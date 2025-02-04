Holy TONE-DEAF, Batman! AOC's Tie to USAID Is Probably Why She's REALLY Calling Elon Musk STUPID (Watch)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a video to attack Elon Musk and call HIM 'one of the most unintelligent billionaires she's ever seen.'

No.

Really.

AOC, the woman who got confused over a garbage disposal, thinks Elon Musk is unintelligent. Someone close to her really should stop her from humiliating herself so much and so often. We could barely sit through this giggling, ridiculous mess, BUT since we're all about bringing you the hard-hitting news here at Twitchy, we forced ourselves to do it.

Advertisement

This editor may never be the same.

Watch:

🤡🤣 AOC says that @elonmusk "is one of the most unintelligent billionaires I’ve ever seen". pic.twitter.com/y5sNzQmPit — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 4, 2025

Like, OMG, Elon is totally stupid and stuff. REEEEEEEE.

Gosh, why would she go after him now? It's almost as if his working on dismantling USAID hit a little too close to home.

Case in point: AOC, promoting USAID all over X today, actually came from a USAID program in college to jumpstart her miracle political career. https://t.co/imxyVTt3H3 pic.twitter.com/EnzReCYHM8 — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 3, 2025

WHOA. USAID is to blame for AOC?

Dude, they should have dismantled that freaking agency years ago ... holy Hell.

Coming from someone who doesn’t understand garbage disposals — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 4, 2025

See? We weren't making it up.

Told ya!

This dolt didn’t even know the 3 branches of government. — DR. ETIQUETTE 🤦‍♂️ (@DrEtiquette) February 4, 2025

We'd forgotten about that one.

HA.

Fair, but she's also an actress.

Side note: USAID helped create another super unpopular woman's career:

Liz Cheney was spawned out of USAID. https://t.co/ykmRG5snw1 pic.twitter.com/uM8fiMQK4L — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) December 24, 2024

All the yikes.

Thank God Trump won.

==========================================================================

Related:

LOL! We're Not Sure Who Cried MORE in This RESIST Trump Interview, Rachel Maddow or Jamie Raskin (Watch)

Democrats Should TOTALLY Keep Doubling Down on 'Who Will Pick the Cotton' Card in Illegal Alien Debate

*SNORT* David Hogg Shares His Big TSUNAMI Plan to Bring Young People BACK to the Democrats and HOOBOY

'Worse than 9/11 for Dems': Insider Spills TEA (and Texts!) on the Democrat's USAID Freak-Out and WOW

Bro, Can You Even READ? Rapid Response 47 Fact-NUKES Eric Swalwell's Lie About Trump Cutting THIS Program

========================================================================