Greg Gutfeld to LA Mayor Karen Bass: ‘You Can’t Fight Fire with Platitudes, Pronouns and Politics’

Greg Gutfeld laid into incompetent Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Fox News Thursday afternoon. Gutfeld laughed at her lame call for unity in the wake of several wildfires, since people are already united in calling for her resignation. Gutfeld added, “You can’t fight fire with platitudes, pronouns and politics - you need practical solutions.”

Here's more.

Gutfeld nukes Karen Bass, Democrats bashing Trump:



“She calls for unity amid this crisis. There is unity. Everybody there thinks you're a full blown idiot who should resign."



"You don't fight this with a climate agenda, a DEI agenda, or even a political agenda."



"Trump… pic.twitter.com/BN0Eons6JH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 9, 2025

What does unity have to do with putting the wet stuff on the hot stuff? — Jack Russell (@JackRus77023251) January 10, 2025

One doesn’t need unity to do simple, expected things. There’s no need for emotional displays or community rallying cries when all that’s needed is for elected officials to perform the duties they’re already charged with doing.

President Donald Trump has advised the mayor and California Governor Gavin Newsom exactly what they need to do to prevent destructive wildfires. It’s common sense. Both refused and are now lashing out at him while their state is in flames,

Gutfield is right!



While people were suffering, Democrats were too busy calling Trump names instead of fixing anything. This is why no one trusts them anymore — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 9, 2025

They’ve spent years creating this, then bash the guy who told them they were creating this. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 9, 2025

All Democrats needed to do were real things, instead they focused on words and virtue signaling.

“you can't fight fire with platitudes, pronouns, and politics.”



Democrats should take notes. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) January 9, 2025

They won't Democrats are blaming Climate change instead — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) January 9, 2025

Should be a campaign ad. Might have to make it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 9, 2025

Democrats are not going to adopt real solutions. Instead, they will seek more control through ‘climate change’ initiatives and restrictive taxes. When wildfires inevitably strike again, they will just claim that not enough was done and demand even more control and compliance.

She tried her "progressive-speak" (prog-speak) but it sounded absolutely absurd in this context. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) January 10, 2025

The Los Angeles crisis isn't solved with green or inclusion agendas but with real actions. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) January 9, 2025

All I can say is I hope California has learned their lesson and stops voting Democrat — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) January 9, 2025

Even with all this lack of genuine leadership and widespread destruction, it’s unlikely that California will flip from blue to red. There will be some inroads, but not on a scale large enough to bring the whole state to the Republican Party. So, we can expect even more platitudes, pronouns and politics along with no real solutions.