Jemele Hill Sparks Controversy Declaring White Women Can't Be Trusted

Apparently, women supporting women isn't a thing anymore.

I voted today, for the first time. 🗳️

•

I made a rule for myself that if I didn’t vote I could not have an opinion about the outcome, because I didn’t earn that right. Not this time. I voted for @realdonaldtrump and I can’t wait to have him make America great again! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tN1a0KwmEJ — Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) October 24, 2024

Good for Danica for voting and explaining her vote. That's what normal people might think .Jemele Hill, however, was not feeling it.

Considering what they said about you as a woman driver and what Trump stands for against women, this is unhinged behavior.



But good luck tho!



Also, this is why a lot of people do not trust white women in this election. https://t.co/kRE6aAPRLh — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 25, 2024

Jemele can't specify what 'Trump stands for against women', but whatever she says. Also, white women don't owe anyone an explanation for their vote just like every other free American.

Jemelle Hill is a racist https://t.co/Gdfv0ZCnQG — Cactus Castle (@cactuscastle24) October 25, 2024

She suggests that you shouldn't vote for a candidate whose supporters say bad things about you, and then proceeds to attack Danica.



So, by Jemele's own logic, Danica should never vote Democrat because Jemele said bad things about her



Freaking galaxy brain. https://t.co/mq3XxWCIdK — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 26, 2024

No one accused Jemele of being an intellectual.

Is there a more flagrantly racist mainstream public figure than Jemele Hill?



Forget white privilege or pretty privilege or whatever other kind, I want Jemele Hill privilege. https://t.co/O92Gfo5MoM — Joseph Ashby (@JosephAshbyShow) October 26, 2024

She is what she claims to detest.

Jamele .. how much are they paying you to tweet awful awful stuff. Imagine if someone said “ this is why they don’t trust black women in this election. You’d be having a whole melt down.



Racist and clown behavior https://t.co/rFLwr25ZSm — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 🇲‌🇷‌. 🇼‌🇮‌🇱‌🇱‌🇮‌🇸‌ (@MrWillis23) October 25, 2024

It's such a nasty behavior.

“Do not trust white women.”



Holy guacamole this is racist. https://t.co/uHJAL1nUBc — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) October 26, 2024

Jemele: White women are untrustworthy because they *may* disagree with me. https://t.co/OcTTM0XncY — Ray Alexander 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@rma1776) October 25, 2024

Imagine thinking this is a sane way to think.

> Trump stands … against women



Lady, Democrats don’t even know what a woman is.



Democrats stand for men in women’s restrooms and women’s sports, taking away privacy and opportunity from women and girls



Democrats stand for defunding the police while taking away women’s guns.… https://t.co/qTC8HJ2HbD — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 26, 2024

The way you just openly flaunt your racism is wild.



I guess props for being so privileged that you can stay employed while doing so. https://t.co/t6c8GDxNsR — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 26, 2024

There is certainly no backlash for her to fear. That is the crazy part.

Why is it considered appropriate to attack "white women" this way? People are entitled to vote how they wish, and individuals are not representatives of entire demographics. https://t.co/XQU2t4f5QR — Corey Walker (@CoreyWriting) October 25, 2024

It's not appropriate and it's time Jemele stops being so openly terrible.