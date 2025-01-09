Before and After: Satellite Images Show Destruction Caused by California Wildfires and Democrat Policies

You think you’re looking down on cities after a major war, but you’re not - it’s our nation’s West Coast. The war-like destruction is the horrible result of wildfires and the insane policies of California Democrats. It’s heartbreaking and infuriating.

Advertisement

Sky News has more, take a look. (WATCH)

Before and After: SkyNews shares satellite images of areas ravaged by the Los Angeles fires.



Heartbreaking devastation. pic.twitter.com/fAefJZUFd0 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 9, 2025

So, that’s what was seen from the sky, here’s what people on the ground were greeted with this morning.

LA sunrise looks like a gateway to hell. pic.twitter.com/pcWIO4wWRy — Willie Brown (@WillieBrown34) January 9, 2025

Surreal. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 9, 2025

The devastation in California can be largely credited to the Democrat Party’s environmental policies.

Posters weigh-in.

Can you believe that the lack of water to fight the fires is due to a small fish? https://t.co/RXmxrab2Zd — Jeremy Sartor (@Jeremy_Sartor) January 9, 2025

Yep. Been going on for YEARS. pic.twitter.com/9s76DSEt8J — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 9, 2025

It gets even worse, they can't cut the underbrush because of regulations for protecting the creatures that live there including the bees.



Now that everything is all burned up there is nothing left to protect. This is a perfect example of leftist logic, senseless and destructive. — Jeremy Sartor (@Jeremy_Sartor) January 9, 2025

This is what happens when:



- you defund emergency services

- you put identity over competency

- your priority was to save a fish vs. lives and homes



And you're left to fight fires with rainbows and feelings. — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) January 9, 2025

If you’re watching billions of gallons of water diverted into the Pacific for a fish instead of being used to sustain the lives and livelihoods of your fellow citizens, you must be a Californian. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 9, 2025

Most of the damage, plus the loss of life and property, could have been easily prevented. But, Democrats and their dutiful ‘journalists’ are trying to shift the narrative, arguing Gavin Newsom and other leaders are at the mercy of nonsensical, all-powerful ‘climate change.’

At least part of this catastrophic disaster could have been prevented.



The Mayor and Governor can’t simply call it “climate change” and “once in a century event” and think they’re off the hook. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 9, 2025

That’s the exact route they’re going. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 9, 2025

Advertisement

Tragic, and it keeps getting worse.



There needs to be accountability for this. The state was completely unprepared to fight these fires because of their own BS policies. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) January 9, 2025

It was all easily preventable.



Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass and many other progressive democrat officials need to be held responsible for this disaster. — WyldStallyns (@WyldStally) January 9, 2025

There will be no accountability. It would require a complete political sea change in California for that to happen. Even now, the legacy media is hard at work trying to cover for Gavin Newsom because, not only is he a fellow Democrat, but they still want to keep his presidential aspirations alive.