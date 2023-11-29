"We're Not Stupid': BLM Leader Endorses ...Wait for It ... TRUMP
Elon Musk Has Harsh Words for Advertisers Who Are 'Blackmailing' Him
Sen. Chuck Schumer Admits Wave of Antisemitism Is Coming From the Left
Pro-Hamas Demonstrators Clash with Police, Attempt to Disrupt Rockefeller Center Christmas...
Henry Kissinger Dies at 100
Sports Illustrated Used AI To Publish Articles By Non-Existent Writers
For No Good Reason Leftists Are FURIOUS About Melania's Outfit at Rosalynn Carter's...
'Unfathomably Based': Elon Musk Will Not Be Blackmailed by Advertisers
Kamala Harris Blames Her Unpopularity on the Sexist and Racist Media
We Regret to Inform You That Keith Olbermann Has Returned to Twitter
Kamala Harris Doesn't Answer When Asked If Israel Is Following the Rules of...
CBS News Explores the Hopes and Dreams of Young Palestinian Prisoners Released
Tired of People Being Allowed to Talk to You? Then Do We Have...
Biden Gets Roasted After Insisting He Kept the Promise to Be a President...

Child Hostage of Hamas Reportedly Held in Attic by a UN Teacher

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on November 29, 2023
AP Photo/Hussein Malla

A couple of weeks ago, Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, a UN agency for Palestine refugees, said claims that Palestinian schools teach hatred of Jews are "false and insidious" and "only fuel a toxic and deeply polarized environment." Lazzarini got hit with a Community Note:

Advertisement

Readers added context

“...the new textbooks examined in this report indoctrinate for death and martyrdom. Jews and Israelis are portrayed as quintessentially evil, amid calls for jihad and martyrdom by Palestinian children.” There is no distinction made between Jews and Israelis..."

We've seen videos of school pageants where children dress up like Hamas terrorists and stab Jews to death. Quite a few, actually.

Israeli media is now reporting that one of the children taken hostage by Hamas was held in the attic by a UNRWA teacher:

This is insane!

One of the released Israeli kidnapped kids, who was held for almost 50 days in the attic of a house, says he was held by an UNRWA teacher. 

This teacher is a father of 10 children, who locked the hostage in the attic, didn’t provided him with any food or his medicine.

Another hostage was held captive by a Gazan DOCTOR who continued to provide care to children in the hospital, but not the Israeli kid. 

Teachers, Doctors, UNWRA staff, they're all under Hamas' control. They were there at the massacre on October 7th, and took part in holding hundreds of hostages, including women and children, captive.

Source: Israeli channel 12

Recommended

For No Good Reason Leftists Are FURIOUS About Melania's Outfit at Rosalynn Carter's Memorial Service
Coucy
Advertisement

This shouldn't come as a shock considering the UN's relationship with Israel.

Advertisement

Germany pulled the plug on UNRWA Gaza aid a few days ago following an internal review that showed textbooks were employed to propagate hate, glorify jihad, and promote antisemitism. America needs to do the same, today.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HAMAS HOSTAGES ISRAEL UN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

For No Good Reason Leftists Are FURIOUS About Melania's Outfit at Rosalynn Carter's Memorial Service
Coucy
"We're Not Stupid': BLM Leader Endorses ...Wait for It ... TRUMP
Laura W.
Elon Musk Has Harsh Words for Advertisers Who Are 'Blackmailing' Him
Coucy
Biden Gets Roasted After Insisting He Kept the Promise to Be a President For Everyone in All States
Doug P.
Pro-Hamas Demonstrators Clash with Police, Attempt to Disrupt Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
Coucy
Sen. Chuck Schumer Admits Wave of Antisemitism Is Coming From the Left
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
For No Good Reason Leftists Are FURIOUS About Melania's Outfit at Rosalynn Carter's Memorial Service Coucy
Advertisement