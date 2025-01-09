Arson Arrest: Police Detain Man Suspected of Setting a Fire in the Kenneth Area of Los Angeles

A man suspected of setting a fire in the Kenneth area of Los Angeles was arrested today. Police save the alleged arsonist was detained by citizens who say they caught him in the process of setting a fire.
🚨 #BREAKING UPDATE: The arsonist who started the Kenneth Fire in Los Angeles, which burned over 800 acres, was tackled and detained by citizens, per police— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 10, 2025
THAT’s the America I know and love 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ItuGjFcfp0 pic.twitter.com/fHlOTUGnx5
Police say residents were responsible for holding the suspect, one commenter says it won’t be the last citizen’s arrest.
Detained by citizens! Amazing. Guessing this won’t be the only instance.— Nikki will not comply 🇺🇸 (@goldenrose_79) January 10, 2025
thank goodness for those citizens who took it upon themselves to stop the fires!— 🌻M0thra 🌻 (@StrawberrixGirl) January 10, 2025
they probably saved countless lives of humans, pets and wildlife, trees
Citizens taking risks to protect Los Angeles. ❤️— Fintechatoshi 🪐Sharkamoto (@FinTechShark1) January 10, 2025
Several posters believe all these ‘wildfires’ were set by arsonists.
Pretty sure these are all arsonists— BasedModerate (@BasedModerate) January 10, 2025
I'm sure a few more are arson— The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) January 10, 2025
Some believe the fires are being set by gangs or drug cartels to facilitate looting. (WATCH)
“There were like 100 men arriving in cars and on scooters trying to get into the houses.”— Lindsay Kusiak (@lindsay_kusiak) January 9, 2025
I hope there is a special place in hell reserved for people who prey on situations like this. #LosAngelesFire #lafires #CaliforniaWildfires pic.twitter.com/6CK4FC6BJJ
There are gangs in LA deliberately starting fires so that people evacuate then and they can rob their homes— Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) January 10, 2025
This is happening at a large scale, at least 100 robbers
Likely the Chilean crime syndicate
Some posters say if these all turn out to be arson, it wrecks the Democrat/legacy media-pushed climate change narrative.
So it isn’t climate change after all. CNN MSNBC— joe miller (@joemill37087868) January 10, 2025
Is the suspects name Climate Change?— J.T. (@JThomp47) January 10, 2025
Oh so it wasn’t started because of climate change? Good to know.— Big Red Elephant (@Christi95773554) January 10, 2025
Several commenters describe what kind of punishment they want the suspect to face if convicted.
What should the punishment of the arsonist be? 🤔— Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) January 10, 2025
A public “end” via a woodchipper.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 10, 2025
Put him in a room with people that lost their homes.— Serina Whiting (@Brewer0522) January 10, 2025
Police have not released a name for the suspect. It’s unknown if they worked with others or alone. We also don’t know if the suspect is an American citizen or foreigner at this time.
