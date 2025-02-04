Olivia Julianna Learns the Hard Way What HAPPENS When You Call Trump Supporters...
Elon Musk's Reply to Authoritarian, Mouth-Breathing Dem DEMANDING He Be Fired Over USAID Is Comedy GOLD

Sam J.
February 04, 2025
AngieArtist

We know, we know, we can't seem to stop talking about the Democrats LOSING their minds (more so than usual) over Elon Musk working to dismantle their pet protect slush fund, USAID, but there is SO MUCH OUT THERE to write about.

Democrats are just so angry, but not about taxpayers' money being wasted and used for bizarre programs and initiatives all around the globe. And you'd think even they would want answers when we have so many Americans here at home who need help ... but no.

Not at all.

They're REALLY pissed because Elon Musk is asking questions, and HOW DARE HE?

Some have even called for Musk to be fired, like Congressman Greg Casar:

Nobody is quite as authoritarian as a Democrat who is not getting his or her way.

Elon Musk himself chimed in:

HAAAAAAA

THAT'S RIGHT. Casar is the dipwad who went on a so-called hunger strike over lunch. Honestly, at this point, Democrats are just making our job here at Twitchy too easy. We should send them a thank you card and some vegan, nut-free, gluten-free, socially responsible, homemade cookies. 

*snort*

Exactly.

It has been highly entertaining.

True story.

