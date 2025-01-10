DEI Literally Dangerous! Female LA Firefighter Blames Victims if She Lacks Skills and...
Greg Gutfeld to LA Mayor Karen Bass: ‘You Can’t Fight Fire with Platitudes, Pronouns and Politics’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on January 10, 2025
Screenshot via Fox News

Greg Gutfeld laid into incompetent Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Fox News Thursday afternoon. Gutfeld laughed at her lame call for unity in the wake of several wildfires, since people are already united in calling for her resignation. Gutfeld added, “You can’t fight fire with platitudes, pronouns and politics - you need practical solutions.”

Here’s more. (WATCH)

One doesn’t need unity to do simple, expected things. There’s no need for emotional displays or community rallying cries when all that’s needed is for elected officials to perform the duties they’re already charged with doing.

President Donald Trump has advised the mayor and California Governor Gavin Newsom exactly what they need to do to prevent destructive wildfires. It’s common sense. Both refused and are now lashing out at him while their state is in flames,

All Democrats needed to do were real things, instead they focused on words and virtue signaling.

Democrats are not going to adopt real solutions. Instead, they will seek more control through ‘climate change’ initiatives and restrictive taxes. When wildfires inevitably strike again, they will just claim that not enough was done and demand even more control and compliance.

Even with all this lack of genuine leadership and widespread destruction, it’s unlikely that California will flip from blue to red. There will be some inroads, but not on a scale large enough to bring the whole state to the Republican Party. So, we can expect even more platitudes, pronouns and politics along with no real solutions.

