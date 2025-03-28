HA! Even Jen Psaki Can't Keep From Making Faces as Adam Schiff RAMBLES...
AWKWARD! CNBC's Joe Kernen WRECKS Dem Sen. Coons' Selective Calls for Accountability
'Throw It BACK In Their Face!' Scott Jennings' Master Class on Making CNN...
OMG! Jon Stewart SPEECHLESS As He Gets MUCH-Needed Lesson on How USELESS Gov....
EXCELSIOR! Greg Abbott Fires Back at Jasmine Crockett With X-Ceptional Wheelchair Costume
Silent Approval? Pelosi Refuses to Condemn Domestic Terror Attacks on Tesla Vehicle Dealer...
Scott Jennings Schools Dems Preaching ‘Accountability’ Who Let Biden Skate After Getting T...
Beto O’Rourke Joins Tim Walz on the Road and Promptly Advocates for Unsecured...
The White House Gets Animated Over the Arrest of Illegal Alien Drug Trafficker
VIP
Scolding Cell: Don Lemon Mad Kristi Noem is Standing Between Him and Shirtless,...
Dems Screaming ‘National Security’ Didn’t Care When Biden Was Flooding U.S. with Terrorist...
Vice President J.D. Vance Addresses Marines at Quantico, Blasts DEI and Quotas
VIP
Professor’s Bio Checks Every Woke Box Possible
Canadian Nurse Fired For Knowing That ‘Men Are Not Women’

Guy Benson Insists This Must Watch Video Could Skyrocket DOGE Approval to Super-Majority Heights (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 AM on March 28, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Last night, Elon Musk and the DOGE team appeared on Fox to discuss all the exciting happenings. It was absolutely fascinating and informative. Guy Benson agreed.

Advertisement

If you want some confidence restored in the ability of federal government to manage things correctly, watch this interview. It's certainly on the right path. 

She will never be honest about this work because she hates Trump.

Recommended

OMG! Jon Stewart SPEECHLESS As He Gets MUCH-Needed Lesson on How USELESS Gov. Programs Really ARE (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

They really do need better PR, particularly since every Corporate Media broadcast seeks to undermine their work. 

They've tried to make Elon into the boogeyman when there is actually great work on behalf of the American people happening.

This is why it's important for people to watch this in its entirety on their own and not allow the Media to spin it for them. 

Advertisement

Bless them and protect them because there is a lot of evil lurking about. 

To be fair, brilliant minds like this sometimes miss social cues. 

That's the scary part.

Patriots need to share it with their friends and family, particularly on social media. That is how the word gets out.

Tags: BRET BAIER ELON MUSK FEDERAL GOVERNMENT FOX TRUMP ADMINISTRATION DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OMG! Jon Stewart SPEECHLESS As He Gets MUCH-Needed Lesson on How USELESS Gov. Programs Really ARE (Watch)
Sam J.
AWKWARD! CNBC's Joe Kernen WRECKS Dem Sen. Coons' Selective Calls for Accountability
Doug P.
'Throw It BACK In Their Face!' Scott Jennings' Master Class on Making CNN Lefties CRY Is Just PERFECTION
Sam J.
EXCELSIOR! Greg Abbott Fires Back at Jasmine Crockett With X-Ceptional Wheelchair Costume
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Schools Dems Preaching ‘Accountability’ Who Let Biden Skate After Getting Troops Killed
Warren Squire
Canadian Nurse Fired For Knowing That ‘Men Are Not Women’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OMG! Jon Stewart SPEECHLESS As He Gets MUCH-Needed Lesson on How USELESS Gov. Programs Really ARE (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement