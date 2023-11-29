Child Hostage of Hamas Reportedly Held in Attic by a UN Teacher

A couple of weeks ago, Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, a UN agency for Palestine refugees, said claims that Palestinian schools teach hatred of Jews are "false and insidious" and "only fuel a toxic and deeply polarized environment." Lazzarini got hit with a Community Note:

Readers added context “...the new textbooks examined in this report indoctrinate for death and martyrdom. Jews and Israelis are portrayed as quintessentially evil, amid calls for jihad and martyrdom by Palestinian children.” There is no distinction made between Jews and Israelis..."

We've seen videos of school pageants where children dress up like Hamas terrorists and stab Jews to death. Quite a few, actually.

Israeli media is now reporting that one of the children taken hostage by Hamas was held in the attic by a UNRWA teacher:

This is insane! One of the released Israeli kidnapped kids, who was held for almost 50 days in the attic of a house, says he was held by an UNRWA teacher. This teacher is a father of 10 children, who locked the hostage in the attic, didn’t provided him with any food or his medicine. Another hostage was held captive by a Gazan DOCTOR who continued to provide care to children in the hospital, but not the Israeli kid. Teachers, Doctors, UNWRA staff, they're all under Hamas' control. They were there at the massacre on October 7th, and took part in holding hundreds of hostages, including women and children, captive. Source: Israeli channel 12

This shouldn't come as a shock considering the UN's relationship with Israel.

Germany, along with other Europeans, has frozen funding to UNRWA: https://t.co/kWyIrLkss4



But their largest donor is the US to the tune of over $344 million in 2022. The Biden admin chose to restore their funding. Are we really going to continue to pay for this? — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 29, 2023

The #USA donated $344 Million to @UNRWA in 2022 alone.



The leaders of Hamas are worth $11 Billion.



Ask yourself: How did the Hamas leaders get so rich? #DefundUNRWA — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) November 29, 2023

I think complicit is more accurate than “under Hamas’ control”



If we learned 1 thing out of this tragedy, it’s that there is no such thing as an innocent civilian there. — justanotherisraeli (@realityisaterf) November 29, 2023

Germany pulled the plug on UNRWA Gaza aid a few days ago following an internal review that showed textbooks were employed to propagate hate, glorify jihad, and promote antisemitism. America needs to do the same, today.

