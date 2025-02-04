Bro, Can You Even READ? Rapid Response 47 Fact-NUKES Eric Swalwell's Lie About Trump Cutting THIS Program

You know it's bad when Eric Swalwell teams up with Meidas Touch to try and dunk on Trump. Now, if Swalwell had a brain in his head (which is debatable at this point), he'd have checked to make sure his claim about Trump taking the ability to file taxes for free AWAY from Americans is true before putting it out there so boldly.

Then again, Swalwell is infamous for farting on national television, it's not like this guy is popular for being smart about ... anything.

Check this out:

Until today you could file your taxes FOR FREE. Trump just took that from you. https://t.co/PaQQ2dMlwx — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 3, 2025

Except, of course, this isn't even a little bit true.

Rapid Response 47 with the TKO:

Did you even bother to check the website? It’s still up, and IRS Direct File is still accepting tax returns.



Lie easily debunked. https://t.co/wCDQypXiem pic.twitter.com/0mwadANiHX — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 4, 2025

Easily debunked. A simple Google search would have saved Swalwell all sorts of embarrassment but oh no. Not to matter he was likely on the 'TRUMP IS ENDING THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT REEEEE' kick every other Democrat has been on since Elon Musk started poking at their precious USAID, so he probably thought this was a good thing to put out there.

Or he's just that much of a moron.

Probably a bit of both.

Yes. The IRS is on your side.

They would definitely try to ensure you pay the least amount of taxes possible.

What a brilliant idea this was... — King Knossos The Bull 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@KingKnossos74) February 4, 2025

There's that too. Why would you EVER allow the IRS to do your taxes FOR YOU?

False. Why are you relying on a fake news site for information? — JWF (@JammieWF) February 4, 2025

This is a trick question, right?

Besides having inappropriate relationships with Chinese Communist spies, that's all he knows how to do.

That's why.

