VIP
Report: Kamala Harris Campaign Paid Barack Obama $100,000 for ‘Travel’

Bro, Can You Even READ? Rapid Response 47 Fact-NUKES Eric Swalwell's Lie About Trump Cutting THIS Program

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on February 04, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

You know it's bad when Eric Swalwell teams up with Meidas Touch to try and dunk on Trump. Now, if Swalwell had a brain in his head (which is debatable at this point), he'd have checked to make sure his claim about Trump taking the ability to file taxes for free AWAY from Americans is true before putting it out there so boldly.

Then again, Swalwell is infamous for farting on national television, it's not like this guy is popular for being smart about ... anything.

Check this out:

Except, of course, this isn't even a little bit true.

Rapid Response 47 with the TKO:

Easily debunked. A simple Google search would have saved Swalwell all sorts of embarrassment but oh no. Not to matter he was likely on the 'TRUMP IS ENDING THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT REEEEE' kick every other Democrat has been on since Elon Musk started poking at their precious USAID, so he probably thought this was a good thing to put out there.

Or he's just that much of a moron.

Probably a bit of both.

There's that too. Why would you EVER allow the IRS to do your taxes FOR YOU?

This is a trick question, right?

Besides having inappropriate relationships with Chinese Communist spies, that's all he knows how to do.

That's why.

