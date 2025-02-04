THIS! Elon Musk Just Needs ONE Post to DROP a FRANTIC Chuck Schumer Screeching About DOGE's 'Shadow Govt'

Democrats have lost their minds over Elon Musk DARING to look into USAID funding. Like, totally and completely going insane ...

Don't take our word for it; take Chuck Schumer's, who was melting down on X about the DOGE shadow government.

Who wants to tell him?

An unelected shadow government is conducting a hostile takeover of the federal government.



DOGE is not a real government agency.

DOGE has no authority to make spending decisions.

DOGE has no authority to shut programs down or to ignore federal law.

DOGE’s conduct cannot be… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 3, 2025

His rant continues:

DOGE’s conduct cannot be allowed to stand. Congress must take action to restore the rule of law.

Rule of law.

That's adorable.

An unelected shadow government controlled our country for four years.

An unelected shadow government kicked Biden off the ticket for being too old.

An unelected shadow government installed Kamala Harris, for whom NOBODY voted.

PUH-LEASE, spare us with the paranoia of a shadow government, Chuck.

Elon Musk responded:

Hysterical reactions like this is how you know that @DOGE is doing work that really matters.



This is the one shot the American people have to defeat BUREAUcracy, rule of the bureaucrats, and restore DEMOcracy, rule of the people. We’re never going to get another chance like… https://t.co/rwBqcp7veQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2025

His post continues:

... like this. It’s now or never. Your support is crucial to the success of the revolution of the people.

And boom. He's right.

If we don't do this now, if we don't take advantage of the edge we have, it will never get done because nobody else will ever have the courage at the top as Trump does. Trump is in DGAF mode, and America as a whole is benefitting from it. The more Musk and his group can find and cut that is wasteful from all agencies, the better our government will run, and the more money Americans will have back in their pockets.

Ultimately, the grotesquely massive federal government is the core of our economic issues, and until it's corrected, the country will pay the price.

Literally.

