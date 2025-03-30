In Fraud He Trusts: Hakeem Jeffries Lies About DOGE and Social Security, X Users Suggest Way to Push Back

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is doing what he does best - lying, of course. On Saturday, he recorded a video where he accused President Donald Trump’s administration of referring to Social Security recipients as ‘fraudsters.’

Advertisement

Check it out. (WATCH)

🚨Hakeem Jeffries is lying again: Says the Trump admin called Social Security recipients “fraudsters."



"Back up off the earned benefits of the American people."



27% approval is WAY too high for this party. pic.twitter.com/xKCKiEePma — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 29, 2025

Lies are all the Dems have left .. reality is NO longer in their tool box.😬 — G Man (@GegouxTheodore) March 29, 2025

Democrats can't help but outright lie. This is what happens when they hollow out their party by cowering to progressives. Unable to abandon the far-left and they can't give the people any popular policies. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 29, 2025

Posters are correct. All the Democrat Party has to offer now is lies. They have no solutions but do know how to attack Republicans in profanity-laced videos and online posts. Commenters say they’re good for nothing.

They have nothing to offer themselves right now, no policy, nothing. They won’t even work with republicans, on anything. All they have is hate and criticism, without offering solutions or alternatives, which is why their party’s approval rating is less than 30% and dropping pic.twitter.com/fEtPzNHg8O — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) March 29, 2025

💯The only “vision” they are offering is pretendning they want to fix the problems they created in the first place. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 29, 2025

Elon Musk and DOGE have put Democrats in a strange predicament. They can’t agree with Trump and fight government waste. Instead, they’ve taken the unpopular position of defending government fraud and the waste of taxpayer money.

Commenters say it’s brought out the crazy in the Dem Party. That means their lies are more absurd than ever.

The lies are getting crazier and crazier.



They know if they went toe to toe against DOGE on the merits in good faith, they’d look absurd.



So they’re literally just making up fake straw men to oppose now.



It’s only going to get crazier from here. — The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) March 29, 2025

I like Sen Kennedy’s suggestion of DOGE doing periodic press conferences. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 29, 2025

💯



Things like Elon’s interviews are so great. So many people out there still under the legacy media spell. Need to combat these absurd lies.



If DOGE gave press conferences it would go from 80/20 to 99/1. — The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) March 29, 2025

Elon Musk and members of DOGE went on Fox News recently and went in-depth on the fraud and waste they’ve discovered. We covered it here. We agree that regular interviews and press conferences by DOGE members would help counter the lies of Hakeem Jeffries, the Democrat Party, and the legacy media.