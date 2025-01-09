Jemele Hill Throws Hissy Fit at Matt Walsh for Stating the Obvious About Firefighters in LA

The tragedy of the wildfires in Los Angeles is still unfolding but one fact has become patently obvious to everyone but the most committed of hard leftists: every aspect of this disaster has been made worse by the insane policies of the Democrats who are running a once-great state into the ground and into third-world-nation status.

Governor Gavin Newsom has no answers.

Mayor Karen Bass has no answers (but it was at least nice of her to come back to the country).

And the policies of Los Angeles' DEI-focused fire chief Kristen Crowley, laughable at the time they were enacted, look even worse in retrospect.

She has clearly stated that her goal is to have fewer straight, white men as firefighters and focus on promoting LGBTQ+ individuals (LGBTQ+ women in particular) into these roles. Los Angeles also fired more than 100 firefighters (mostly white men) for not taking the COVID vax. While this technically happened before Crowley assumed her position, she did nothing to bring those firefighters back. We know why she didn't.

Given all of these facts that we now know, when conservative pundit Matt Walsh tweeted yesterday about the causal relationship between those policies and the catastrophe that is playing out for Los Angeles in their wake, we would have thought this would be one of the LEAST 'controversial' things he has ever said.

Los Angeles deliberately set out to exclude white men from becoming firefighters, and now they don’t have enough firefighters to prevent their city from burning to the ground. DEI is a cancer that destroys everything it touches. https://t.co/JKpcbFrFt7 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 8, 2025

Yes, they did. No, they don't. And yes, of course, DEI is a poisonous cancer. As we said above, anyone with eyes can see this.

But that only applies to people whose eyes see objectively, not race-baiting grifters like Jemele Hill.

Hill lost her mind on Walsh in a vulgar quote tweet that did nothing to refute Walsh's assertions (but we suppose it might have made her feel better in her bitter, shriveled heart).

You are a miserable f*ck. https://t.co/yCfJGYxyEc — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 9, 2025

Wow. Well argued, ma'am. Who can possibly dispute that clearly articulated counterargument?

This is par for the course for Hill though, who ESPN fired because she is too woke and racist even for that network (and that's saying something).

Unfortunately, she picked a fight with the wrong guy. Walsh is never one to shy away from attacks and he let Hill have it with a double-barrel shot of straight truth.

You are once again having a temper tantrum because someone stated a fact https://t.co/XPkj83fhOH — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 9, 2025

Temper tantrums are all she knows how to do. Twitchy has been covering her for years and we have yet to see her make an intelligent -- or even cogent -- case for her positions. She just shrieks at people and hopes that will win the day for her.

Well, not this time (not ever, actually).

Hill knows where the lie is. She's living it.

This is what you call a non sequitur.



Open the books on DEI hiring practices in the LA Fire Department. https://t.co/4Z9gmaM8Om — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) January 9, 2025

Not even Chief Crowley disputes the DEI hiring focus she adopted. She is proud of it.

But Hill just wants to bang her fists about it.

The thruth hurts huh? pic.twitter.com/fT4k9ggJis — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 9, 2025

We get why it hurts her.

Hill has built her entire online persona around her racist view that anything white is bad. (She has even gone so far as to say that white women, as a rule, cannot be trusted.)

If the truth destroys that toxic worldview, it destroys her.

Notice how you didn’t actually say he was wrong. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 9, 2025

She did not. Because she can't. All she can do is yell.

LOL. Yep. Just like that. (We love Holly Briden.)

That's not an argument. Are you incapable of presenting a cogent argument that pushes back on @MattWalshBlog? — The Sarcasticat (@TheSarcasticist) January 9, 2025

She is not capable of that.

Accuracy makes someone “miserable”?

You should be very blissful then, and yet you sound…well, rather miserable. https://t.co/Pz1T2AR48N pic.twitter.com/3ojOXHknOO — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) January 9, 2025

She is. Constantly. Every day of her life.

DEI poster child is mad at the truth. https://t.co/V4F7ajtlTR — Proud Texan 🤘 (@TomTcpeterson87) January 9, 2025

If people were hired only on merit (as they should be) and not by their virtue of checking boxes, Hill would never be employed by anyone for the rest of her life.

So, yeah. She's big mad.

Looks like Jenelle skipped her homework reading. https://t.co/7Ff2Tihw14 — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 9, 2025

The only homework she ever does is reading the collected tripe of Nicole Hannah Jones and Ibram X. Kendi.

This is what a person does when they have no argument https://t.co/fDGrYtx8Sm — The Infinite Mike (@1RealMikeOfMany) January 9, 2025

That's why Hill does it all the time. She NEVER has an argument.

TRUTH IS SO MEAN. — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) January 9, 2025

HA.

That's right, Jemele Hill. Just ignore the evidence that is so obvious at this point, even Hollywood celebrities -- who are as woke as people come -- are turning on the Democrats who have failed them with destructive DEI policies.

After all, it's so much easier to just call Matt Walsh a big old meanie, isn't it?

Hill will never learn. But that's OK. She can serve as an object lesson of what America is leaving behind and what we will never go back to.

And if that makes her swear, rant, and throw a tantrum at us too, we'll consider it a badge of honor that we are telling the truth just like Matt Walsh did.