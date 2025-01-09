RISKY Business: CA Wouldn't Let Insurers Raise Rates, So State Farm Canceled LOTS...
VIP
Trump Walks Back Into the Capitol and I Have ALL THE FEELS (Watch)
WATCH: U.K. Dad Says Police Threatened to Arrest HIM When He Reported Daughter's...
Time for CA to Demand NEW Leaders! Michael Shellenberger Just Goes OFF on...
In HUGE Win for Women and Girls, Federal Court Ruling Vacates Biden's Title...
Read the ROOM! Adam Schiff Brags BIG-TIME About What He's Doing to Fight...
'The Pain You Have Caused!' Henry Winkler Calls Down THUNDER on Arsonists He...
Eric Swalwell Showing Signs of MASSIVE, Infectious, Spreading, Incurable Butt-Hurt Over Fo...
Kamala Humiliated by Ex-Presidents! Obama Loves Trump?
THIS! --> JD Vance Just Needs 1 SAVAGE Post to Put Snotty Anti-Trumper...
Lasting Legacy: Scott Jennings Lays Out the Case for Joe Biden Being a...
WHOA: Lip Reader Reveals What Obama and Trump Were REALLY Talking About at...
Before and After: Satellite Images Show Destruction Caused by California Wildfires and Dem...
So, How Was GHANA? Karen Bass's Old, NASTY Dig at Ted Cruz Comes...

WTF?! Thanks to Dem Incompetence, Check Out What L.A. Firefighters Are Forced to Use to Combat Wildfires

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on January 09, 2025
Meme

There are very few times when this writer is rendered speechless.

This is one of those times. She tried really, really hard to think of something clever to write to open this piece and, yeah, she's got nothing.

Advertisement

Because this is like a bad SNL skit.

As wildfires ravage LA, the gross incompetence of city and local government is coming to light. Back in 2022, the LAFD donated its surplus equipment to Ukraine. Just months ago, LA Mayor Karen Bass cut the LAFD budget by almost $18 million.

And now apparently the LAFD has to take some creative measures to fight the fires. WATCH:

Yeah, we got nothin'.

It's not the only example of firefighters having to get creative, either:

Sigh.

The most basic job of government is to protect citizens and infrastructure. California has failed, spectacularly, on both fronts.

Recommended

RISKY Business: CA Wouldn't Let Insurers Raise Rates, So State Farm Canceled LOTS of Policies
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Those things have consequences. Severe, deadly consequences.

Or post some 'fire free zone' signs. That'll work.

And this isn't an indictment of the firefighters, cause they're doing the best they can while being run by absolute clowns.

The progressives in California have taken the state back a century.

Almond. Milk.

WTF.

Advertisement

He does brag about it. Then he blames everyone else for his failures.

They should.

Wheeee!

This writer said the same thing.

Sadly, it's very real.

Either way, it's bad.

Tags: CALIFORNIA FIREFIGHTERS GAVIN NEWSOM LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES KAREN BASS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

RISKY Business: CA Wouldn't Let Insurers Raise Rates, So State Farm Canceled LOTS of Policies
Amy Curtis
Time for CA to Demand NEW Leaders! Michael Shellenberger Just Goes OFF on CA Democrats in EPIC Throwdown
Sam J.
Read the ROOM! Adam Schiff Brags BIG-TIME About What He's Doing to Fight Fires and HOO BOY That Was Dumb
Sam J.
'The Pain You Have Caused!' Henry Winkler Calls Down THUNDER on Arsonists He Thinks Started LA Wildfires
Amy Curtis
WHOA: Lip Reader Reveals What Obama and Trump Were REALLY Talking About at Jimmy Carter's Funeral
Sam J.
THIS! --> JD Vance Just Needs 1 SAVAGE Post to Put Snotty Anti-Trumper Tristan Snell IN HIS PLACE and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
RISKY Business: CA Wouldn't Let Insurers Raise Rates, So State Farm Canceled LOTS of Policies Amy Curtis
Advertisement