Democrats Should TOTALLY Keep Doubling Down on 'Who Will Pick the Cotton' Card...
*SNORT* David Hogg Shares His Big TSUNAMI Plan to Bring Young People BACK...
'Worse than 9/11 for Dems': Insider Spills TEA (and Texts!) on the Democrat's...

'Terrifier' Director Damien Leon Calls Horror Fans Politicizing His Movies OUT and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on February 04, 2025
ImgFlip

If you are a fan of horror films, you are likely very familiar with Art the Clown. Even if you don't care for the horror genre, you've likely seen the very violent black-and-white clown in passing.

He is a very popular character, albeit frightening and creepy AF, created by director Damien Leone.

Leone seems to be running into issues with people trying to politicize his movie franchise, going so far as to tell people on the Right they're not allowed to watch the films. You know how loving and tolerant our pals on the Left can be. Welp, Leone put out a pretty epic statement on X:

Told you, it's good, right?

Sadly, if you go through the replies to Leone's post, it's easy to see who is ok with people disagreeing with them and who is not. The number of Leftists losing their minds that he would even DARE be kind to someone on the Right who happens to love horror and his scary movies is insane. We can't help but hope he sees this himself and realizes it's not Right to demand people be canceled for wrong thoughts.

Not even close.

Yes, there is more to his post but eh, do you really want to read it?

Again, this post also continues, but there's no point in making you guys read that. Leone did respond to this one:

And then there are the really nasty ones attacking Damien for being good to all of his fans:

*yawn*

Dude.

Notice we did not subject you to the rest of that post either.

To be fair, there are quite a few people on the Right thanking Leone for the post ... 

So maybe there is hope for us all yet.

