Sec. Marco Rubio's Bold Stand: Defending Faith Amid Hollywood's Mockery
Fox News: VP Vance 'Calls on Republicans' to 'Counter Democratic Gerrymandering'

Swalwell’s Jealous Jab at J.D. Vance’s Work-Life Balance Backfires: Hypocrisy and Fang Fang Jokes Fly

justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on August 10, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Someone in a position like J.D. Vance is ALWAYS working. They are always available to offer counsel, participate in meetings and calls, etc. no matter where they are in the world. They are also entitled to spend time with their family in between work hours. Apparently, weasel Eric Swalwell is jealous. 

Maybe Eric should hit the gym and stop spending so much time on Twitter. What a concept!

Apparently, only Democrats are allowed to vacation.

He's mad his little girlfriend was outed.

Oop! In your face, Eric. 

They've been working hard. They deserve a break. 

Only Eric is deserving of rest, apparently. Typical Democrat. 

He's standing on business.

Oh, he definitely does that. 

It's amazing how much time you can find when you are faithful to  your wife. 

That would be him.

Eric should have minded his own business.

