Jemele Hill Throws Hissy Fit at Matt Walsh for Stating the Obvious About Firefighters in LA

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 PM on January 09, 2025
Twitchy

The tragedy of the wildfires in Los Angeles is still unfolding but one fact has become patently obvious to everyone but the most committed of hard leftists: every aspect of this disaster has been made worse by the insane policies of the Democrats who are running a once-great state into the ground and into third-world-nation status. 

Governor Gavin Newsom has no answers

Mayor Karen Bass has no answers (but it was at least nice of her to come back to the country). 

And the policies of Los Angeles' DEI-focused fire chief Kristen Crowley, laughable at the time they were enacted, look even worse in retrospect. 

She has clearly stated that her goal is to have fewer straight, white men as firefighters and focus on promoting LGBTQ+ individuals (LGBTQ+ women in particular) into these roles. Los Angeles also fired more than 100 firefighters (mostly white men) for not taking the COVID vax. While this technically happened before Crowley assumed her position, she did nothing to bring those firefighters back. We know why she didn't. 

Given all of these facts that we now know, when conservative pundit Matt Walsh tweeted yesterday about the causal relationship between those policies and the catastrophe that is playing out for Los Angeles in their wake, we would have thought this would be one of the LEAST 'controversial' things he has ever said.

Yes, they did. No, they don't. And yes, of course, DEI is a poisonous cancer. As we said above, anyone with eyes can see this. 

But that only applies to people whose eyes see objectively, not race-baiting grifters like Jemele Hill.

Hill lost her mind on Walsh in a vulgar quote tweet that did nothing to refute Walsh's assertions (but we suppose it might have made her feel better in her bitter, shriveled heart). 

Wow. Well argued, ma'am. Who can possibly dispute that clearly articulated counterargument? 

This is par for the course for Hill though, who ESPN fired because she is too woke and racist even for that network (and that's saying something). 

Unfortunately, she picked a fight with the wrong guy. Walsh is never one to shy away from attacks and he let Hill have it with a double-barrel shot of straight truth. 

Temper tantrums are all she knows how to do. Twitchy has been covering her for years and we have yet to see her make an intelligent -- or even cogent -- case for her positions. She just shrieks at people and hopes that will win the day for her.

Well, not this time (not ever, actually). 

Hill knows where the lie is. She's living it.

Not even Chief Crowley disputes the DEI hiring focus she adopted. She is proud of it. 

But Hill just wants to bang her fists about it. 

We get why it hurts her. 

Hill has built her entire online persona around her racist view that anything white is bad. (She has even gone so far as to say that white women, as a rule, cannot be trusted.)

If the truth destroys that toxic worldview, it destroys her.

She did not. Because she can't. All she can do is yell.

LOL. Yep. Just like that. (We love Holly Briden.)

She is not capable of that. 

She is. Constantly. Every day of her life. 

If people were hired only on merit (as they should be) and not by their virtue of checking boxes, Hill would never be employed by anyone for the rest of her life. 

So, yeah. She's big mad. 

The only homework she ever does is reading the collected tripe of Nicole Hannah Jones and Ibram X. Kendi.

That's why Hill does it all the time. She NEVER has an argument.

HA. 

That's right, Jemele Hill. Just ignore the evidence that is so obvious at this point, even Hollywood celebrities -- who are as woke as people come -- are turning on the Democrats who have failed them with destructive DEI policies. 

After all, it's so much easier to just call Matt Walsh a big old meanie, isn't it? 

Hill will never learn. But that's OK. She can serve as an object lesson of what America is leaving behind and what we will never go back to. 

And if that makes her swear, rant, and throw a tantrum at us too, we'll consider it a badge of honor that we are telling the truth just like Matt Walsh did.

