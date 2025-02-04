SNORT* David Hogg Shares His Big TSUNAMI Plan to Bring Young People BACK to the Democrats and HOOBOY

Democrats have a problem with young people, especially appealing to young men.

So, of course, they elected David Hogg to be the vice chair of the DNC.

You know the face you make when you're pretty sure someone passed gas in the elevator but you're not sure who? Yeah, just made that face.

Advertisement

Especially seeing Hogg's big plan to 'win back young people'.

Take a look:

The first step to winning back young people is explaining to them what the hell is going on in the chaos of the Trump admin and explaining what we can do about it. @AOC just did a great job of it on instagram live but we need a lot more people doing just that on all platforms… — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) February 4, 2025

His post continues:

... every single day. Trump is a fire hose. We need to be a tsunami of content.

Yeah, that'll do it. More content.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

Oh, and pretending Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is some campaigning genius is really funny. Remember that time she got confused by a garbage disposal?

A tsunami?



You couldn't muster a tempest in a teapot. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) February 4, 2025

And c'mon, it's not as if there hasn't been a buttload of content from Democrats trying to appeal to (con) young people. It's the content that's the problem, Hogg. Even young people get tired of being told they're the problem and to blame for everything ... oh, and they are also likely in the wrong body and should identify as a leprechaun. Democrats haven't had a beneficial or meaningful agenda in a long time.

We hate to break it to Hogg, but 'ORANGE MAN BAD AND HIS SUPPORTERS ARE RACISTS REEEEE,' doesn't work anymore.

Clearly.

Yes you and AOC should be out there as much as possible. Keep it up! — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 4, 2025

Absolutely.

Democrats should put Hogg and Sandy out there as representatives for their party every day ... that's definitely the way to win back young people.

Heh.

==========================================================================

Related:

'Worse than 9/11 for Dems': Insider Spills TEA (and Texts!) on the Democrat's USAID Freak-Out and WOW

Bro, Can You Even READ? Rapid Response 47 Fact-NUKES Eric Swalwell's Lie About Trump Cutting THIS Program

Recipient Redacted? WTF?! Oilfield Rando Exposes ANOTHER Swampy Foreign Money Laundering Slush Fund

THIS! Elon Musk Just Needs ONE Post to DROP a FRANTIC Chuck Schumer Screeching About DOGE's 'Shadow Govt'

Andrew McCabe WHINING About the POOR FBI 'Living in Terror' of Losing Everything Goes SOOO Wrong (Watch)

========================================================================