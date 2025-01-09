WaPo’s Philip Bump Says Far-Right’s Lies About Wildfires Are Just Like 2020 Election Denialism

Washington Post columnist Philip Bump is a piece of work. Some days he gives Jennifer Rubin a run for her money as the most unhinged columnist at the paper. As we reported Wednesday, Politico's writer actually wrote that "Republicans are seizing" on the California wildfires to criticize the state's Democratic leadership.

Bump is pouncing on Republicans for spreading lies about the wildfires and the disastrous response to them — "Anything to keep the realities of climate change from spreading," he writes.

CNN senior media analyst Brian Stelter thought he'd highlight Bump's column.

The right's falsehoods about the L.A. fires are meant to dismiss – or distract from – "the realities of climate change," @pbump writes. He says it's "2020 election denialism wearing a different outfit." https://t.co/3UotfuBeUa — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 9, 2025

What? Election denialism? As Joe Biden would say, "Come on, man."

Bump writes:

Over the past two decades, though, climate change has gone from a peripheral concern of scientists to a global problem to an issue that’s viewed through the lens of political partisanship. Taking action to combat climate change enjoyed a brief moment of bipartisan support, a unity that collapsed as Republican politicians leaned into rhetoric (stoked by fossil fuel companies) that downplayed the risk and accused the left of seeking to restrict American freedom rather than carbon dioxide emissions. The result by this point is that any declaration that the various examples of climate-change-linked disasters as being climate-change-linked is seen as a left-wing talking point. So the right, across its mouthpiece television channels and social media bubble, lines up for partisan warfare.

Did climate change cut the fire department's budget by more than $17 million? Did climate change keep the state from building more reservoirs? Blaming climate change is a left-wing talking point and always has been. Now it's being used as a diversion from the real, serious problems with governance in California and Los Angeles.

What a tool.

Such a mystery why no one trusts you guys. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 9, 2025

Stelter and Philip Bump teaming up to save Dem politicians from themselves is circle jerk, fart smelling singularity of corrupt corporate media. — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) January 9, 2025

No one's buying the climate change excuse anymore. We've moved past that now.

Did climate change fail to build reservoirs? Did climate change divert much-needed fresh water for (checks notes) smelt?



And if you did believe that Climate Change-caused a more severe fire season wouldn't you prepare even more thoroughly? — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) January 9, 2025

I cannot believe that the CO2 blocked the water from getting to the hydrants, caused the State of California to do a crap job at forest management, and the wind to blow so strong. CO2 can truly do anything and everything! — Don Helpingstine (@dhelpingstine) January 9, 2025

Yes, this is actually about Trump. — Kyle (@KylePostingOnX) January 9, 2025

Brian Stelter amplifying Philip Bump is a disinformation inception. — Mike Breslin, Ph.D. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mikebreslin815) January 9, 2025

True. But no one is a greater enemy to disinformation than Stelter and his colleagues at CNN.

“Climate change ate my homework” no longer works Brian.



This is at best incompetence and at worst criminal negligence. — BTFD (@JCBarraza2) January 9, 2025

So, let's say climate change is causing this (it isn't). Democrat leaders have failed to adjust and prepare for it. That's the bottom line. — Tyrone Slothrop🇮🇱 (@JLimebrook) January 9, 2025

Climate change fired firefighters over the jab, installed DEI hiring practices, failed to collect rain water, failed to fill or build reservoirs and failed to clear brush. Climate Change is diabolical. The media is still garbage. — NeVeRMoRe (@Bird_or_Devil) January 9, 2025

Incompetence isn't climate change. — Shashi (@shashigalore) January 9, 2025

It's over. As Elon Musk said, we are the media now, and people aren't settling for "climate change" as the root cause of this disaster. We can actually discuss Gov. Gavin Newsom's mismanagement openly, despite Bump's wishes.

