LA Mayor Karen Bass Gets ROASTED for Cutting $17.6 MILLION From Fire Department As City Goes Up in Flames

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on January 08, 2025
AP Photo/Etienne Laurent

Earlier, this writer told you how Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass went to Ghana as fires threatened her cities (and are presently burning out of control).

But it gets so much worse than that, which is why we're giving Mayor Karen a second post. Her failures are that bad.

Advertisement

She cut the funding for the LAFD by $17.6 million. And now they don't have enough fire fighters or water to stop the inferno.

The New York Post reports:

Critics on social media were quick to blame Bass — and her budget cuts — for resources being strained as the disaster unfolded.

“Karen Bass cut the Fire Department budget by $18 million. Now she’s asking for volunteers to fight a fire. All awhile, she’s on vacation in Ghana. Lmao,” one person griped on X.

“Oh look, Karen Bass’ budget called for the elimination of LA’s Emergency Management Department’s positions (the dept that’s running the show). This is after she cut the Fire Department by nearly $17M,” another user tweeted.

“This out-of-touch career politician is completely unfit to serve. It’s time for a recall,” one user raged, noting the fire department’s budget was among the highest cuts.

As the city struggled, Gov. Gavin Newsom said early Wednesday that California had deployed more than 1,400 firefighters to help combat the blazes.

Advertisement

Just shameful.

Amazing.

Where did that money go?

Yes they are. By design.

The state of California spends billions, and nothing ever gets better.

We certainly hope they don't reelect her.

Advertisement

Maybe.

Heh.

Is anyone surprised, really?

This is the universal Leftist playbook.

