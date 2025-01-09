WTF?! Thanks to Dem Incompetence, Check Out What L.A. Firefighters Are Forced to Use to Combat Wildfires

There are very few times when this writer is rendered speechless.

This is one of those times.

Because this is like a bad SNL skit.

As wildfires ravage LA, the gross incompetence of city and local government is coming to light. Back in 2022, the LAFD donated its surplus equipment to Ukraine. Just months ago, LA Mayor Karen Bass cut the LAFD budget by almost $18 million.

And now apparently the LAFD has to take some creative measures to fight the fires. WATCH:

The LAFD are using women’s handbags to hold water to put out fires.



What is going on??? pic.twitter.com/GMAoWtbvB8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 9, 2025



It's not the only example of firefighters having to get creative, either:

LAFD firefighter scoops water with a traffic cone. Fire hydrants are out of water… in a coastal area. pic.twitter.com/FvYCidSXCl — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 9, 2025



Absolutely infuriating😡 The Firefighters budget cut by $20 Million, fire hydrants with no water and equipment donated to Ukraine😡If you can’t protect your state and the residents within your state, you are a Complete failure. The Absolute incompetence of Leadership in… — Chris Boutell (@CBoutell) January 9, 2025

The most basic job of government is to protect citizens and infrastructure. California has failed, spectacularly, on both fronts.

This is what happens when you hire a DEI chief, the state runs out of water, and they cut $17.6 million from the FD budget. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 9, 2025

Those things have consequences. Severe, deadly consequences.

Have they tried spraying the fire with diversity or inclusion? 🙄 pic.twitter.com/wbgPvvrENt — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) January 9, 2025

Or post some 'fire free zone' signs. That'll work.

And this isn't an indictment of the firefighters, cause they're doing the best they can while being run by absolute clowns.

The hell? Just bring back the bucket brigades from saturday morning cartoons... because this looks like looney tunes.... — TexanDogDad (@texandogdad) January 9, 2025

The progressives in California have taken the state back a century.

Women’s handbags and almond milk! This is worse than third world! pic.twitter.com/mMtVR3gDm9 — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) January 9, 2025





Doesn't Newsom brag about the size of CA economy?



This is an absolute travesty.



It would almost be funny if it wasn't so terribly horrid.



I try not to hate, but CA dems are making that awfully hard. — Not Arguing 🐭 (@NotArguing9) January 9, 2025

He does brag about it. Then he blames everyone else for his failures.

Everyone that owns property in California has to have a very serious conversation with themselves about their voting habits after this disaster. — Greygo (@Greygo1959) January 9, 2025

They should.

The societies of the left:



Protecting Pedo rape gangs in the UK.



Firemen putting out fires with a purse. https://t.co/EZ7YahKQzE — DeusVult (@WindchimeBridge) January 9, 2025







Those aren't handbags they are bags that can hold water. It's sad because Newsome made Los Angeles a third world country and that's why we can't put out fires with the regular means we used to be able to https://t.co/Fr9ngjEERm — Valmarii (@valerie91990843) January 9, 2025

Either way, it's bad.