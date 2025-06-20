Hey PSYCHOS Defending Iran, You SERIOUSLY Need to Check Out This Thread of...
'DICKTIM' Alert! Alex Padilla's WEEPY Post About 'Ending Up in Handcuffs' Does NOT...
VIP
THAT'LL Show 'Em! Nothing Says Hollywood Stands with Gaza Like Their Trans Kids...
'Enjoy the Ratio'! WaPo Shredded for Dishonest Spin About 'Anti-Immigrant Trend In the...
Scott Adams's Zinger at Former Obama LACKEY Babbling About Trump Being Authoritarian Is...
Cringi Hendrix: Rep. Hank Johnson's Anti-Trump Song Is a Doozy ('No Kings' Now...
Julie Kelly Brutally Breaks Down Court Ruling That's a 'Big and EMBARRASSING' Defeat...
No Kings 2.0 July 4th Flyer So HILARIOUS for All the Wrong Reasons...
'Conservative' PINING for the Days Republicans Lost Over and OVER Again Does NOT...
VIP
'That's Gotta Be Embarrassing'! Gavin Newsom's Spin After Appeals Court Ruled for Trump...
Wait, He's Not KIDDING?! LOL! Mark Cuban's BIG REVEAL About Kamala Harris and...
Catherine Herridge Drops BOMBSHELL Showing Media KNEW China Interfered in 2020 Election (S...
Banned, Deplatformed, and Debanked:Trump Jr. Explains Why He’s Creating Parallel Systems
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Stomps on a Self-Awareness Rake While Concern Trolling About...

Bill Melugin Explains What Was Really Going on at Dodger Stadium (and Deflates ANOTHER BS Narrative)

Doug P. | 2:50 PM on June 20, 2025
Screenshotted meme

As we told you yesterday, the Los Angeles Dodgers social media team took a swing and a miss in their effort to score some "woke" run with untrue posts clearly intended to make people believe ICE was going to be at the stadium and possibly taking people into custody. 

Advertisement

The Department of Homeland Security issued this statement:

The Department of Homeland Security poured cold water on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ claim that there was an attempted Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid at their stadium on Thursday.

The reigning World Series champs’ official X account claimed that ICE agents had requested access to the Dodger Stadium parking lot Thursday morning, with the team touting that it had denied the agents entry — in the wake of Los Angeles being ground zero of resistance against the Trump administration’s immigration raids. DHS officials, however, said that the team’s grandstanding was irrelevant because there was never an operation in the works at the stadium.

In other words, it looks like the Dodgers post was BS.

But of course it served its purpose by giving the Dems another false narrative to push.

So what really happened? Fox News' Bill Melugin, who spends a great deal of time adding context to stories that the media doesn't feel like including so as to not ruin the desired spin, explained what happened. 

Recommended

Hey PSYCHOS Defending Iran, You SERIOUSLY Need to Check Out This Thread of 20 ACTUAL Laws In Iran
Sam J.
Advertisement

What started at "ICE is doing raids at Dodger Stadium OMG" is actually this: 

You can always count on the Left and the media to spread BS by the barrel full. 

There's very little we see reported out of L.A. that doesn't have a "there's way more to the story but they didn't feel like that should be in the headline" element to it. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hey PSYCHOS Defending Iran, You SERIOUSLY Need to Check Out This Thread of 20 ACTUAL Laws In Iran
Sam J.
Scott Adams's Zinger at Former Obama LACKEY Babbling About Trump Being Authoritarian Is *CHEF'S KISS*
Sam J.
'DICKTIM' Alert! Alex Padilla's WEEPY Post About 'Ending Up in Handcuffs' Does NOT Go the Way He Wants
Sam J.
No Kings 2.0 July 4th Flyer So HILARIOUS for All the Wrong Reasons We're Not Sure If It's Even REAL (Pic)
Sam J.
Julie Kelly Brutally Breaks Down Court Ruling That's a 'Big and EMBARRASSING' Defeat for Gavin Newsom
Sam J.
Catherine Herridge Drops BOMBSHELL Showing Media KNEW China Interfered in 2020 Election (Screenshots)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hey PSYCHOS Defending Iran, You SERIOUSLY Need to Check Out This Thread of 20 ACTUAL Laws In Iran Sam J.
Advertisement