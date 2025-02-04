It's ON! Nicole Shanahan Shares SAVAGE MEME As a Warning to ANY Senator Voting Against RFK Jr. or Tulsi

Democrats, and sadly even some Republicans, are learning quite quickly that Americans are taking 'unburdened by what has been' to a whole new level since Trump took office just over two weeks ago. Executive Orders, pardons, tariffs ... Trump is laying waste to what the Biden administration has done to our country while Elon Musk is on a mission to find each and every American tax dollar that's been wasted and cutting it.

It has been GLORIOUS.

Now, we need the Senate to finish confirming Trump's picks so the administration can really get to work.

Case in point: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard should be up for their vote today.

Nicole Shanahan has said several times that she will fund primaries against every senator who votes no on RFK Jr., so we weren't surprised to see this warning shot from her last night. And it was very sweet because it was the first meme she's ever created.

Take a look:

I made my first meme. pic.twitter.com/MYz3RZEPvT — Nicole Shanahan (@NicoleShanahan) February 4, 2025

They better pay attention.

Me, looking at the political CAREER of anyone who votes against RFK, Kash or Tulsi. pic.twitter.com/4upZpRgvSs — Harold__Finch (@HaroldWren22) February 4, 2025

True story.

To primaries and beyond! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ycNDUpnCMM — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) February 4, 2025

Each. And. Every. One. Of. Them.

Count me in to help. pic.twitter.com/7kAAyrPxpz — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 4, 2025

Welcome to the meme war, Nicole! 🔥 Primaries everywhere, and the establishment is sweating. Time to clean house and put America First candidates in charge. Let’s roll! — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) February 4, 2025

Let's roll.

Indeed.

