Arson Arrest: Police Detain Man Suspected of Setting a Fire in the Kenneth...
Sen. John Fetterman Accepts Trump’s Invitation to Meet at Mar-a-Lago
California Lawmakers Spend Day ‘Trump-Proofing’ State Against Litigation
WaPo’s Philip Bump Says Far-Right’s Lies About Wildfires Are Just Like 2020 Election...
VIP
BURNED: After L.A. Wildfires, Voters Need to Stop Letting Democrats Fail Upwards
Jemele Hill Throws Hissy Fit at Matt Walsh for Stating the Obvious About...
VIP
Woman Says Everyone Who Follows Libs of TikTok ‘Should Be Put Down’
PANIC: Axios in Absolute MELTDOWN Mode Over New Facebook Policy That Lets People...
Aaron Rupar Calls Out CNN for ‘Sanewashing’ Trump’s Comments About Jimmy Carter
FURY: Justine Bateman Says L.A. Residents Are (Rightfully) LIVID With Politicians Who Let...
Mayor Karen Bass Says Now Is Not the Time to Discuss Who's Responsible
There Was an Attempt! David Axelrod Tries and FAILS to Blame Trump for...
Something Doesn't Add Up: Program for Jimmy Carter's Funeral Shows a GLARING Contradiction
RISKY Business: CA Wouldn't Let Insurers Raise Rates, So State Farm Canceled LOTS...

Professor Finds in Wildfire Video a Metaphor for ‘Fossil Fuel Driven, Neoliberal Capitalism’

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on January 09, 2025
Twitchy

We're having second thoughts about annexing Canada. They have some real nutjobs up there, especially in academia. We've already had people claim that climate change is to blame for all of the wildfires burning in California right now. But what about "neoliberal capitalism"? 

Advertisement

Ryan Katz-Rosene, PhD, is a professor at the University of Ottawa "studying contentious climate politics." In other words, he's just another Marxist dressed up as an environmentalist. And when he saw a brief clip of embers blowing around a McDonald's sign in California, this is what popped into his large head:

That's the worst take we've heard since Ron Filipkowski saw a photo of a burning Tesla Cybertruck in front of a Trump hotel in Las Vegas and declared it a "perfect metaphor heading into 2025." To the untrained eye, it just looked like another act of terrorism. If we had doctorates like Ryan Katz-Rosene, maybe we'd see things more clearly and understand what "American-led, fossil fuel driven, neoliberal capitalism" meant.

Well said.

Recommended

Jemele Hill Throws Hissy Fit at Matt Walsh for Stating the Obvious About Firefighters in LA
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

He probably agrees with Gov. Gavin Newsom that these fires would stop happening if everyone were forced to drive an electric car.

… their largest source of water from the north out to sea instead of making it available for the millions of people in the southern part of the state.

These fires are from neglect, not global warming.... wake up and take accountability.

Siri, what 15-second clip shows anything Canadian-led?

This is exactly the type of nonsense they're handing out PhDs for.

Advertisement

If only we Americans had sat in on Ryan Katz-Rosene's class these fires never would have happened.

***

Tags: CALIFORNIA CANADA CAPITALISM FOSSIL FUELS WILDFIRES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jemele Hill Throws Hissy Fit at Matt Walsh for Stating the Obvious About Firefighters in LA
Grateful Calvin
Arson Arrest: Police Detain Man Suspected of Setting a Fire in the Kenneth Area of Los Angeles
Warren Squire
Something Doesn't Add Up: Program for Jimmy Carter's Funeral Shows a GLARING Contradiction
Grateful Calvin
WaPo’s Philip Bump Says Far-Right’s Lies About Wildfires Are Just Like 2020 Election Denialism
Brett T.
FURY: Justine Bateman Says L.A. Residents Are (Rightfully) LIVID With Politicians Who Let City Burn
Amy Curtis
California Lawmakers Spend Day ‘Trump-Proofing’ State Against Litigation
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jemele Hill Throws Hissy Fit at Matt Walsh for Stating the Obvious About Firefighters in LA Grateful Calvin
Advertisement