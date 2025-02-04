'Terrifier' Director Damien Leon Calls Horror Fans Politicizing His Movies OUT and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

If you are a fan of horror films, you are likely very familiar with Art the Clown. Even if you don't care for the horror genre, you've likely seen the very violent black-and-white clown in passing.

He is a very popular character, albeit frightening and creepy AF, created by director Damien Leone.

Leone seems to be running into issues with people trying to politicize his movie franchise, going so far as to tell people on the Right they're not allowed to watch the films. You know how loving and tolerant our pals on the Left can be. Welp, Leone put out a pretty epic statement on X:

Hopefully I never have to bring up politics publicly ever again but this desperately needed to be said on behalf of the Terrifier franchise 🙏 pic.twitter.com/b7soIj9P33 — Damien Leone (@damienleone) February 3, 2025

Told you, it's good, right?

Sadly, if you go through the replies to Leone's post, it's easy to see who is ok with people disagreeing with them and who is not. The number of Leftists losing their minds that he would even DARE be kind to someone on the Right who happens to love horror and his scary movies is insane. We can't help but hope he sees this himself and realizes it's not Right to demand people be canceled for wrong thoughts.

Not even close.

I feel this is in response to some of the LGBTQ advocacy that DHT has been standing up for lately on his platform, which would not make this response a great look. Playing both sides atm just isnt a good take when one side is advocating for the rights and lives of minorities and… — 𝚋𝚛𝚘𝚠𝚜𝚎 𝚑𝚘𝚛𝚛𝚘𝚛🦇 (@BrowseHorror) February 3, 2025

Yes, there is more to his post but eh, do you really want to read it?

Damien man I love you, I've always been a huge huga fan and I love your work sooooo much.

Love the franchise, love David, and Lauren so much....



I wish this just wouldn't have been said.

We need to speak out against/condemn evil people that discriminate....



A LARGE following… — 🔪🩸𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔫𝔡𝔥𝔬𝔲𝔰𝔢 𝔊𝔥𝔬𝔲𝔩 🗡🪽 (@KryptKeeper21) February 3, 2025

Again, this post also continues, but there's no point in making you guys read that. Leone did respond to this one:

We love you back! Why would we condone that? All I’m saying is my team who killed themselves bringing everyone Terrifier is made up of both republicans and democrats and this franchise doesn’t promote hatred for either as long as you’re a good person. — Damien Leone (@damienleone) February 3, 2025

And then there are the really nasty ones attacking Damien for being good to all of his fans:

You don’t get to bow out that easily. Sorry. Horror films (like all films, like all art) are political. Some more. Some less. And even when an effort is made to have one be apolitical, that is also a political statement. You’re in this, even if you don’t want to be. — The Weirdling (@The_Weirdling) February 3, 2025

*yawn*

Honestly dude this is deeply disappointing. The erasure and harm being visited on my community has multiple human rights organizations issuing travel advisories and genocide warnings. This is not something you can choose to remain neutral on in the interest is respectability… — Goddex Vicious (@goddexvicious) February 3, 2025

Dude.

Notice we did not subject you to the rest of that post either.

To be fair, there are quite a few people on the Right thanking Leone for the post ...

I love you so much for this. This is exactly what’s needed. ❤️ — Mike Harlow (@NotMikeHarlow) February 3, 2025

So maybe there is hope for us all yet.

