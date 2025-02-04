LOL! We're Not Sure Who Cried MORE in This RESIST-Trump Interview, Rachel Maddow...
*SNORT* David Hogg Shares His Big TSUNAMI Plan to Bring Young People BACK to the Democrats and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on February 04, 2025

Democrats have a problem with young people, especially appealing to young men. 

So, of course, they elected David Hogg to be the vice chair of the DNC.

You know the face you make when you're pretty sure someone passed gas in the elevator but you're not sure who? Yeah, just made that face.

Especially seeing Hogg's big plan to 'win back young people'.

Take a look:

His post continues:

... every single day. Trump is a fire hose. We need to be a tsunami of content.

Yeah, that'll do it. More content. 

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

Oh, and pretending Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is some campaigning genius is really funny. Remember that time she got confused by a garbage disposal?

And c'mon, it's not as if there hasn't been a buttload of content from Democrats trying to appeal to (con) young people. It's the content that's the problem, Hogg. Even young people get tired of being told they're the problem and to blame for everything ... oh, and they are also likely in the wrong body and should identify as a leprechaun. Democrats haven't had a beneficial or meaningful agenda in a long time. 

We hate to break it to Hogg, but 'ORANGE MAN BAD AND HIS SUPPORTERS ARE RACISTS REEEEE,' doesn't work anymore.

Clearly.

Absolutely.

Democrats should put Hogg and Sandy out there as representatives for their party every day ... that's definitely the way to win back young people.

Heh.

==========================================================================

========================================================================

