of Hakeem Jeffries, the Democrat Party, and the legacy media.

