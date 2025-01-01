Ron Filipkowski Proves He's the Absolute Worst With Post on Vegas Tesla Terror Attack

NO WE WON'T: NYC Health Department Reminds Us to Mask Up Outdoors in...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on January 01, 2025
AP Photo/Ty ONeil

We knew some Lefty would have a terrible take on at least one of the terror attacks that happened in America today. 

That it's from Ron Filipkowski is also not a surprise.

What a despicable ghoul.

The Tesla explosion outside Trump Tower Hotel in Las Vegas was an act of terrorism, according to initial FBI reports.

It is not a metaphor for 2025, but it is a metaphor of the havoc the Biden administration has wrought in America.

So utterly repugnant.

He should leave it up. Show the world how awful he truly is.

Since birth, probably.

See, Ron's candidate didn't win, so everything is doom and gloom.

Yes he is.

He won't. He should, but he won't.

We're totally (not) shocked.

That sums it up.

No, he's not.

Yes, it does.

New Orleans doesn't seem to be an illegal immigrant, but we don't know about Vegas yet. At the very least, the Left have encouraged these acts of terrorism and that's on the Democrats.

So very deep.

It is complete and utter nonsense.

This is awful, but very on-brand for Filipkowski (and the Left in general).

