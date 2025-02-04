Elon Musk's Reply to Authoritarian, Mouth-Breathing Dem DEMANDING He Be Fired Over USAID Is Comedy GOLD

We know, we know, we can't seem to stop talking about the Democrats LOSING their minds (more so than usual) over Elon Musk working to dismantle their pet protect slush fund, USAID, but there is SO MUCH OUT THERE to write about.

Democrats are just so angry, but not about taxpayers' money being wasted and used for bizarre programs and initiatives all around the globe. And you'd think even they would want answers when we have so many Americans here at home who need help ... but no.

Not at all.

They're REALLY pissed because Elon Musk is asking questions, and HOW DARE HE?

Some have even called for Musk to be fired, like Congressman Greg Casar:

Fire Elon Musk.



Use every legislative, judicial, and public pressure tactic at our disposal until we get it done. — Congressman Greg Casar (@RepCasar) February 3, 2025

Nobody is quite as authoritarian as a Democrat who is not getting his or her way.

Elon Musk himself chimed in:

Yeah, he sucks 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2025

HAAAAAAA

No one is intimidated by the guy who needed his vitals checked after bravely skipping lunch. https://t.co/3FgWI68T30 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 4, 2025

THAT'S RIGHT. Casar is the dipwad who went on a so-called hunger strike over lunch. Honestly, at this point, Democrats are just making our job here at Twitchy too easy. We should send them a thank you card and some vegan, nut-free, gluten-free, socially responsible, homemade cookies.

*snort*

Democrats are panicking at the thought of the public finding out where their money has been going. This is straight up terror they're expressing. — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) February 3, 2025

Exactly.

I thought you were against firing government workers? — @amuse (@amuse) February 3, 2025

Why don't you want to cut out useless spending, like funding Sesame Street in Iran? — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) February 4, 2025

I’m happy I voted for President Thump. Watching all these corrupt Democrats losing their minds has just been icing on the cake. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) February 3, 2025

It has been highly entertaining.

True story.

==========================================================================

