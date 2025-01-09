Professor Finds in Wildfire Video a Metaphor for ‘Fossil Fuel Driven, Neoliberal Capitalism’

We're having second thoughts about annexing Canada. They have some real nutjobs up there, especially in academia. We've already had people claim that climate change is to blame for all of the wildfires burning in California right now. But what about "neoliberal capitalism"?

Ryan Katz-Rosene, PhD, is a professor at the University of Ottawa "studying contentious climate politics." In other words, he's just another Marxist dressed up as an environmentalist. And when he saw a brief clip of embers blowing around a McDonald's sign in California, this is what popped into his large head:

"Siri, what 15 second video clip serves as a metaphor for the culmination of the last half-Century of American-led, fossil fuel driven, neoliberal capitalism?"



[Video by @stuartpalley] pic.twitter.com/4hLK5mBzub — Ryan Katz-Rosene, PhD (@ryankatzrosene) January 9, 2025

That's the worst take we've heard since Ron Filipkowski saw a photo of a burning Tesla Cybertruck in front of a Trump hotel in Las Vegas and declared it a "perfect metaphor heading into 2025." To the untrained eye, it just looked like another act of terrorism. If we had doctorates like Ryan Katz-Rosene, maybe we'd see things more clearly and understand what "American-led, fossil fuel driven, neoliberal capitalism" meant.

Your video clip shows part of a city built in a semidesert with fire-dependent vegetation, spread by sparks and high winds that regularly occur due to the geography of the place. Your Marxist analysis of the wildfires is 19th century hogwash, like phrenology or eugenics. — Scipio Africanus (@a43767796) January 9, 2025

Well said.

Yes, it's fossil fuels that caused California to not listen to the experts who told them they better get fire mitigation going before there's a catastrophic fire event.



I — Chad Mercer (@chadmercer30) January 9, 2025

He probably agrees with Gov. Gavin Newsom that these fires would stop happening if everyone were forced to drive an electric car.

Siri, what 15 second clip best describes mis management of a state's forestry and the neglect of leadership in that state to properly be ready for the inevitable fires to come by not properly taking care of underbrush.

Also Siri, why would that same state direct their largest…



Also Siri, why would that same state direct their largest… — 🇺🇲THE GOLDEN AGE🇺🇲 (@Dwaynes1204) January 9, 2025

… their largest source of water from the north out to sea instead of making it available for the millions of people in the southern part of the state. These fires are from neglect, not global warming.... wake up and take accountability.

"Siri, what 15 second video clip shows the entirely predictable result of inept government, refusing to pro-actively manage forests and underbrush, refusing to build and maintain water storage infrastructure, and focusing on DEI in hiring rather than relevant FD qualifications?" — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) January 9, 2025

Ottawa



😂😂😂😂 — Michael Finney (@mfinneygolf) January 9, 2025

Siri, what 15-second clip shows anything Canadian-led?

You're a PhD?🤡🤣 — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) January 9, 2025

This is exactly the type of nonsense they're handing out PhDs for.

PhD = piled higher and deeper



as seen here in brilliance only Ryan could appreciate — Mr. Freddy Bogan (@bogan_freddy) January 9, 2025

PhD? Ah, educated in stupid thus the only outcome is stupidity. Stupid in Stupid out. Fundamental principle.



Nuff said. — Chris (@Chris481808) January 9, 2025

Climate politics. Rich — Eric Zimmerman (@EricRZimmerman) January 9, 2025

A shit take from the product of one our finest factories of social midwittery. — The Bad Kelpie (@TheBadKelpie) January 9, 2025

What a talent. To completely misunderstand everything, due to the distorted lens of liberal indoctrination. "Neoliberal Capitalism", for Christ's sake, he's a straight-up parody of the archetypical unearned ribbon-collector. What an utter ass. — Fudgiewhale (@FudgiewhaleArt) January 9, 2025

Correction. This 15 second video serves as a way for sore losers like you to rejoice at the expense of a natural disaster. — Steven Burns (@rystm) January 9, 2025

If only we Americans had sat in on Ryan Katz-Rosene's class these fires never would have happened.

What would you have done to prevent this problem? — Matt Laughter (@notmattlaughter) January 9, 2025

***