LA Mayor Karen Bass Gets ROASTED for Cutting $17.6 MILLION From Fire Department As City Goes Up in Flames

Earlier, this writer told you how Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass went to Ghana as fires threatened her cities (and are presently burning out of control).

But it gets so much worse than that, which is why we're giving Mayor Karen a second post. Her failures are that bad.

She cut the funding for the LAFD by $17.6 million. And now they don't have enough fire fighters or water to stop the inferno.

LA Mayor Karen Bass cut fire department funding by $17.6M — months before wildfires turned city into hellscape https://t.co/fzvuJSYxY4 pic.twitter.com/IWOF1VfbaB — New York Post (@nypost) January 8, 2025

The New York Post reports:

Critics on social media were quick to blame Bass — and her budget cuts — for resources being strained as the disaster unfolded. “Karen Bass cut the Fire Department budget by $18 million. Now she’s asking for volunteers to fight a fire. All awhile, she’s on vacation in Ghana. Lmao,” one person griped on X. “Oh look, Karen Bass’ budget called for the elimination of LA’s Emergency Management Department’s positions (the dept that’s running the show). This is after she cut the Fire Department by nearly $17M,” another user tweeted. “This out-of-touch career politician is completely unfit to serve. It’s time for a recall,” one user raged, noting the fire department’s budget was among the highest cuts. As the city struggled, Gov. Gavin Newsom said early Wednesday that California had deployed more than 1,400 firefighters to help combat the blazes.

Just shameful.

Prop 19 was passed in my State of California in 2020. Endless commercials were shown of our hero firefighters fighting raging infernos. "Pass Prop 19 and 75% of all revenue from increased Property Taxes will go to our firefighters" Where did all the money go? Like in NYC… pic.twitter.com/x5m72SA3ff — LilRascal (@rascal113646) January 8, 2025

Amazing.

Where did that money go?

Leftist policies are destroying this country. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) January 8, 2025

Yes they are. By design.

Progressive would say "see the fires! We need to raise taxes so we can fund fire prevention!" … but then the rest of us look at our current tax bill, and then we see this 🤷 — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) January 8, 2025

The state of California spends billions, and nothing ever gets better.

And they’d probably re-elect her if she says enough words like diversity and inclusion at her press conference where she’ll take as much responsibility as the New Orleans Police Chief who didn’t know there were barricades “in storage.” 🙄 — Fan Your Flame (@FanYourFlame) January 8, 2025

We certainly hope they don't reelect her.

That and insurance companies dropping customers is the perfect storm for disaster. Only the wealthiest will be able to build back. Maybe that was the plan. — Eric Cook (@Greentownmayor) January 8, 2025

Maybe.

How could Trump do this? https://t.co/jXmpee0eOr — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 8, 2025

Heh.

And there it is.... https://t.co/CXxXPs2FjN — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) January 8, 2025

Is anyone surprised, really?

Everyone please go back to @DailyClout’s coverage of the Australian fires in 2019. They did this exact same playbook. Then Premier Scott Morrison went on vacation as acres of protected land burned and millions of animals died. We confirmed w US fire services that Australia could… https://t.co/AEludznbNC — Dr. Naomi Wolf. 8 NYT Bestsellers. DPhil, Poetry. (@naomirwolf) January 8, 2025

This is the universal Leftist playbook.