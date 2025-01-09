Cathedral Cut-Ups: Trump and Obama Share a Laugh at President Jimmy Carter’s Funeral

America’s living Presidents came together today to honor the memory and pay their respects to former President Jimmy Carter. These rare funerals bring together former Presidents and Vice Presidents in one room. It’s sometimes an awkward gathering with old, raw animosities and rivalries rekindled. But, don’t tell President-Elect Donald Trump that! Everyone’s talking about him sharing a laugh on camera with former President Barack Obama.

Take a look. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: Trump is seen talking with Barack Obama at Jimmy Carter’s state funeral.



“These are just moments that that you don't see, hardly ever." pic.twitter.com/SscWr8NCAP — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 9, 2025

Of course, everyone wants to know what has the two Presidents laughing and smiling.

I wonder what they are saying.... — Sadie Supa Doge (@SadieSupaDoge) January 9, 2025

Oh, to be a fly on the wall of that cathedral today… — Matthew Willis (@mwwillis) January 9, 2025

I would pay top dollar for a recording of this. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 9, 2025

I was just talking to my wife about this conversation totally eclipsing the entire funeral. Somebody get a good lip reader ASAP. — Fields Family Wines (@fieldsfamwines) January 9, 2025

Trump made Obama laugh. Wouldn’t you love to know what that conversation is about? — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) January 9, 2025

Well, until lip-leading experts examine the footage we don’t know. That didn’t stop commenters from jokingly weighing-in on what they thought was going down between Trump and Obama.

And then I said to Joe, “I know you beat Medicare, you beat it to death!” pic.twitter.com/DRFmuGks4c — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) January 9, 2025

“ I won AGAIN despite all ya’ll crooks”



-President Trump 45/47 pic.twitter.com/R96s2DVI5W — Hey Boo Boo🗣🇺🇸 (@HeyBooBoo16) January 9, 2025

You got to imagine what they're talking about:

Trumo: So what do you think of the Gulf of America. The big beautiful Gulf of America.

Obama: I wish I would have thought of it. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 9, 2025

Trump: "Remember when you said 'Don't underestimate Joe's ability to fck things up?' You weren't kidding." — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) January 9, 2025

That’s hilarious.

Don’t worry, there’s still more to go.

“She didn’t flip a single county, Barack. No one’s ever seen anything like it.” pic.twitter.com/mEU9FnhQUn — Jack’d 🇺🇸✊🏻 (@MINFORMACI0N) January 9, 2025

"and Joe then said he had a better golf game than me, can YOU believe that guy?" — JJ (@recklessfive) January 9, 2025

Many couldn’t help but notice how the friendly exchange obliterated the whole fake ‘Trump is Hitler’ trope.

OMFG!



Hitler is making Obama laugh! pic.twitter.com/NHDMSwWVkV — Patrick Burke (@Politik206) January 9, 2025

I thought he was a fascist? Why would Obama be chatting with Trump if he’s such a despicable human being? Goes to show you how full of sh!t the mainstream media has been over the past 8 years. — Natradamus (@natradamus00) January 9, 2025

Trump talks to everyone. — DebbieS (@DebbieS31513982) January 9, 2025

Trump has always been open to talking to just about anyone, even people who are his enemies.

Several posters also had observations about others in attendance.

Watching the Bidens and the Harris’ ignore each other. — NukeTaco ™️🇺🇸 (@TacoforFive1) January 9, 2025

Never seen George W Bush look that insignificant and nervous. — Bliss Beach (@BlissBleach) January 9, 2025

Hillary has her usual stink face on. — Sue Ellena (@Sue_ellena) January 9, 2025

Even Obama recognizes that Trump is the new Sheriff in town. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) January 9, 2025

You may have noticed Michelle Obama was a no-show at the funeral. She’s reportedly in Hawaii on vacation which is lamely being described as a ‘scheduling conflict.’ Shame on you, Michelle!