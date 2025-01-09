VIP
Woman Says Everyone Who Follows Libs of TikTok ‘Should Be Put Down’
PANIC: Axios in Absolute MELTDOWN Mode Over New Facebook Policy That Lets People...
Aaron Rupar Calls Out CNN for ‘Sanewashing’ Trump’s Comments About Jimmy Carter
Mayor Karen Bass Says Now Is Not the Time to Discuss Who's Responsible
There Was an Attempt! David Axelrod Tries and FAILS to Blame Trump for...
Something Doesn't Add Up: Program for Jimmy Carter's Funeral Shows a GLARING Contradiction
RISKY Business: CA Wouldn't Let Insurers Raise Rates, So State Farm Canceled LOTS...
WTF?! Thanks to Dem Incompetence, Check Out What L.A. Firefighters Are Forced to...
VIP
Trump Walks Back Into the Capitol and I Have ALL THE FEELS (Watch)
WATCH: U.K. Dad Says Police Threatened to Arrest HIM When He Reported Daughter's...
Time for CA to Demand NEW Leaders! Michael Shellenberger Just Goes OFF on...
In HUGE Win for Women and Girls, Federal Court Ruling Vacates Biden's Title...
Read the ROOM! Adam Schiff Brags BIG-TIME About What He's Doing to Fight...
'The Pain You Have Caused!' Henry Winkler Calls Down THUNDER on Arsonists He...

FURY: Justine Bateman Says L.A. Residents Are (Rightfully) LIVID With Politicians Who Let City Burn

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 09, 2025
Twitchy

This writer wonders if the LA fires are going to be what it takes to red-pill some Lefties. It's sad it took such a catastrophe, of course, because several of us warned about the failed policies of the Left that led to this disaster.

Advertisement

Yet, voters in LA didn't listen, and now everything around them is literally on fire. They are rightly, angry, too, as Justine Bateman points out:

And while the Left tries to spin this to blame climate change and Trump, we have to hammer home the fact Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass, and every other California Democrat voted for the policies that caused these fires to be so terribly bad.

A lot of them did, yes. But not all of them.

May those who did learn from this.

All of this.

Recommended

Something Doesn't Add Up: Program for Jimmy Carter's Funeral Shows a GLARING Contradiction
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Other blue cities may not have wildfires, but they are run by the same incompetent and evil Democrats who enact harmful policies.

Minneapolis burned in 2020, remember, without Santa Ana winds.

The entire post reads:

Before everyone jumps, yes, I'm fully aware there are those who aren't and I really do hope they act fast and help all of these people because it sucks. My comment is directed at the current POTUS, not the people in CA.

It's a fair question to ask.

Exactly. A beautiful state run by absolutely awful people.

Advertisement

It really is the perfect metaphor.

Harsh, but accurate.

YUP.

It's hard to predict the future, but:

There is a shift and this will probably push things further to the Right.

Tags: CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM LOS ANGELES WILDFIRE JUSTINE BATEMAN KAREN BASS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Something Doesn't Add Up: Program for Jimmy Carter's Funeral Shows a GLARING Contradiction
Grateful Calvin
PANIC: Axios in Absolute MELTDOWN Mode Over New Facebook Policy That Lets People Say Mean Things
Amy Curtis
There Was an Attempt! David Axelrod Tries and FAILS to Blame Trump for CA Wildfires
Amy Curtis
Aaron Rupar Calls Out CNN for ‘Sanewashing’ Trump’s Comments About Jimmy Carter
Brett T.
RISKY Business: CA Wouldn't Let Insurers Raise Rates, So State Farm Canceled LOTS of Policies
Amy Curtis
WTF?! Thanks to Dem Incompetence, Check Out What L.A. Firefighters Are Forced to Use to Combat Wildfires
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Something Doesn't Add Up: Program for Jimmy Carter's Funeral Shows a GLARING Contradiction Grateful Calvin
Advertisement