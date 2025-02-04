Olivia Julianna Learns the Hard Way What HAPPENS When You Call Trump Supporters...
PLEASE Let This Happen! John Kennedy Tells Fox News 'Today It's USAID, Tomorrow...
Elon Musk's Reply to Authoritarian, Mouth-Breathing Dem DEMANDING He Be Fired Over USAID...
What Was This EFFER Up To? Yevgeny Vindman Tried REALLY Hard to Get...
Trump's Victories Are Causing Mass Democrat Panic
LOL! We're Not Sure Who Cried MORE in This RESIST-Trump Interview, Rachel Maddow...
Airport Arrest: Two Men Charged for Allegedly Stealing Video of Plane and Helicopter...
VIP
Democrats Should TOTALLY Keep Doubling Down on 'Who Will Pick the Cotton' Card...
*SNORT* David Hogg Shares His Big TSUNAMI Plan to Bring Young People BACK...
'Worse than 9/11 for Dems': Insider Spills TEA (and Texts!) on the Democrat's...
Bro, Can You Even READ? Rapid Response 47 Fact-NUKES Eric Swalwell's Lie About...
Recipient Redacted? WTF?! Oilfield Rando Exposes ANOTHER Swampy Foreign Money Laundering S...
THIS! Elon Musk Just Needs ONE Post to DROP a FRANTIC Chuck Schumer...
Andrew McCabe WHINING About the POOR FBI 'Living in Terror' of Losing Everything...

Holy TONE-DEAF, Batman! AOC's Tie to USAID Is Probably Why She's REALLY Calling Elon Musk STUPID (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on February 04, 2025

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a video to attack Elon Musk and call HIM 'one of the most unintelligent billionaires she's ever seen.' 

No.

Really.

AOC, the woman who got confused over a garbage disposal, thinks Elon Musk is unintelligent. Someone close to her really should stop her from humiliating herself so much and so often. We could barely sit through this giggling, ridiculous mess, BUT since we're all about bringing you the hard-hitting news here at Twitchy, we forced ourselves to do it.

Advertisement

This editor may never be the same.

Watch:

Like, OMG, Elon is totally stupid and stuff. REEEEEEEE.

Gosh, why would she go after him now? It's almost as if his working on dismantling USAID hit a little too close to home.

WHOA. USAID is to blame for AOC? 

Dude, they should have dismantled that freaking agency years ago ... holy Hell.

See? We weren't making it up.

Told ya!

We'd forgotten about that one.

HA.

Fair, but she's also an actress. 

Side note: USAID helped create another super unpopular woman's career:

Recommended

What Was This EFFER Up To? Yevgeny Vindman Tried REALLY Hard to Get Into USAID Building but Was STOPPED
Sam J.
Advertisement

All the yikes.

Thank God Trump won.

==========================================================================

Related:

LOL! We're Not Sure Who Cried MORE in This RESIST Trump Interview, Rachel Maddow or Jamie Raskin (Watch)

Democrats Should TOTALLY Keep Doubling Down on 'Who Will Pick the Cotton' Card in Illegal Alien Debate

*SNORT* David Hogg Shares His Big TSUNAMI Plan to Bring Young People BACK to the Democrats and HOOBOY

'Worse than 9/11 for Dems': Insider Spills TEA (and Texts!) on the Democrat's USAID Freak-Out and WOW

Bro, Can You Even READ? Rapid Response 47 Fact-NUKES Eric Swalwell's Lie About Trump Cutting THIS Program

========================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS ELON MUSK AOC USAID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Was This EFFER Up To? Yevgeny Vindman Tried REALLY Hard to Get Into USAID Building but Was STOPPED
Sam J.
Elon Musk's Reply to Authoritarian, Mouth-Breathing Dem DEMANDING He Be Fired Over USAID Is Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
PLEASE Let This Happen! John Kennedy Tells Fox News 'Today It's USAID, Tomorrow It's the DOE' (Watch)
Amy Curtis
'Worse than 9/11 for Dems': Insider Spills TEA (and Texts!) on the Democrat's USAID Freak-Out and WOW
Sam J.
LOL! We're Not Sure Who Cried MORE in This RESIST-Trump Interview, Rachel Maddow or Jamie Raskin (Watch)
Sam J.
Recipient Redacted? WTF?! Oilfield Rando Exposes ANOTHER Swampy Foreign Money Laundering Slush Fund
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Was This EFFER Up To? Yevgeny Vindman Tried REALLY Hard to Get Into USAID Building but Was STOPPED Sam J.
Advertisement