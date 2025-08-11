Ten Year Amnesia: Attorney for Letitia James Hilariously Claims Trump’s DOJ Is Weaponized Against Her

New York Attorney General Letitia James has gone from the hunter to the hunted. After preying on President Donald Trump, she’s now running scared. Her attorney, lacking awareness of the last several years, laughably claimed that Trump’s DOJ has been weaponized against his client. Too funny!

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Tish James attorney Abbe Lowell: Trump’s DOJ is “the nuclear bomb of weaponization."



This is rich. His client campaigned on going after Trump. pic.twitter.com/ObvutAfdx0 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 11, 2025

Haha the projection here is rich. And predictable. Who takes these people seriously? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 11, 2025

Big Tish going down for the same crime she accused Trump of would be poetic justice indeed — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 11, 2025

That would be the sweetest justice of all.

Commenters say it’s nice for the Democrats to be panicking for a change after the last ten years.

All the right people are terrified.



Finally. — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) August 11, 2025

The aftermath of the first indictment is going to be a real hoot — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 11, 2025

Now they know how conservatives and Trump’s people felt. — MaryLouWestin (@LouWestin) August 11, 2025

We hope they keep squirming.

One poster is excited that justice may finally be served regarding James.

I hope that scumbag James goes to prison. No one is above the law. — DebMoley (@DeborahMoleswo1) August 11, 2025

James agrees!

Trump is going after Democrats for crimes they most likely committed, which is in stark contrast to the made-up stuff they dragged Trump into court over. The Dems deserve this!

After 5+ years of “get Trump”, nothing our DOJ does will match the weaponization of the Biden DOJ, or even Trump’s own term 1 DOJ undermining him. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 11, 2025

The actual “nuclear bomb of weaponization” pic.twitter.com/FwojCC5vwV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 11, 2025

This was their FA moment.



FO has entered the chat. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 11, 2025

We can’t wait to hear what FO has to say!

Commenters recall that James made imprisoning Trump a pillar of her election campaign.

Her WHOLE campaign was predicated on going after Trump. Let's find some clips and make them go viral..... — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) August 11, 2025

There’s one video where she’s leading a chant of “lock him up!” — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 11, 2025

Shameless. Can't believe these folks can do anything with a straight face. Which is why the good guys should never feel guilty about locking them up. — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) August 11, 2025

We won’t feel any guilt. Just satisfaction that justice has been served. Oh, and we'll have huge grins on our faces accompanied by lots of laughter.

