Ron Filipkowski Proves He's the Absolute Worst With Post on Vegas Tesla Terror Attack

We knew some Lefty would have a terrible take on at least one of the terror attacks that happened in America today.

That it's from Ron Filipkowski is also not a surprise.

Advertisement

A real photo and perfect metaphor heading into 2025. pic.twitter.com/q8dmesSCh9 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 1, 2025

What a despicable ghoul.

The Tesla explosion outside Trump Tower Hotel in Las Vegas was an act of terrorism, according to initial FBI reports.

It is not a metaphor for 2025, but it is a metaphor of the havoc the Biden administration has wrought in America.

This is repugnant. Just like you. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 1, 2025

So utterly repugnant.

Ron, for the love of our country, take this post down. People died today due to two acts of terrorism, including the one in this photo. Inciting violence will only encourage more. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) January 1, 2025

He should leave it up. Show the world how awful he truly is.

How long have you been a terrorist sympathizer? — Bo French (@Bo_French_TX) January 1, 2025

Since birth, probably.

Someone died. People were hurt. That’s a perfect metaphor? — LV (@Senteney) January 1, 2025

See, Ron's candidate didn't win, so everything is doom and gloom.

You are why Trump won. — Johnny (@imjnyb) January 1, 2025

Yes he is.

If your first instinct after people are killed and/or injured is "how can I make this into a political statement?", rethink your life choices. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) January 1, 2025

He won't. He should, but he won't.

Democrats celebrating terrorism. I’m shocked. Shocked I tell you. https://t.co/9shfivTzmH — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) January 1, 2025

We're totally (not) shocked.

Yes. Insane liberals attempting assassinations and OKC Timothy McVeigh style building bombings.



All because your team lost. https://t.co/iWsHZMOEEZ — piercheney (@LVpolitic) January 1, 2025

That sums it up.

Look at this piece of dung celebrating barbarism, because he lost an election. Not a decent person. https://t.co/t3Qe5etgeI — Chesterton_Report (@Veritas_Curat7) January 1, 2025

No, he's not.

When you understand these people want to kill you it makes sense https://t.co/nYaq8vB1LT — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 1, 2025

Yes, it does.

What metaphor?



Democrats let a bunch of terrorists into the country and now we will all pay the price. https://t.co/UJqX7Sfj9W — I Am Leah (@Bossy_Leah) January 1, 2025

Advertisement

New Orleans doesn't seem to be an illegal immigrant, but we don't know about Vegas yet. At the very least, the Left have encouraged these acts of terrorism and that's on the Democrats.

This post is prophetic.



The demons manifesting their hate and the discord they wish to create for Trump and Musk.



Deep down it also looks like a shot across the bow meant to stoke the flames of fear into Elon and Trump.



The evil runs deep. https://t.co/j43DwNUgTU — Ryan Cunningham (@patriotryanc) January 1, 2025

So very deep.

Every single day Democrats work as hard as they possibly can to show us that the “party of decency” line is complete and utter nonsense https://t.co/LP5sbyiYdc — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) January 1, 2025

It is complete and utter nonsense.

This is awful, but very on-brand for Filipkowski (and the Left in general).