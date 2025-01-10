Demented Democrat Pramila Jayapal Blames the Golden Arches for the Golden State’s Wildfires

Greg Gutfeld to LA Mayor Karen Bass: ‘You Can’t Fight Fire with Platitudes,...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on January 10, 2025
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Democrat Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington has figured out who is responsible for California’s raging wildfires - McDonald’s! Yes, the Golden Arches is what’s causing the Golden State to erupt in flames. Well, it’s not just McDonald’s, it’s all corporations according to Jayapal.

See, we’re telling the truth! (WATCH)

We’re not even sure what Jayapal is trying to relay with her post. We do know that the vast majority of McDonald’s are franchises, so it seems she’s celebrating the destruction of small businesses.

Yes, Jayapal is apparently as evil as she is stupid. No surprise there!

Maybe, she’s blaming corporations for California Governor Gavin Newsom’s terrible state management decisions. Maybe a McFlurry is responsible for stirring up the angry god of ‘Climate Change’ into a fiery fury. Who knows?

Recommended

Tags: CALIFORNIA CLIMATE CHANGE CORPORATIONS DEMOCRAT FIREFIGHTERS FIRES

