'Enjoy the Ratio'! WaPo Shredded for Dishonest Spin About 'Anti-Immigrant Trend In the U.S.'

The level dishonesty coming from Democrats in response to having an administration that's actually enforcing immigration laws and security the border is off the charts, and of course the usual suspects who laughably call themselves "journalists" are doing their best to help out.

The effort to conflate legal and illegal immigration is still going on as evidenced by this spin from the Washington Post about a supposed "anti-immigrant trend in the U.S."

Defying the anti-immigrant trend in the U.S., Spain is reaping economic benefits by granting citizenship to tens of thousands of newly-arrived workers. https://t.co/1WMScK485l — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 20, 2025

The majority of Americans support enforcing immigration laws and deporting those who are in the country illegally, and as a result we end up with it being an "anti-immigrant trend." They make it so incredibly obvious.

So blatantly dishonest. There isn’t an anti-immigrant trend in the U.S. - but an anti *illegal* immigration trend.



Enjoy the ratio. https://t.co/yCBqQG8FuH — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 20, 2025

"Blatant dishonesty" is what they do.

Anti-illegal alien trend — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) June 20, 2025

Fixed it for you, WaPo. The illegal alien trend was massively worsened by the Biden administration and Trump is cleaning it up. Remember "no one is above the law"? Neither does the Post. Too bad there's no "actual journalism" trend in most of the media.

BIG difference between legal and illegal. — Rosa 🦅🇺🇸 🇮🇹 (@AquaBreezesRosa) June 20, 2025

Not according to the Democrats and the hack media.

Now we know where to send our deportees — WenatcheeRN (@WenatcheeRN) June 20, 2025

Yes, thanks for the tip, WaPo!