Sec. Marco Rubio’s Bold Stand: Defending Faith Amid Hollywood’s Mockery

Ten Year Amnesia: Attorney for Letitia James Hilariously Claims Trump’s DOJ Is Weaponized Against Her

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:11 AM on August 11, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

New York Attorney General Letitia James has gone from the hunter to the hunted. After preying on President Donald Trump, she’s now running scared. Her attorney, lacking awareness of the last several years, laughably claimed that Trump’s DOJ has been weaponized against his client. Too funny!

Have a listen. (WATCH)

That would be the sweetest justice of all.

Commenters say it’s nice for the Democrats to be panicking for a change after the last ten years.

We hope they keep squirming.

One poster is excited that justice may finally be served regarding James.

James agrees!

Trump is going after Democrats for crimes they most likely committed, which is in stark contrast to the made-up stuff they dragged Trump into court over. The Dems deserve this!

The UN Releases the Reason There's a Lack of Food in Gaza and Here's a Hint: It's Not Israel
Eric V.
We can’t wait to hear what FO has to say!

Commenters recall that James made imprisoning Trump a pillar of her election campaign.

We won’t feel any guilt. Just satisfaction that justice has been served. Oh, and we'll have huge grins on our faces accompanied by lots of laughter.

The UN Releases the Reason There's a Lack of Food in Gaza and Here's a Hint: It's Not Israel
