Report: Kamala Harris Campaign Paid Barack Obama $100,000 for ‘Travel’

'Worse than 9/11 for Dems': Insider Spills TEA (and Texts!) on the Democrat's USAID Freak-Out and WOW

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on February 04, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

So, we know Democrats are losing their minds over what Elon Musk is doing at and with USAID, but we had no idea just how bad internally it really is. 

It's bad.

REALLY bad.

Which is really GOOD for America. This thread from Aesthetica on X is from their 'friend' who has connections within the Democratic Party. We can already hear our pals on the Left shrieking about an unnamed source but after decades of unnamed sources from them, they can stick it.

Check this out:

Read that again, unlike anything he's ever seen.

Keep going.

Worse than 9/11.

Whoa.

We hate to break it to Democrats (ok, not really) but Trump is just getting started.

So, they're dependable.

Post continues:

... hide their political spending under these programs”

@elonmusk Looks like the whole thing needs to be thrown out to avoid this from happening.

Gosh, while we're certainly not experts, this sounds illegal AF to us.

Post continues:

... to carry out initiative. NGO #1 subcontracts “VIP” which is another NGO owned/operated by a political ally or Democrat politician. Eventually the funds reach the secret intended target and the original problem is not solved. This means they can continue to rinse and repeat this grift.

Wow.

Not enough popcorn, you guys.

