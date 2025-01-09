CNN Analyst Thinks Trump's Comments on Wildfires 'Could Impede Effective Response'

Greg Gutfeld to LA Mayor Karen Bass: ‘You Can’t Fight Fire with Platitudes,...
Brett T.  |  11:30 PM on January 09, 2025
Liberals melted down Wednesday when President-elect Donald Trump posted a statement to Truth Social placing the blame for the out-of-control wildfires in California on Gov. Gavin Newsom's failure to sign the water restoration declaration put before him. Quite a few people have tried to lay responsibility for the wildfires on Trump. David Axelrod pointed to an AP story to suggest that Trump calling climate change a hoax and scrapping plans to battle it contributed to the fires. The Bulwark's Sam Stein also chimed in, saying "it dawns on you that Trump, set to take office in 13 days, has threatened publicly to cut wildfire aid to the state." Yes, he has, if they don't step up and take some action to prevent these sorts of wildfires.

As we reported Wednesday, a reporter for Politico actually wrote that "Republicans are seizing on the catastrophic wildfires" and that Trump and Elon Musk had "unleashed" on California Democrats. Juliette Kayyem, a professor at the Harvard Kennedy School, a CNN national security analyst, and Atlantic contributor, read the Politico piece (or at least the headline) and was aghast that Trump was blaming Newsom during the fires.

How is it cruel to the first responders, who don't have water in their fire hydrants, and victims, who themselves are laying into Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass for not doing something sooner to avoid this catastrophe? It's cruel to the victims to leave them so helpless with no preparedness.

Nice.

How is Trump putting out a statement impeding an effective response? It seems more likely that having no water to fight the fires is impeding an effective response. And Trump's not to blame for that.

