WATCH Both Jill Biden's and Kamala's FACES As They Are Forced to Sit...
She's MAD! Check Out the Look on Kamala's Face When She Spots Obama...
PRIDE Celebrating L.A.'s 1st LGBTQ+ Fire Chief Claiming Lesbians GET IT DONE As...
James Woods Calls Down the THUNDER on L.A.'s Failed, Democrat, DEI-Focused Leaders and...
OOF! Gavin Newsom TORCHED for Claiming He's the REAL Victim of the Fires...
WOW: Leaked Letter from Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Makes Mayor Karen Bass Look...
OMG-LOL! David Muir REKT by Jack Osbourne (and ALL of X) for Being...
Hope is On the Way: X Users Send Aid to California to Make...
Scott Jennings Goes Up Against New Wildfire Talking Points Meant to Deflect Blame...
LA News Anchor’s ‘No Water’ Fact-Check Blows Up in Face Thanks to Reporter...
West Coast Toast: Aerial Photo Shows Pacific Palisades Neighborhood Burned to the Ground
Where’s the Water? Trump Blames Governor Newsom’s Terrible Leadership for Bone-Dry Fire Hy...
UK Fathers Tell of Being Arrested for Trying to Save Their Daughters From...
No Words: LA Mayor Karen Bass Stands in Total Silence as Reporter Lobs...

Cathedral Cut-Ups: Trump and Obama Share a Laugh at President Jimmy Carter’s Funeral

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 PM on January 09, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

America’s living Presidents came together today to honor the memory and pay their respects to former President Jimmy Carter. These rare funerals bring together former Presidents and Vice Presidents in one room. It’s sometimes an awkward gathering with old, raw animosities and rivalries rekindled. But, don’t tell President-Elect Donald Trump that! Everyone’s talking about him sharing a laugh on camera with former President Barack Obama.

Advertisement

Take a look. (WATCH)

Of course, everyone wants to know what has the two Presidents laughing and smiling.

Well, until lip-leading experts examine the footage we don’t know. That didn’t stop commenters from jokingly weighing-in on what they thought was going down between Trump and Obama.

Recommended

She's MAD! Check Out the Look on Kamala's Face When She Spots Obama and Trump Chatting at Carter Funeral
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That’s hilarious.

Don’t worry, there’s still more to go.

Many couldn’t help but notice how the friendly exchange obliterated the whole fake ‘Trump is Hitler’ trope.

Trump has always been open to talking to just about anyone, even people who are his enemies.

Advertisement

Several posters also had observations about others in attendance.

You may have noticed Michelle Obama was a no-show at the funeral. She’s reportedly in Hawaii on vacation which is lamely being described as a ‘scheduling conflict.’ Shame on you, Michelle!

Tags: AL GORE BARACK OBAMA BILL CLINTON DONALD TRUMP FUNERAL FUNNY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

She's MAD! Check Out the Look on Kamala's Face When She Spots Obama and Trump Chatting at Carter Funeral
Amy Curtis
WOW: Leaked Letter from Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Makes Mayor Karen Bass Look Even WORSE (Screenshot)
Sam J.
James Woods Calls Down the THUNDER on L.A.'s Failed, Democrat, DEI-Focused Leaders and DAMN Son (Watch)
Sam J.
WATCH Both Jill Biden's and Kamala's FACES As They Are Forced to Sit Together at Carter Funeral (Video)
Sam J.
PRIDE Celebrating L.A.'s 1st LGBTQ+ Fire Chief Claiming Lesbians GET IT DONE As L.A. BURNS Goes SO Wrong
Sam J.
OOF! Gavin Newsom TORCHED for Claiming He's the REAL Victim of the Fires Because Orange Man BAD (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
She's MAD! Check Out the Look on Kamala's Face When She Spots Obama and Trump Chatting at Carter Funeral Amy Curtis
Advertisement