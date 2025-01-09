California Lawmakers Spend Day ‘Trump-Proofing’ State Against Litigation

Arson Arrest: Police Detain Man Suspected of Setting a Fire in the Kenneth...
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 09, 2025
AngieArtist

There are now numerous wildfires in California that are zero percent contained. Whole neighborhoods look like a war zone from aerial photos — there's nothing left standing. It was nice of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to hurry back from the president's inauguration in Ghana so she could watch the city burn.

The California Assembly held a special legislative session Thursday, but it had nothing to do with the wildfires. No, lawmakers were allocating $25 million to the California Department of Justice in anticipation of ligation with the Trump administration. They're cutting the fire department's budget and spending the money on lawfare.

Grateful Calvin
… and work on legislation to prevent or minimize fires and resulting damage?  Especially considering that the current damage in LA is expected to cost over $50 billion?

We know that California is gearing up for a fight over mass deportations of illegal immigrants. That's their priority.

***

