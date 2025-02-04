'Worse than 9/11 for Dems': Insider Spills TEA (and Texts!) on the Democrat's USAID Freak-Out and WOW

So, we know Democrats are losing their minds over what Elon Musk is doing at and with USAID, but we had no idea just how bad internally it really is.

It's bad.

REALLY bad.

Which is really GOOD for America. This thread from Aesthetica on X is from their 'friend' who has connections within the Democratic Party. We can already hear our pals on the Left shrieking about an unnamed source but after decades of unnamed sources from them, they can stick it.

Check this out:

Talked to a friend who has connections within the Democratic Party and he said the level of panic over Trump and Elon shutting down USAID is unlike anything he’s ever seen.



By following the money DOGE has struck a killing blow to the heart of the Democrat deep state machine. — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) February 4, 2025

Read that again, unlike anything he's ever seen.

Keep going.

Direct quote: “This is worse than 9/11 for Democrats. USAID is the primary vessel they use to achieve their political agenda. USAID is and always has been the primary source of funding for their influence peddling schemes and for their indirect sources of income” — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) February 4, 2025

Worse than 9/11.

Whoa.

Another text “Based on the reactions from within the party it seems to me that dismantling USAID is Trump’s biggest political victory to date, it was his enemy’s golden goose” — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) February 4, 2025

We hate to break it to Democrats (ok, not really) but Trump is just getting started.

Same source who told me during the campaign (well before it was made public) that Kamala’s internal polling had her behind Trump so his information is good. — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) February 4, 2025

So, they're dependable.

Another important addition. He said initial plans by the Democrats is to have their people at USAID hide the partisan funding under “unimpeachable initiatives”. “They will push back really hard on certain line items that on their face look like reasonable USAID expenditures and… — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) February 4, 2025

Post continues:

... hide their political spending under these programs” @elonmusk Looks like the whole thing needs to be thrown out to avoid this from happening.

Gosh, while we're certainly not experts, this sounds illegal AF to us.

More: “Another likely solution for Democrats which they already use to reward VIPs is to use NGOs as an intermediary to direct funds where they want them to go”



So basically USAID allocates funds for a certain initiative that looks reasonable. Democrat friendly NGO is contracted… — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) February 4, 2025

Post continues:

... to carry out initiative. NGO #1 subcontracts “VIP” which is another NGO owned/operated by a political ally or Democrat politician. Eventually the funds reach the secret intended target and the original problem is not solved. This means they can continue to rinse and repeat this grift.

Wow.

“If Trump/Elon want this to stick they need to completely shut down USAID or fire the entire staff, the party has instructed their allies to not make waves and blend in. USAID is 99% Democrats they will not be able to save it without risking internal sabotage.” — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) February 4, 2025

Not enough popcorn, you guys.

