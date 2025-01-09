THIS! --> JD Vance Just Needs 1 SAVAGE Post to Put Snotty Anti-Trumper...
Before and After: Satellite Images Show Destruction Caused by California Wildfires and Democrat Policies

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:40 PM on January 09, 2025
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

You think you’re looking down on cities after a major war, but you’re not - it’s our nation’s West Coast. The war-like destruction is the horrible result of wildfires and the insane policies of California Democrats. It’s heartbreaking and infuriating.

Sky News has more, take a look. (WATCH)

So, that’s what was seen from the sky, here’s what people on the ground were greeted with this morning.

The devastation in California can be largely credited to the Democrat Party’s environmental policies.

Posters weigh-in.

Most of the damage, plus the loss of life and property, could have been easily prevented. But, Democrats and their dutiful ‘journalists’ are trying to shift the narrative, arguing Gavin Newsom and other leaders are at the mercy of nonsensical, all-powerful ‘climate change.’

There will be no accountability. It would require a complete political sea change in California for that to happen. Even now, the legacy media is hard at work trying to cover for Gavin Newsom because, not only is he a fellow Democrat, but they still want to keep his presidential aspirations alive.

