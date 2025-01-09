California Lawmakers Spend Day ‘Trump-Proofing’ State Against Litigation

There are now numerous wildfires in California that are zero percent contained. Whole neighborhoods look like a war zone from aerial photos — there's nothing left standing. It was nice of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to hurry back from the president's inauguration in Ghana so she could watch the city burn.

The California Assembly held a special legislative session Thursday, but it had nothing to do with the wildfires. No, lawmakers were allocating $25 million to the California Department of Justice in anticipation of ligation with the Trump administration. They're cutting the fire department's budget and spending the money on lawfare.

New: California lawmakers in the Assembly have gaveled into the special legislative session to help the state prepare for legal battles with the incoming Trump administration.



Democrats moved forward with the bill to get $25m to CADOJ—-will have budget hearing Monday. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) January 9, 2025

This is how the CA Legislature is spending its time today. https://t.co/w8tGPG74If — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 9, 2025

Just spitballing, but there might be better things to spend that money on. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 9, 2025

Maybe you could pass the word along that there’s a tragedy going on in LA. Perhaps they’re so into themselves that they don’t realize that. Thanks. — SusanKnowles (@SusanKnowles) January 9, 2025

While much of CA is burning, lives are being lost, homes destroyed, and businesses are gone due to the incompetence of Democrat leadership, you’ve found a special way to focus your time and taxpayer’s $ on this abhorrent behavior. Insane, shameful and disgusting. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 9, 2025

This seems like a great use of their time.

Its not like there's a serious expensive tragedy going on right now — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) January 9, 2025

What a great way to spend their time today. — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 9, 2025

This is literally how your state legislature is spending its time today. Working on a performative special session called by Gov. Newsom to “Trump-proof” California by allocating $25mm toward litigation.



Maybe listen to @billessayli and work on legislation to prevent or… — Will O'Neill (@RealWillONeill) January 9, 2025

… and work on legislation to prevent or minimize fires and resulting damage? Especially considering that the current damage in LA is expected to cost over $50 billion?

This is unreal — Tammie McDonald 🇺🇸 (@TammieMcDonal17) January 9, 2025

Protecting California's illegal aliens at all costs. It's own citizens from wildfires, not so much — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) January 9, 2025

We know that California is gearing up for a fight over mass deportations of illegal immigrants. That's their priority.

I cannot recall who said it, however, “a special kind of stupid” is befitting.



Completely tone deaf. — Daniel Bell (@Total6Package) January 9, 2025

