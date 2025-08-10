Swalwell’s Jealous Jab at J.D. Vance’s Work-Life Balance Backfires: Hypocrisy and Fang Fang Jokes Fly

Someone in a position like J.D. Vance is ALWAYS working. They are always available to offer counsel, participate in meetings and calls, etc. no matter where they are in the world. They are also entitled to spend time with their family in between work hours. Apparently, weasel Eric Swalwell is jealous.

Does this guy ever work?



Lay-Z Vance https://t.co/7ShLdL7xz1 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 9, 2025

Maybe Eric should hit the gym and stop spending so much time on Twitter. What a concept!

Hey what were Biden and Harris doing 4 years ago in Aug 2021… pic.twitter.com/3CkzOMtgym — BearFlagFan (@BearFlagFan) August 9, 2025

Apparently, only Democrats are allowed to vacation.

How's Fang Fang? — Just A Girl (@cirk162) August 10, 2025

He's mad his little girlfriend was outed.

You are literally on a month-plus-long recess — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) August 9, 2025

Oop! In your face, Eric.

In 200 days, Trump & Vance have worked hard and transformed America for the better.



• Border security: Zero illegal crossings for 3 months, 99% drop in Darien Gap migration

• Banned DEl offices & programs across all federal agencies

• Prohibited transgender surgeries for… — Jillian Anderson (@Jillie_Alexis) August 10, 2025

They've been working hard. They deserve a break.

And somehow this did not concern you. pic.twitter.com/8eNkVsXwYV — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 10, 2025

Looks like Eric Swalwell is mocking JD Vance for taking a vacation, as if elected officials aren’t allowed time off… meanwhile, Swalwell himself has been photographed in luxury getaways and has one of the worst reputations for hypocrisy in Congress.



If this is the standard,… — A Gene Robinson (@AlBuffalo2nite) August 9, 2025

Only Eric is deserving of rest, apparently. Typical Democrat.

He’s three years younger than you, has a gorgeous family and has made millions of dollars already. Whereas you have banged a Chinese spy and blamed a coffee cup for dropping a ripper on air. — Hank Venture (@HankVenture5) August 10, 2025

He's standing on business.

I mean, he came from absolutely less than nothing and is now the VP of the most powerful country in the history of the planet... but yeah. He's totally lazy, bro. — Calamity Jen (@realjenx) August 10, 2025

Do you ever not sleep with Chinese spies? — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 9, 2025

Oh, he definitely does that.

He doesn’t spend his free time sleeping with Chinese spies like you. — Liberal Crisis Hotline 🌴🐊🇺🇸 (@johninpcola) August 10, 2025

It's amazing how much time you can find when you are faithful to your wife.

Well, one thing about it, he's not porking some Chinese spy. — R T (@RDog861) August 9, 2025

Is this you jackass, with a month off? pic.twitter.com/vcF4b5iigw — Right Wing Aviator ✈️ 🇺🇸 (@TopGunRightWing) August 9, 2025

That would be him.

Getting more done in six months than you could ever hope for, but in your defense he wasn’t sidetracked banging Chinese spies — Ted Williams’ Frozen Head (@leftcoastindy) August 9, 2025

Eric should have minded his own business.

