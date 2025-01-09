VIP
BURNED: After L.A. Wildfires, Voters Need to Stop Letting Democrats Fail Upwards
Jemele Hill Throws Hissy Fit at Matt Walsh for Stating the Obvious About...
VIP
Woman Says Everyone Who Follows Libs of TikTok ‘Should Be Put Down’
PANIC: Axios in Absolute MELTDOWN Mode Over New Facebook Policy That Lets People...
Aaron Rupar Calls Out CNN for ‘Sanewashing’ Trump’s Comments About Jimmy Carter
FURY: Justine Bateman Says L.A. Residents Are (Rightfully) LIVID With Politicians Who Let...
Mayor Karen Bass Says Now Is Not the Time to Discuss Who's Responsible
There Was an Attempt! David Axelrod Tries and FAILS to Blame Trump for...
Something Doesn't Add Up: Program for Jimmy Carter's Funeral Shows a GLARING Contradiction
RISKY Business: CA Wouldn't Let Insurers Raise Rates, So State Farm Canceled LOTS...
WTF?! Thanks to Dem Incompetence, Check Out What L.A. Firefighters Are Forced to...
VIP
Trump Walks Back Into the Capitol and I Have ALL THE FEELS (Watch)
WATCH: U.K. Dad Says Police Threatened to Arrest HIM When He Reported Daughter's...
Time for CA to Demand NEW Leaders! Michael Shellenberger Just Goes OFF on...

WaPo’s Philip Bump Says Far-Right’s Lies About Wildfires Are Just Like 2020 Election Denialism

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on January 09, 2025
CBS

Washington Post columnist Philip Bump is a piece of work. Some days he gives Jennifer Rubin a run for her money as the most unhinged columnist at the paper. As we reported Wednesday, Politico's writer actually wrote that "Republicans are seizing" on the California wildfires to criticize the state's Democratic leadership. 

Advertisement

Bump is pouncing on Republicans for spreading lies about the wildfires and the disastrous response to them — "Anything to keep the realities of climate change from spreading," he writes.

CNN senior media analyst Brian Stelter thought he'd highlight Bump's column.

What? Election denialism? As Joe Biden would say, "Come on, man."

Bump writes:

Over the past two decades, though, climate change has gone from a peripheral concern of scientists to a global problem to an issue that’s viewed through the lens of political partisanship. Taking action to combat climate change enjoyed a brief moment of bipartisan support, a unity that collapsed as Republican politicians leaned into rhetoric (stoked by fossil fuel companies) that downplayed the risk and accused the left of seeking to restrict American freedom rather than carbon dioxide emissions.

The result by this point is that any declaration that the various examples of climate-change-linked disasters as being climate-change-linked is seen as a left-wing talking point. So the right, across its mouthpiece television channels and social media bubble, lines up for partisan warfare.

Recommended

Jemele Hill Throws Hissy Fit at Matt Walsh for Stating the Obvious About Firefighters in LA
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Did climate change cut the fire department's budget by more than $17 million? Did climate change keep the state from building more reservoirs? Blaming climate change is a left-wing talking point and always has been. Now it's being used as a diversion from the real, serious problems with governance in California and Los Angeles.

What a tool.

No one's buying the climate change excuse anymore. We've moved past that now.

Advertisement

True. But no one is a greater enemy to disinformation than Stelter and his colleagues at CNN.

It's over. As Elon Musk said, we are the media now, and people aren't settling for "climate change" as the root cause of this disaster. We can actually discuss Gov. Gavin Newsom's mismanagement openly, despite Bump's wishes.

***

Tags: BRIAN STELTER CALIFORNIA CLIMATE CHANGE WILDFIRES PHILIP BUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jemele Hill Throws Hissy Fit at Matt Walsh for Stating the Obvious About Firefighters in LA
Grateful Calvin
Something Doesn't Add Up: Program for Jimmy Carter's Funeral Shows a GLARING Contradiction
Grateful Calvin
FURY: Justine Bateman Says L.A. Residents Are (Rightfully) LIVID With Politicians Who Let City Burn
Amy Curtis
There Was an Attempt! David Axelrod Tries and FAILS to Blame Trump for CA Wildfires
Amy Curtis
PANIC: Axios in Absolute MELTDOWN Mode Over New Facebook Policy That Lets People Say Mean Things
Amy Curtis
RISKY Business: CA Wouldn't Let Insurers Raise Rates, So State Farm Canceled LOTS of Policies
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jemele Hill Throws Hissy Fit at Matt Walsh for Stating the Obvious About Firefighters in LA Grateful Calvin
Advertisement