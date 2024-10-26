Dairy State Dispatch: Trump Sees Blue Wall Weakness, Will Campaign in WI With...
Jemele Hill Sparks Controversy Declaring White Women Can't Be Trusted

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:45 PM on October 26, 2024
Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP

Apparently, women supporting women isn't a thing anymore.

Good for Danica for voting and explaining her vote. That's what normal people might think .Jemele Hill, however, was not feeling it.

Jemele can't specify what 'Trump stands for against women', but whatever she says. Also, white women don't owe anyone an explanation for their vote just like every other free American.

No one accused Jemele of being an intellectual.

She is what she claims to detest.

It's such a nasty behavior.

Imagine thinking this is a sane way to think.

There is certainly no backlash for her to fear. That is the crazy part. 

It's not appropriate and it's time Jemele stops being so openly terrible.

