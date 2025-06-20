Bill Melugin Explains What Was Really Going on at Dodger Stadium (and Deflates ANOTHER BS Narrative)

As we told you yesterday, the Los Angeles Dodgers social media team took a swing and a miss in their effort to score some "woke" run with untrue posts clearly intended to make people believe ICE was going to be at the stadium and possibly taking people into custody.

The Department of Homeland Security issued this statement:

The Department of Homeland Security poured cold water on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ claim that there was an attempted Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid at their stadium on Thursday. The reigning World Series champs’ official X account claimed that ICE agents had requested access to the Dodger Stadium parking lot Thursday morning, with the team touting that it had denied the agents entry — in the wake of Los Angeles being ground zero of resistance against the Trump administration’s immigration raids. DHS officials, however, said that the team’s grandstanding was irrelevant because there was never an operation in the works at the stadium.

In other words, it looks like the Dodgers post was BS.

But of course it served its purpose by giving the Dems another false narrative to push.

So what really happened? Fox News' Bill Melugin, who spends a great deal of time adding context to stories that the media doesn't feel like including so as to not ruin the desired spin, explained what happened.

What started at "ICE is doing raids at Dodger Stadium OMG" is actually this:

You can always count on the Left and the media to spread BS by the barrel full.

There's very little we see reported out of L.A. that doesn't have a "there's way more to the story but they didn't feel like that should be in the headline" element to it.