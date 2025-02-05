WATCH: Pam Bondi Sworn in As New Attorney General
Attorney Shuts DOWN Media/Democrats Claiming DOGE Is ILLEGAL (Unconstitutional?) in Kick-Butt THREAD

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on February 05, 2025
Gif

Democrats are going to HATE this thread.

Especially whiners like Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, and Elizabeth Warren, who are desperate to stop DOGE from going through federal agencies looking for mismanagement of tax dollars. Imagine being angrier at the group trying to save Americans money than you are about the federal government wasting it.

And this is why the Democratic Party is failing.

Anyway, back to this thread from Attorney Tom Renz, who took it upon himself to 'look under the hood' of DOGE and make sure it's legal.

Take a look:

His post continues:

... executive order but that - just like everything else - is a lie put out by the mainstream. The order is here and the thread is below:

And here we go:

Excellent point.

In other words, anyone can pick it up, read it, and understand it. Crazy concept, eh?

And note, Trump DID NOT create a new agency.

Keep going:

His post continues:

... repurposing an appropriate existing department allow Trump to ensure there was funding for DOGE without having to fight with Congress - he also ensured its legality.

So basically, Obama made sure DOGE was legal.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

That's freaking hilarious.

His post continues:

... 44 USCS Chapter 36 is the law that facilitates much of USDS. It is generally about developing tech for the government. This means that focusing on efficiency and evaluating the entire government through the lens of the IT that runs it is not really substantially altering the agency - just its focus.

Ya' don't say.

His post continues:

... organization” in the government. This group will focus on pushing the DOGE agenda and will exist for 18 months (though their work will survive). By including this group as temporary, Trump dodged several potential lawsuits as he may not have been able to create his own new administrative entity on a permanent basis without Congressional approval.

Another smart move by Trump.

His post continues: 

... modernization initiative,” looking at the software and how things are managed is a great way to find out where there is waste - particularly when part of the mandate it to ensure efficiency.

Efficiency is sadly a dirty word to so many bureaucrats.

His post continues:

... for political opponents to fight in court.

He knew Democrats would flip this shiznit. Yup.

His post continues:

... MAGA/MAHA mandate that we the people have given and do everything possible to ensure the American people have the best future imaginable for our kids.

Renz does bring up a really good point: this shouldn't have to be the case as the government should be lean and accountable to the people it serves. As a conservative activist said years and years ago, our government has forgotten its place.

And Trump simply reminds them of it.

==========================================================================

========================================================================

