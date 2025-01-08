Ghana Have to Explain This! LA Mayor Karen Bass Traveling in Africa While Her City Burns

Adam Corolla Tells How DEI Policies Took Seven Years for the LA Fire...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on January 08, 2025
Meme

This writer was genuinely stunned to learn this morning that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is not in Los Angeles while the city burns thanks to out-of-control wildfires.

Does she expect Bass to pick up a firehose and put out the flames? No.

But this writer also remembers when Ted Cruz got a lot of flack for going on vacation when a hurricane hit Texas, even though Ted Cruz has no role in emergency management in Texas

Bass is the mayor of LA and she can't even be there:

More from The New York Post:

Furious Los Angeles residents tore into their absent Mayor Karen Bass, who was 7,400 miles away in Arica on a political trip as raging fires turned the City of Angels into an apocalyptic hellscape Tuesday.

“RESIGN! WHY ARE YOU IN GHANA?!,” one person commented on an X post by Bass' office giving an update on the wildfires.

Bass traveled with three other people to Ghana for the inaguration of President John Dramani Mahama, who was elected last year.

“Hey Karen! How’s Ghana?” another person asked. “LA you ask? Yeah it’s burning to the f–king ground but it’s better you’re not here anyways because you’re useless.”

Others demanded that Bass, who took office in 2022, resign from her post.

The solution is clear: vote her out.

Learn from Chicago. Don't vote for someone who is even worse next time, m'kay?

She should be there, demonstrating leadership, rallying resources, and answering for her policy decisions that left the LAFD budget gutted, without water, and without necessary resources to fight the fire.

She doesn't seem all that bothered by the destruction.

There is nothing in Ghana -- or anywhere on the planet -- more deserving of her attention and presence right now

They'll just blame climate change and hope we're stupid enough to buy it.

Excellent questions, all.

LA would be better off, frankly.

