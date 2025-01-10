Demented Democrat Pramila Jayapal Blames the Golden Arches for the Golden State’s Wildfires

Democrat Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington has figured out who is responsible for California’s raging wildfires - McDonald’s! Yes, the Golden Arches is what’s causing the Golden State to erupt in flames. Well, it’s not just McDonald’s, it’s all corporations according to Jayapal.

Corporations got us into this mess, but even they can't escape the devastating reality of climate change. pic.twitter.com/iKVAoAN7rS — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) January 9, 2025

We’re not even sure what Jayapal is trying to relay with her post. We do know that the vast majority of McDonald’s are franchises, so it seems she’s celebrating the destruction of small businesses.

She's blaming McDonalds like they started the fire — John (@johnEiid) January 10, 2025

I'm not fluent in dumb-azz but roughly traslated:

Because McDonalds is a corporation they are responsible for climate change. Cuz capitalism is bad mmmmkay



Best guess anyway — Heath Kelley (@HeathDKelley) January 10, 2025

She's blaming "corporations" and showing a picture of a McDonald's, 93% of which are franchises and a large percentage of those franchises are run by small business owners. She is blaming "corporations" while reveling in the destruction of a small business owner's property. — Chris Lenz (@chrislenz42) January 10, 2025

Well, @RepJayapal is happy that climate change is socking it to them. So there. — Roaring 20s (@JohnWonderlin) January 10, 2025

Yes, Jayapal is apparently as evil as she is stupid. No surprise there!

Maybe, she’s blaming corporations for California Governor Gavin Newsom’s terrible state management decisions. Maybe a McFlurry is responsible for stirring up the angry god of ‘Climate Change’ into a fiery fury. Who knows?

How did corporations cause California to neglect their fire departments and forest management is what I want to know — Joe Esotericoca (@esotericoca) January 10, 2025

Climate change decided not to clear the undergrowth in CA forests, not to build more reservoirs, to let record rainfall run out to sea, to lay off L.A. firefighters & send their equipment to Ukraine, and to let water pressure drop to zero in L.A. fire hydrants? Wow. Amazing. — Cranky Hank, Disser of Politicians (@CrankyHankJ) January 9, 2025

Corporations invented forest fires?



This is huge. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) January 9, 2025

You’re absolutely the dumbest member in Congress. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 10, 2025

Jayapal has some serious competition for dumbest member of Congress. She’s definitely in the top ten though.