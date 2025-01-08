Ghana Have to Explain This! LA Mayor Karen Bass Traveling in Africa While Her City Burns

This writer was genuinely stunned to learn this morning that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is not in Los Angeles while the city burns thanks to out-of-control wildfires.

Does she expect Bass to pick up a firehose and put out the flames? No.

But this writer also remembers when Ted Cruz got a lot of flack for going on vacation when a hurricane hit Texas, even though Ted Cruz has no role in emergency management in Texas

Bass is the mayor of LA and she can't even be there:

LA residents rip Mayor Karen Bass as wildfire burns homes to the ground: ‘You’re useless’ https://t.co/Z8EtcAjsZa pic.twitter.com/e1xXPrJQu9 — New York Post (@nypost) January 8, 2025

More from The New York Post:

Furious Los Angeles residents tore into their absent Mayor Karen Bass, who was 7,400 miles away in Arica on a political trip as raging fires turned the City of Angels into an apocalyptic hellscape Tuesday. “RESIGN! WHY ARE YOU IN GHANA?!,” one person commented on an X post by Bass' office giving an update on the wildfires. Bass traveled with three other people to Ghana for the inaguration of President John Dramani Mahama, who was elected last year. “Hey Karen! How’s Ghana?” another person asked. “LA you ask? Yeah it’s burning to the f–king ground but it’s better you’re not here anyways because you’re useless.” Others demanded that Bass, who took office in 2022, resign from her post.

The solution is clear: vote her out.

Tough way to realize you’ve elected an incompetent dummy. Will they vote for competent leadership in the future, of course not. — Butzi 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇮🇱✡️ (@ace2blue) January 8, 2025

Learn from Chicago. Don't vote for someone who is even worse next time, m'kay?

What do they want her to do, a rain dance to extinguish the fires. People will show pure Ignorance in comments, because they have no intellect to provide a meaningful thought process. — District Leader Anthony Beckford (@AnthonyBNYC) January 8, 2025

She should be there, demonstrating leadership, rallying resources, and answering for her policy decisions that left the LAFD budget gutted, without water, and without necessary resources to fight the fire.

Turns out virtue does kill. Enjoy your PR tour while your constituents lose everything.



They are all bigots anyway right? — andrew cox (@LetAndrewBe) January 8, 2025

She doesn't seem all that bothered by the destruction.

LA mayor is not just useless, she is not even in the country when her city burns. https://t.co/1lCeS0yjZK pic.twitter.com/FSKpuaS5i7 — Alex Goldin (@alexgoldin74) January 8, 2025

There is nothing in Ghana -- or anywhere on the planet -- more deserving of her attention and presence right now

I'm almost certain these fires were started by homeless people trying to stay warm. Note that over 90% of the homeless in California are drug addicts and/or mentally ill. IOW the ruling Democrat Party is responsible for causing these fires. https://t.co/3k8zJ1MsAN — Rodger 🍜 (@catholiclawyer) January 8, 2025

They'll just blame climate change and hope we're stupid enough to buy it.

Why is any American *mayor* attending foreign inaugurations anyway? Is Ghana contributing materially to the finances/well-being of Los Angeles? The same LA whose firefighting budget was slashed by . . . Karen Bass? https://t.co/jlgqGlioqX — japecake (@japecake) January 8, 2025

Excellent questions, all.

This buffoon can stay in Ghana. She should never return to Los Angeles.



Hopefully, the residents have woken up and call for this 🤡 IMMEDIATE resignation.https://t.co/ohxV65evIy https://t.co/jMgbflGtrY — Joe Giannotti (@stanleycupot) January 8, 2025

LA would be better off, frankly.