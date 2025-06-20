VIP
THAT'LL Show 'Em! Nothing Says Hollywood Stands with Gaza Like Their Trans Kids...
Scott Adams's Zinger at Former Obama LACKEY Babbling About Trump Being Authoritarian Is...
Cringi Hendrix: Rep. Hank Johnson's Anti-Trump Song Is a Doozy ('No Kings' Now...
Julie Kelly Brutally Breaks Down Court Ruling That's a 'Big and EMBARRASSING' Defeat...
No Kings 2.0 July 4th Flyer So HILARIOUS for All the Wrong Reasons...
'Conservative' PINING for the Days Republicans Lost Over and OVER Again Does NOT...
VIP
'That's Gotta Be Embarrassing'! Gavin Newsom's Spin After Appeals Court Ruled for Trump...
Wait, He's Not KIDDING?! LOL! Mark Cuban's BIG REVEAL About Kamala Harris and...
Catherine Herridge Drops BOMBSHELL Showing Media KNEW China Interfered in 2020 Election (S...
Banned, Deplatformed, and Debanked:Trump Jr. Explains Why He’s Creating Parallel Systems
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Stomps on a Self-Awareness Rake While Concern Trolling About...
Not 1 Of You Showed Up! Sen Katie Boyd Britt WRECKS Dems and...
'FASCISM, REEEEE!' NAACP Refuses to Invite President Trump to Its Annual Convention
Was The French Laundry Booked? Gavin Newsom BUSTED for Sipping Wine in Napa...

'Enjoy the Ratio'! WaPo Shredded for Dishonest Spin About 'Anti-Immigrant Trend In the U.S.'

Doug P. | 1:55 PM on June 20, 2025
Journalism meme

The level dishonesty coming from Democrats in response to having an administration that's actually enforcing immigration laws and security the border is off the charts, and of course the usual suspects who laughably call themselves "journalists" are doing their best to help out. 

Advertisement

The effort to conflate legal and illegal immigration is still going on as evidenced by this spin from the Washington Post about a supposed "anti-immigrant trend in the U.S."

The majority of Americans support enforcing immigration laws and deporting those who are in the country illegally, and as a result we end up with it being an "anti-immigrant trend." They make it so incredibly obvious.

"Blatant dishonesty" is what they do. 

Recommended

Scott Adams's Zinger at Former Obama LACKEY Babbling About Trump Being Authoritarian Is *CHEF'S KISS*
Sam J.
Advertisement

Fixed it for you, WaPo. The illegal alien trend was massively worsened by the Biden administration and Trump is cleaning it up. Remember "no one is above the law"? Neither does the Post. Too bad there's no "actual journalism" trend in most of the media. 

Not according to the Democrats and the hack media. 

Yes, thanks for the tip, WaPo! 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Adams's Zinger at Former Obama LACKEY Babbling About Trump Being Authoritarian Is *CHEF'S KISS*
Sam J.
No Kings 2.0 July 4th Flyer So HILARIOUS for All the Wrong Reasons We're Not Sure If It's Even REAL (Pic)
Sam J.
Julie Kelly Brutally Breaks Down Court Ruling That's a 'Big and EMBARRASSING' Defeat for Gavin Newsom
Sam J.
'Conservative' PINING for the Days Republicans Lost Over and OVER Again Does NOT Go Well, Like At All
Sam J.
Wait, He's Not KIDDING?! LOL! Mark Cuban's BIG REVEAL About Kamala Harris and Her Campaign Is a DOOZY
Sam J.
Catherine Herridge Drops BOMBSHELL Showing Media KNEW China Interfered in 2020 Election (Screenshots)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Adams's Zinger at Former Obama LACKEY Babbling About Trump Being Authoritarian Is *CHEF'S KISS* Sam J.
Advertisement