BURNED: After L.A. Wildfires, Voters Need to Stop Letting Democrats Fail Upwards
Arson Arrest: Police Detain Man Suspected of Setting a Fire in the Kenneth Area of Los Angeles

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:15 PM on January 09, 2025
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

A man suspected of setting a fire in the Kenneth area of Los Angeles was arrested today. Police save the alleged arsonist was detained by citizens who say they caught him in the process of setting a fire.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Police say residents were responsible for holding the suspect, one commenter says it won’t be the last citizen’s arrest.

Several posters believe all these ‘wildfires’ were set by arsonists.

Some believe the fires are being set by gangs or drug cartels to facilitate looting. (WATCH)

Some posters say if these all turn out to be arson, it wrecks the Democrat/legacy media-pushed climate change narrative.

Several commenters describe what kind of punishment they want the suspect to face if convicted.

Police have not released a name for the suspect. It’s unknown if they worked with others or alone. We also don’t know if the suspect is an American citizen or foreigner at this time.

