Guy Benson Insists This Must Watch Video Could Skyrocket DOGE Approval to Super-Majority Heights (WATCH)

Last night, Elon Musk and the DOGE team appeared on Fox to discuss all the exciting happenings. It was absolutely fascinating and informative. Guy Benson agreed.

If every American watched this, DOGE approval would hit super-majority levels. It’s also important for the outcomes to align with the way the mission is being sold here: https://t.co/HLnql6Xpd5 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 28, 2025

If you want some confidence restored in the ability of federal government to manage things correctly, watch this interview. It's certainly on the right path.

And the supposed most respected reporter in tech media @karaswisher blindly labeled these people as twerps with zero interest in what they are actually doing. https://t.co/fGtJn6m4mp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 28, 2025

She will never be honest about this work because she hates Trump.

This interview should be called “DOGE for Dummies” and required viewing for all. @cspanwj https://t.co/ZQTBLyDhFZ — Dana (@Grandbulldoggie) March 28, 2025

Every agency website and phone number should be providing explanations on what they are doing and how much fraud/waste they are finding and trying to save the taxpayers. Example: When you go to the SSA website or call their number, there is no mention of any of this. Regular… https://t.co/3ud2hlcUQW — LTD (@LTD39292141) March 28, 2025

They really do need better PR, particularly since every Corporate Media broadcast seeks to undermine their work.

The contrast with the Left is staggering. They sow hate and distrust for honorable men doing honorable work pro bono for love of country. Time for them to grow up and shut up. https://t.co/1UpxISKDjG — For THE People (@XtremeSeniorMo) March 28, 2025

They've tried to make Elon into the boogeyman when there is actually great work on behalf of the American people happening.

Again, if you missed it. 30 minutes of the options for our future. A must watch, Even if you do not like Trump.. or Elon, listen with an open mind. https://t.co/EwszXGB3Kv — ConchiDG (@Conchi4870) March 28, 2025

Agree, however the legacy fake news media and fake journalists will spin this and continue evading the TRUTH. https://t.co/ddZ7s555E4 — Craig Boyd (@CBoyd1959) March 28, 2025

This is why it's important for people to watch this in its entirety on their own and not allow the Media to spin it for them.

Yes! This is amazing! Such an impressive group of patriots! Bless them! https://t.co/wCv2Ylj8ef — Tanya G (@toeshoes) March 28, 2025

Bless them and protect them because there is a lot of evil lurking about.

Most Democrats want to hate them. Most people only see the CNN story, which are Democrats ripping Elon & DOGE apart. https://t.co/rvYpeAr648 — Ben 🇺🇲 (@tetuben) March 28, 2025

They’re so smart yet they couldn’t see that working in secrecy would be a PR problem. — S. Hopkins (@92huskies) March 28, 2025

To be fair, brilliant minds like this sometimes miss social cues.

My family watches the three major news networks, and they know nothing about the conservative side of any controversial topic. — dsmj (@dsmj1010) March 28, 2025

That's the scary part.

The legacy media will make sure their audience of low information voters will NEVER see this. — Joseph Warren (@Joseph_WarrenDR) March 28, 2025

Patriots need to share it with their friends and family, particularly on social media. That is how the word gets out.