THIS! Elon Musk Just Needs ONE Post to DROP a FRANTIC Chuck Schumer Screeching About DOGE's 'Shadow Govt'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on February 04, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Democrats have lost their minds over Elon Musk DARING to look into USAID funding. Like, totally and completely going insane ... 

Don't take our word for it; take Chuck Schumer's, who was melting down on X about the DOGE shadow government.

Who wants to tell him?

His rant continues:

DOGE’s conduct cannot be allowed to stand.

Congress must take action to restore the rule of law.

Rule of law.

That's adorable. 

  • An unelected shadow government controlled our country for four years.
  • An unelected shadow government kicked Biden off the ticket for being too old.
  • An unelected shadow government installed Kamala Harris, for whom NOBODY voted.

PUH-LEASE, spare us with the paranoia of a shadow government, Chuck.

Elon Musk responded:

His post continues:

... like this.

It’s now or never. Your support is crucial to the success of the revolution of the people.

And boom. He's right.

If we don't do this now, if we don't take advantage of the edge we have, it will never get done because nobody else will ever have the courage at the top as Trump does. Trump is in DGAF mode, and America as a whole is benefitting from it. The more Musk and his group can find and cut that is wasteful from all agencies, the better our government will run, and the more money Americans will have back in their pockets. 

Ultimately, the grotesquely massive federal government is the core of our economic issues, and until it's corrected, the country will pay the price.

Literally.

Related:

Andrew McCabe WHINING About the POOR FBI 'Living in Terror' of Losing Everything Goes SOOO Wrong (Watch)

It's ON! Nicole Shanahan Shares SAVAGE MEME As a Warning to ANY Senator Voting Against RFK Jr. or Tulsi

He's DEAD Jim, DEAD! Dana Loesch COOKS FL RINO and All-Around Troll Randy Fine for a FULL 12 Min. (Watch)

YOLO Time? We May Be in for Some CRAZY Stuff from the Left (and Fed Employees) in the Next Few Weeks

Game of CHICKEN: Ben Shapiro's Post Explaining Just EXACTLY How Trump Broke Mexico Is Spot-Freaking-ON

