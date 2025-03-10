Former Republican Joe Walsh Runs to MSNBC to Ridiculously Rant Trump’s Shutting Down...
Political Partners: A Smiling Howard Lutnick Explains Elon Musk’s Role to Kristen Welker...
Palate Cleanse: Paws and Enjoy Video of AI Cats Taking Over a McDonald's...
Dem Ro Khanna Calls Out Governor Gavin Newsom for Flip-Flopping on Transgender Athlete...
CBS News Affirms President Trump Has the Southern Border Under Control Despite Biden’s...
VIP
Review: 'Mickey 17' Fails to Deliver on a Promising Sci-Fi Premise
Peak Mansplaining! Watch As a Man Tells Women What It Means to Be...
Lefty UCLA Professor Calls for Military Coup Against Trump (to Defend Our Democracy,...
Kamala Harris Magically Knows What a Woman Is As She Celebrates International Women's...
Credit Check: Reps. AOC and Anna Paulina Luna Team Up on Misguided Idea...
VIP
The New Yorker's President Kamala Harris Cover Reminds Us We Are Unburdened by...
It's (D)ifferent When THEY Do It: Bernie Is BIG MAD About Musk's Involvement...
Feel the Tolerance! Unhinged Lefty Attacks Cybertruck in Bryant Park Area of NYC...
Sen. Josh Hawley Reposts Washington Post Headline: 'Meta Went to Extreme Lengths'

Pin the Nom on the Donkey: The Washington Post Announces Its Top Ten 2028 Dem Presidential Choices

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on March 10, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

The Washington Post has released its list of the top ten Democrats who should run for president in 2028. 

Here’s the list. (READ)

1. Josh Shapiro

2. Gretchen Whitmer

3. Pete Buttigieg

4. Kamala Harris

5. John Fetterman

6. Ruben Gallego

7. Wes Moore

8. Raphael G. Warnock

9. Gavin Newsom

10. Andy Beshear

Advertisement

Tell us how you really feel. He’s not too far off, though. That’s a pretty good assessment of the Democrat Party’s best options.

Commenters say there’s only a handful of actual contenders on the list.

Recommended

Former Republican Joe Walsh Runs to MSNBC to Ridiculously Rant Trump’s Shutting Down Midterms
Warren Squire
Advertisement

California Governor Gavin Newsom is already making moves. He recently interviewed with Charlie Kirk of all people.

Commenters say don’t underestimate Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

It’s a given most of these candidates will fare better than Kamala. 

Vice President JD Vance is the front-runner to run for president on the Republican side. Commenters say he will be formidable.

Advertisement

Do you know who’s missing from this list? Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. This past week he was being touted as a possible candidate for 2028. It looks like The Washington Post wisely decided to go ahead and end that silliness before it got out of hand.

Tags: CANDIDATES DEMOCRATS GAVIN NEWSOM GOVERNOR KAMALA HARRIS PRESIDENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former Republican Joe Walsh Runs to MSNBC to Ridiculously Rant Trump’s Shutting Down Midterms
Warren Squire
Political Partners: A Smiling Howard Lutnick Explains Elon Musk’s Role to Kristen Welker of NBC News
Warren Squire
Peak Mansplaining! Watch As a Man Tells Women What It Means to Be Female on International Women's Day
Amy Curtis
Palate Cleanse: Paws and Enjoy Video of AI Cats Taking Over a McDonald's That Looks Totally Fur Real
Warren Squire
Dan Bongino Responds to Media Harassing Him About His FBI Transition with One Perfectly BRUTAL Letter
Sam J.
Lefty UCLA Professor Calls for Military Coup Against Trump (to Defend Our Democracy, of Course)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Former Republican Joe Walsh Runs to MSNBC to Ridiculously Rant Trump’s Shutting Down Midterms Warren Squire
Advertisement