Pin the Nom on the Donkey: The Washington Post Announces Its Top Ten 2028 Dem Presidential Choices

The Washington Post has released its list of the top ten Democrats who should run for president in 2028.

Here’s the list. (READ)

1. Josh Shapiro 2. Gretchen Whitmer 3. Pete Buttigieg 4. Kamala Harris 5. John Fetterman 6. Ruben Gallego 7. Wes Moore 8. Raphael G. Warnock 9. Gavin Newsom 10. Andy Beshear

This list is a dystopian nightmare. You’ve got tyrants, incompetents, race hustlers, and actual brain damage. The fact that Kamala Harris is on here tells you everything you need to know about the state of the Democratic Party. — Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) March 9, 2025

Tell us how you really feel. He’s not too far off, though. That’s a pretty good assessment of the Democrat Party’s best options.

Commenters say there’s only a handful of actual contenders on the list.

Only Josh Shapiro and Gretchen Whitmer have any shot and Josh has the biggest shot. — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) March 9, 2025

Don’t sleep on Wes Moore. — DistrictAi (@districtai) March 9, 2025

True. Very little name recognition outside of Maryland but yes, formidable. — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) March 9, 2025

For me I rank them as follows: Shapiro, Moore and Newsom. — DistrictAi (@districtai) March 9, 2025

California Governor Gavin Newsom is already making moves. He recently interviewed with Charlie Kirk of all people.

Commenters say don’t underestimate Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Andy Beshear is one we should be concerned about. He presents well. Speaks well. And he has won two elections in a red state. Not saying he is like JFK. But he had that strong appeal and handsome looks. I’m just glad Kamalalala didn’t choose him as a running mate. — The Grey Beard Biker™️ 🇺🇸 (@yadi_molina4) March 9, 2025

I think Shapiro is the definitive front runner... Fetterman dark horse — Brandon Vann (@beckbrand123) March 9, 2025

People laugh at this list, but any of these candidates will get millions and millions of votes. All of them will out perform Kamala. — Butch Connors (@Butch_1776) March 9, 2025

It’s a given most of these candidates will fare better than Kamala.

Vice President JD Vance is the front-runner to run for president on the Republican side. Commenters say he will be formidable.

If Vance stays strong, just as he has been doing, he’ll beat any of those. — Kellie L. Aldrich (@two_bysea) March 9, 2025

The biggest key to Vance winning is the success of the next 4 years. If the country is satisfied with how things were governed and believe that we're going in the right direction, Vance will likely win pretty easily because he'll be viewed as a continuation of that. — Tahj R. (@r_tahj) March 9, 2025

I think there are zero people on the list who can beat JD — Darren Cooper (@DarrenC91694250) March 9, 2025

None of the above stands a chance. @JDVance will be 48. pic.twitter.com/sL1pCWmlqR — 🌴🌞🇺🇸 Florida Mama🇺🇸🌞🌴 (@nickberoxbe1989) March 9, 2025

Do you know who’s missing from this list? Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. This past week he was being touted as a possible candidate for 2028. It looks like The Washington Post wisely decided to go ahead and end that silliness before it got out of hand.