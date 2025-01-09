FURY: Justine Bateman Says L.A. Residents Are (Rightfully) LIVID With Politicians Who Let City Burn

This writer wonders if the LA fires are going to be what it takes to red-pill some Lefties. It's sad it took such a catastrophe, of course, because several of us warned about the failed policies of the Left that led to this disaster.

Advertisement

Yet, voters in LA didn't listen, and now everything around them is literally on fire. They are rightly, angry, too, as Justine Bateman points out:

Cannot tell you the fury many Los Angeles residents feel looking at these three people together. Complete ineptitude. Not just the decisions that led to the devastation of the #PalisadesWildfire, but all the other decisions as well. pic.twitter.com/m5AV8XI7JA — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 8, 2025

And while the Left tries to spin this to blame climate change and Trump, we have to hammer home the fact Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass, and every other California Democrat voted for the policies that caused these fires to be so terribly bad.

lol and let me guess: they all voted for them?😂😂😂 — Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) January 8, 2025

A lot of them did, yes. But not all of them.

May those who did learn from this.

It's infuriating that she used tax payer money to attend an inauguration for Ghana, which had no correlation with the city. She was also warned about possibility of weather and had zero preparation. It's incompetence. Newsom cut funding for Wildfire prevention. No hydrants were… — Kate (@kate_p45) January 8, 2025

All of this.

Yes. I'm in Minnesota, praying for LA. Every American should be outraged at what incompetent leaders and absent leadership is doing to our cities. It's not a rural vs. urban issue. We should all be striving for hope and optimism no matter the place. — Jenna S (@JennaLynn88) January 8, 2025

Other blue cities may not have wildfires, but they are run by the same incompetent and evil Democrats who enact harmful policies.

Minneapolis burned in 2020, remember, without Santa Ana winds.

I live in NC. About two months ago we had a pretty interesting encounter with a weather phenomenon here. It'll be interesting to see how fast @POTUS acts on this one given this time most of them are his 'people (i.e. rich, entitled and liberal.)



Before everyone jumps, yes, I'm… — JC (@JC1964JC) January 8, 2025

The entire post reads:

Before everyone jumps, yes, I'm fully aware there are those who aren't and I really do hope they act fast and help all of these people because it sucks. My comment is directed at the current POTUS, not the people in CA.

It's a fair question to ask.

I feel furious for the people of California. I can not imagine being in a state that votes for imbeciles over and over.



California has so much to offer.

It is beautiful. But not worth the $$$$ and moronic leaders and lawlessness. — Christine (@Christina362568) January 8, 2025

Exactly. A beautiful state run by absolutely awful people.

I saw what I assume was these three Democrats flying in circles over West LA this afternoon in a pair of V-22 Ospreys (pic by me). Such a perfect metaphor -- three utter failures being flown around in $84 million aircraft high above the people whose lives their incompetence… https://t.co/9goBDP5Osv pic.twitter.com/0SWwlPagsf — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) January 8, 2025

Advertisement

It really is the perfect metaphor.

We found the 3 arsonists: https://t.co/232pVXF7Vp — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) January 8, 2025

Harsh, but accurate.

I don't know what to tell these poor folks other than God bless you and after the sun starts to shine in your lives again, remember - elections have f**king consequences and sometimes they are Godawful. https://t.co/IjbaRlgwsN — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) January 9, 2025

YUP.

Newsom won re-election in 2022 with 60% of the vote. Bass won in 2022 with 55%. Elections have consequences. Will the results be any different next time? https://t.co/ESU3xyYAOw — Platogeek (@platogeek) January 9, 2025

It's hard to predict the future, but:

If you think these losses are big, wait until residents in Los Angeles attempt to start rebuilding their houses. pic.twitter.com/muR89yGL6T — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 9, 2025

There is a shift and this will probably push things further to the Right.